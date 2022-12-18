Economic pain, Turkish strikes drive Syrian Kurds to Europe

Map shows paths of Syrian Kurds seeking asylum in Europe. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
KAREEM CHEHAYEB and HOGIR AL ABDO
·6 min read

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — Baran Ramadan Mesko had been hiding with other migrants for weeks in the coastal Algerian city of Oran, awaiting a chance to take a boat across the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

Days before the 38-year-old Syrian Kurd was to begin the journey, he received news that a smuggler boat carrying some of his friends had sunk soon after leaving the Algerian coast. Most of its passengers had drowned.

It came as a shock, after spending weeks to get to Algeria from Syria and then waiting for a month for a smuggler to put him on the boat.

But having poured thousands of dollars into the journey, and with his wife and 4- and 3-year-old daughters counting on him to secure a life safe from conflict, the engineer-turned-citizen journalist boarded a small fishing boat with a dozen other men and took a group selfie to send to their families before they went offline.

After a 12-hour overnight journey, Mesko made his way to Almería, Spain, on Oct. 15, and then flew to Germany four days later, where he is now an asylum seeker in a migrant settlement near Bielefeld. He’s still getting used to the cold weather, and is using a translation app on his phone to help him get around while learning German. He said he’s hopeful his papers will be settled soon so his family can join him.

At least 246 migrants have gone missing while trying to cross the western Mediterranean into Europe in 2022, the International Organization for Migration says.

Mesko is among a growing number of Syrian Kurds making the journey to Europe on a winding course that includes travel by car and plane across Lebanon, Egypt, Libya, Algeria, then finally by boat to Spain. Migrants say they are opting for this circuitous route because they fear detention by Turkish forces or Turkish-backed militants in Syria if they try to sneak into Turkey, the most direct path to Europe.

According to data from the European Union border agency Frontex, at least 591 Syrians have crossed the Mediterranean from Algeria and Morocco to Spain in 2022, six times more than last year’s total.

A Kurdish Syrian smuggler in Algeria said dozens of Kurds from Syria arrive in the Algerian coastal city of Oran each week for the sea journey.

“I’ve never had numbers this high before,” the smuggler told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of arrest by Algerian authorities.

Years of conflict and economic turmoil have left their mark on Syria’s northern areas, home to some 3 million people under de facto Kurdish control. The region has been targeted by Islamic State group militants, Turkish forces and Syrian opposition groups from the country’s northwestern rebel-held enclave. Climate change and worsening poverty spurred a cholera outbreak in recent months.

Like Mesko, many of the migrants come from the Syrian city of Kobani, which made headlines seven years ago when Kurdish fighters withstood a brutal siege by the Islamic State militant group.

The town was left in ruins, and since then, “not much has happened" to try to rebuild, said Joseph Daher, a professor at the European University Institute in Florence, Italy, adding that most development funding went to cities further east.

Recent events in northeastern Syria have given its residents an additional incentive to leave.

Turkey stepped up attacks on Kurdish areas in Syria after a bombing in Istanbul in November killed six people and wounded over 80 others. Ankara blames the outlawed Kurdish Workers’ Party and the U.S.-backed Kurdish militia, the People’s Protection Unit in Syria. Both have denied responsibility.

Since then, Turkish airstrikes have pounded areas across northeastern Syria, including Kobani, further battering its already pulverized infrastructure, and Ankara has vowed a ground invasion.

Bozan Shahin, an engineer from Kobani, recalled a Turkish airstrike last month.

“I saw my mother trembling in fear and holding my 4-year-old sister to keep her calm,” Shahin said.

He now wants to join the flow of Kurds headed from Syria to Europe.

“I have some friends who found a way to get to Lebanon through a smuggler and go somewhere through Libya,” he said. “I’m not familiar with all the details, but I’m trying to see how I can take that journey safely.”

The operation, which takes weeks and costs thousands of dollars, is run by a smuggler network that bribes Syrian soldiers to get the migrants through checkpoints where they could be detained for draft-dodging or anti-government activism, then across the porous border into Lebanon, the migrants and smugglers said.

There, the migrants typically stay in crowded apartments in Beirut for about a week while awaiting expedited passports from the Syrian Embassy by way of a smuggler’s middleman.

With passports in hand, the migrants fly to Egypt, where Syrians can enter visa-free, then take another flight to Benghazi in war-torn Libya before embarking on the journey to Algeria through another network of smugglers.

“We went in vans and jeeps and they took us across Libya through Tripoli and the coastal road and we would switch cars every 500 kilometers or so,” Mesko said.

