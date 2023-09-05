Economic impact report of Spaceport America
Economic impact report of Spaceport America
Economic impact report of Spaceport America
Virgin Galactic's first private passenger flight will be taking off from its Spaceport America facility at 11AM EDT.
Jones, a former player, is a member of Kirby Smart's coaching staff. He was arrested on reckless driving and speeding charges late Friday.
Mercedes-Benz is reportedly developing a more budget-friendly sibling to its hotly-anticipated G-Class all-electric SUV. The EV will be a smaller, cheaper version of its iconic G-Wagon and it was unveiled this weekend at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich. CEO Ola Kallenius confirmed the move and said the “baby” G-Class EV will be significantly more compact than its cousin and that it’ll be “fun to drive.”
As has been pointed out many, many times, lack of diversity is an ongoing problem in the tech startup and VC landscape. Zoom in on the Nordics region, and the lack of diversity sadly becomes even more acute. A report in 2020 revealed that the previous 10 years witnessed all-men founding teams never receiving less than 83% of Nordic VC funding, while all-women teams received barely 2.2% of funding.
The startup industry has been whistling a happy tune since the British chip designer ARM filed paperwork with the SEC late last month for an IPO. The growing expectation is that the hotly anticipated offering will force open the IPO window for many other outfits.
Investors will face a holiday-shortened week after a run of economic data pared back bets on additional rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.
India has successfully launched its first space-based solar observatory mission — just 10 days after the landing of its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole. Called Aditya-L1, the spacecraft, weighing over 3,264 pounds, blasted off from the spaceport Satish Dhawan Space Centre in South India's Sriharikota using the 44.4-meter tall polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL) at the targeted time of 11:50am local time on Saturday. It will cover a distance of 932,000 miles and spend 125 days (or over four months) to reach its destination: a halo orbit around one of five Lagrangian points, which lie between the sun and Earth and allows spacecraft to track solar activities continuously, without any occultation and eclipse.
Americans should start saving no later than 25 years old, saving $100 a week.
A new household budget index from Primerica found the purchasing power of middle-income households increased in July but lags pre-pandemic times.
Economic headwinds have scattered many of the gains that fintech companies made during the tech funding boom of 2021. Case in point — global payment platforms Stripe and Checkout.com lowered their internal valuations. Understanding the current and future state of payments is essential, and it’s why we’re thrilled that Céline Dufétel, president and COO of Checkout.com, will join us September 19 on the Fintech Stage at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, which runs September 19–21 in San Francisco.
Google Nest device owners will have to pay at least $20 more if they want access to their security cameras' and doorbells' more sophisticated features and lengthier footage history.
The US labor market continued to cool in August — as the ongoing double strike in Hollywood added to further job losses.
As the Hollywood strikes drag on, more celebrities are turning to video-sharing platform Cameo as a way to make money.
US stocks closed mixed after the August jobs report gave more fuel to the debate over the Fed's next move on interest rates.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Nissan Altima may be canceled with no successor after 2025, a new report says, leaving no midsize ICE sedans for the Japanese automaker.
This week, Devindra and Cherlynn are joined by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the purveyor of many Apple rumors, to discuss what we expect from the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.
The United States Department of Energy is dedicating $15.5 billion to support the transition to electric vehicles. As part of President Joe Biden's Investing in America agenda, most of the money will go to automakers and suppliers to retool their plants to produce electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, the agency said Thursday. A total of $12 billion ($2 billion in grants and $10 billion in loans) will directly support automotive manufacturing conversion projects for light-, medium- and heavy-duty EVs.
The TikTok Sept. 1 strike does not have a group behind it, does not have any formal funding and, according to some, lacks the organization and planning necessary to successfully support strikers.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic wants the central bank to hold rates at current levels until inflation gets down to the Fed's 2% target.