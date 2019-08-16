The Economic Policies That Make It Harder to Be a Parent

Parenting today is unaffordable. Wages have stagnated and even declined amidst housing cost explosions, child care un-affordability, and inflation. Social programs to support families are constantly inhibited by strings and catches that make it hard for working and middle class families to access the programs that they might need like Head Start. Even the programs that families can count on to give them help are annually appropriated by state funding and are not guaranteed. The typical middle class parent spends up to a third of their income on child care and some families spend half of their income on rent. That leaves very little left over and many middle class families in the lurch. Couple all that with welfare, Social Security, and other public assistance reform heralded by former President Bill Clinton in the 1990’s and many families are left out in the cold, unable to access assistance or social programs that might benefit them greatly.

While much has been suggested in the way of putting new economic policies in place in the future — Elizabeth Warren’s Child Care plan, Cory Booker’s Baby Bonds program, overtime protections, paid family leave or a jobs guarantee — not much has been said about programs in place that are actively making it hard to parent. Here, we talked to three giants in the field of economy for families about the flaws in the child support system, how state balanced budget amendments have hamstrung the economy, and why Temporary Assistance for Needy Families has failed to keep up with modern times and modern families.

The Child Support System



Suggested by: Anne Price, President of the Insight Center for Community Economic Development

The most harmful policy across generations that is deeply gendered and racialized are child support policies that relate to public assistance. I can’t think of a more harmful policy.

There probably isn’t a more damaging narrative than the deadbeat dad. It is so deeply entrenched in the public discourse, and belief system, that it automatically creates an environment ripe to punish families with a great deal of public support.

[The way this program punishes families] really came about during welfare reform in the 90’s, under the Clinton administration. [The reform ensured that parents really] foot the bill for public assistance for their families.

There’s a deef public belief that parents need to take care of their children. No one would debate that.

But what the child support bill did was it said that for fathers, it made it impossible for them to actually take care of their children. Often times [fathers who fail to pay child support] are stripped of any kind of occupational license so that they can’t work. They’re often stripped of driver’s licenses so it makes it impossible to own a car and work. It basically strips you of any assets, so you never have the ability to accumulate anything.

Most people don’t know that most of the money from child support doesn’t go to a child — it goes to repay the state to recoup the costs of public assistance. Families may only get between 25 and 50 dollars back from whatever the father paid.

There is the constant threat of jail and imprisonment for non-payment, and it creates this cycle of, “you can’t pay, you go to jail.” What really happens in that situation is that family members are often footing the bill, not just men. When you get jailed, you call your mother, sisters, friends, family, to get you out of this situation. It’s multi-generational: Even what we found in our research working with other folks who do this work is that, then, grandmothers use their social security to get these men out of jail. This is a lifetime debt for many families and fathers. This is a debt that extends to older age.

Once you have a record [for failing to pay,] it makes it even harder to get a job. And then your license is suspended on top of that. This is a multi-generational debt anchor, because it holds back not just the father but their own children.

It also creates family conflict. If a woman goes and needs assistance, the state says, “In order for you to get this assistance, you have to tell us who the father is. You have no choice.” Then the father gets a letter with complicated codes and so forth, not even knowing, sometimes, that this order is coming, right?