During the journey across the desert, they had to cross checkpoints run by Libya’s mosaic of armed groups.

“Some of the guards at checkpoints treated us horribly when they knew we were Syrian, taking our money and phones, or making us stand outside in the heat for hours,” he said.

An armed group kidnapped the group of migrants who left before his and demanded $36,000 for their release, Mesko said.

By the time they reached the Algerian city of Oran, Mesko was relieved to take refuge in an apartment run by the smugglers. While they waited for weeks, he and the other migrants spent most of their time indoors.

“We couldn’t move freely around Oran, because security forces are all over and we did not cross into the country legally,” Mesko said. “There were also gangs in the city or even on the coast who would try to mug migrants and take their money.”

Human rights groups have accused the Algerian authorities of arresting migrants, and in some cases expelling them across land borders. According to the U.N. refugee agency, Algeria expelled over 13,000 migrants to neighboring Niger to its south in the first half of 2021.

Despite his relief at arriving safely in Germany with a chance to bring his wife and girls there, Mesko feels remorse for leaving Kobani.

“I was always opposed to the idea of migrating or even being displaced,” he said. “Whenever we had to move to another area because of the war, we’d come back to Kobani once we could.”

Mesko spends much of his time at asylum interviews and court hearings, but says he's in good spirits knowing he’s started a process he only dreamed of months ago. He hopes to be granted asylum status soon, so his wife and daughters can reunite with him in Europe.

“Syria has become an epicenter of war, corruption and terrorism,” he said. “We lived this way for 10 years, and I don’t want my children to live through these experiences, and see all the atrocities.”

____

Chehayeb reported from Beirut. Associated Press writer Renata Brito reported from Barcelona, Spain.

Recommended Stories

  • On 16 December, Putin discussed war with countrys military leaders all day Kremlin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin met with military commanders on 16 December to discuss Russia's war against Ukraine. Source: press service of the Kremlin Quote: "On Friday [16 December], the President worked at the joint headquarters of the branches of military forces involved in the special military operation during the whole day ".

  • At World Cup in Qatar, Women Fans Shrug Off Worries Over Dress Codes

    Many women at the World Cup in Qatar speaking to The Associated Press say that despite initial worries over the country's conservative dress codes, theyve encountered no troubles, feel safe, and only had to make minor adjustments. This is the first World Cup held in an Arab and Muslim nation. In the lead-up, the Qatari government, FIFA and national governments all advised people attending from all around the world to be careful to respect local customs, on everything from womens dress to drinkin

  • King Charles Dances the Hora at a Hanukkah Party

    The British king is always ready to join in a dance.

  • Could this corruption scandal signal the end of the EU?

    Police seizures of suitcases stuffed full of cash are usually the result of crackdowns on crime gangs or drug lords. This time, though, the brick-like wads of €50 notes were found not by the vice squad, but by detectives investigating allegations of corruption in the European Parliament.

  • Why Miami Dolphins' third straight loss isn't cause for panic | Opinion

    The Dolphins suffered a disappointing loss to the Bills in Buffalo, but unlike their recent California trip there's plenty of positive takeaways.

  • Michelle Obama Reveals How She'd Handle A Drunk Uncle Being Naughty At Christmas

    The former first lady gave funny advice on shutting down kid-unfriendly holiday stories.

  • 'Tired of this war': Congolese cope with M23 rebel violence

    Kavira Mathe was making dinner for her two sons when bullets began flying. Eastern Congo's M23 rebels had attacked her village, killing scores of civilians. Communities in eastern Congo are struggling to survive in the wake of that massacre and others in which at least 130 people were killed by M23 rebels in what the United Nations called “unspeakable violence” against civilians.

  • New EU sanctions target Russian military-industrial complex

    Valdis Dombrovskis, a European Commission vice-president, said the package will deal a blow to 168 “entities” linked to the arms industry.

  • Biden signs short-term budget deal to avoid government shutdown for a week

    Biden signs short-term budget deal to avoid government shutdown for a week

  • Truck Overturns, Spills 1,300 Gallons of Cooking Oil in West Florida

    Two men were injured when a tanker-trailer overturned in Lee County, Florida, on Thursday, December 15, spilling around 1,300 gallons of cooking oil onto the road, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).A camera outside a nearby residence captured the truck overturning and its two occupants being ejected onto the roadway before the vehicle slid to a rest.FHP said the truck was moving east on Buckingham Road towards the intersection with Gunnery Road when the driver lost control.A 22-year-old driver and a 33-year-old passenger, both of Fort Lauderdale, sustained minor injuries, FHP said. Neither were wearing seatbelts, they added.The cause of the crash was under investigation. Credit: @FHPSWFL via Storyful

  • Oshkosh Defense Bags $543M US Army Order For Joint Light Tactical Vehicles

    Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK) subsidiary, Oshkosh Defense LLC, has received a $543 million order from the U.S. Army Contracting Command's Detroit Arsenal to exercise available options to support the fielding of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) Family of Vehicles. The order includes JLTVs for the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, and U.S. Navy. Since winning the competitive JLTV contract in 2015, Oshkosh has built over 18,500 JLTVs and fielded vehicles to over 50 U.S. and internatio

  • Amazon stock still a ‘compelling opportunity’ despite cloud concerns, says JPMorgan

    Sentiment toward Amazon's stock "is at a multiyear low," according to a JPMorgan analyst, but he thinks investors aren't giving the company enough credit.

  • Russia's Urals oil averaged $57.49/bbl in past month, below price cap

    The average price for Russia's Urals oil blend was $57.49 per barrel between Nov. 15 and Dec. 14, Russia's Finance Ministry said late on Thursday, below the Western cap of $60. That means Western shippers and insurers in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine conflict would still be able to provide services to cover shipments of Russian crude without fear of being sanctioned. The drop from the average Urals price of $71.10 in the previous month was not because the country observed the price cap - which Moscow has said is illegal and threatened to cut oil output in response - but due to a general downward trend in global oil prices over the period.

  • Thousands participate in final birthday parade for girl with terminal illness

    Delaney Krings, 5, has terminal brain cancer and was given an epic birthday parade by her community.

  • Beter Bed Holding N.V.'s (AMS:BBED) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 20% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Beter Bed Holding (AMS:BBED). However...

  • China's cities battle first wave of COVID surge as wider spread looms

    Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that has hit urban centres from north to south. China is currently in the first of an expected three waves of COVID cases this winter, according to the country's chief epidemiologist, Wu Zunyou. Cases could multiply across the country if people follow typical travel patterns of returning to their home areas in a mass transit movement for the Lunar New Year holiday next month.

  • Musk restores journalists’ Twitter accounts amid backlash

    STORY: Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day… after stinging criticism from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations, with some saying Twitter was jeopardizing press freedom. The suspensions stemmed from a disagreement over a Twitter account called ElonJet, which tracked Musk's private plane using publicly available information. In a tweet on Saturday, Musk - referring to a poll that showed a majority of respondents wanted the journalists’ accounts restored immediately – said "The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now.” Twitter did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. A Reuters check showed the suspended accounts, which included journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post, have been reinstated. Aaron Rupar - an independent journalist covering U.S. media and politics, and publisher of the newsletter, 'Public Notice' - on Wednesday published a newsletter critical of Musk: "I published a newsletter taking a close look at kind of his brand of populism..."By Thursday, Rupar's popular Twitter account had been suspended. "It seemed like beyond being critics of Elon, the one thing that all of us had in common was that we had linked to the Facebook page tracking his private jets." Come Saturday, Rupar was back on the platform… tweeting: "I want to thank everyone for all the support and kind words over the past day and some change. I was pretty bummed about getting suspended initially but quickly realized it’d be fine because I’m blessed to have an amazing online community..."The episode, which one well known security researcher labeled the "Thursday Night Massacre," is being regarded by critics as fresh evidence of Musk, who considers himself a "free speech absolutist," eliminating speech and users he personally dislikes.

  • ‘Unexpected item’: how self-checkouts failed to live up to their promise

    The kiosks promised to make life easier for shoppers and stores. Instead, they’ve done the opposite

  • Walt Anderson explains ruling that took scoop-and-score off the board in Colts-Vikings

    Fans of a team that blows a horn and beats a drum ultimately didn’t have to grab any pitchforks and torches and march from Minneapolis to Manhattan after Saturday’s Colts-Vikings game, since the home team eventually won. Along the way, however, there was a very bad call that took a touchdown off the board that [more]

  • ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Sees $180M Global Through Friday, On Way To $400M+ WW Bow – International Box Office

    SATURDAY UPDATE: James Cameron’s Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, added eight further material international box office markets on Friday to fill out the global landscape. Through yesterday, the anticipated return to Pandora has amassed $127.1M from a total 52 offshore markets, and $180.1M worldwide when factoring in domestic. Given the previously noted swing […]