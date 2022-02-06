🌱 Economic Relief For Laurel + Police Investigating Threats

Welcome back, Laurel! Let's get you started this Monday with everything you need to know going on in town today.

Times of clouds and sun. High: 41 Low: 26.

Since the start of 2021, the Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 23 defendants with criminal offenses based on fraud schemes connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. These cases involve attempts to defraud over $14 million and more than $419,000 has been seized as the proceeds of these fraud schemes. The CARES Act was designed to provide emergency financial assistance to Americans suffering the economic effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It stands for the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security. (BayNet) The City of Laurel Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD) will administer three grant programs using funds awarded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). These grants will provide economic relief to businesses located within the City of Laurel that were impacted by the pandemic. Mayor Craig A. Moe encourages local businesses to take advantage of this program. (City of Laurel) UPDATE: Community Based Classroom in Bladensburg and Tall Oaks Vocational High School in Bowie are on the chopping block. This has caused an emotional reaction from the students, parents and faculty. Some students who want to raise their voice to fight for their school have been receiving threatening phone calls in an attempt to silence their voices which they are using to keep these two alternative high schools in Maryland from closing. As a result, Prince George’s County police are now investigating these threats. (WTOP)

Play Group: Babies and Toddlers —Weekly conversation among the adults while newborn to 2-year-olds play. Discussions will be led by Dr. Deborah Wood and occasional guests. This event will be held in Annapolis at the Chesapeake Children's Museum. (9:30 a.m.)

We Make Black History —In celebration of Black History Month, Montpelier House Museum, in partnership with the Uhuru Quilters Guild, is proud to present “We Are Black History: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow.” This free exhibit will feature dynamic designs by skilled quilters on various themes of Black History. (10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.)

Virtual Gentle Yoga —Gain strength, flexibility, and balance physically while encouraging relaxation and meditation mentally in this class taught by Beth Lawrence. Practice a set of poses, both seated and standing using the chair as a prop, that will promote strength, flexibility, and balance physically while encouraging relaxation and meditation mentally. Designed for older adults who prefer a slower-paced practice. Beth has been practicing yoga for 20 years and teaching in the D.C. area for 15. Join this event online via Zoom. Please visit https://www.aroundtowndc.org for more information and to register. (11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.)

AfroCode DC| AfroBeats Undefeated Happy Hour + Late Night —Enjoy Your Monday night at Amsterdam Lounge in NW DC with Live DJs playing music from the best of 90s, R&B, HipHop, Top40. AfroBeats and International Hits VIP Table Reservations TEXT 202-321-5324 | 21+ Valid ID Required Dress Code Fashionable! (5:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.)

Piano Jazz at Tagliata in Baltimore —To complement the restaurant’s menu and decor, guests will be able to hear some of Baltimore’s most talented musicians play Tagliata’s 1926 Steinway piano, seven nights a week in the lounge. Pasta, wine and live piano will make every night out even more memorable! (6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.)

Wellness Workshop: Coping with Stress—Stress is a ubiquitous part of life. It has a bad reputation but it's not always a bad thing. Join the Counseling Center to learn about the different types of stress, common reactions to stress, and best practices for coping with various stressors. Advanced registration for this online event is not required. This is a skill-building workshop and is not a therapy space or confidential. The workshops will close to new participants 15 minutes after the start of the workshop. (12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.)

Laurel Police Department: Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Douglas Haggerty and his family and friends as well as his fellow law enforcement family. (Facebook)

City of Laurel - Government: The Laurel Historical Society's new exhibit opens Feb. 18! "What’s Cookin’ Laurel" puts food in the spotlight, exploring all the ways that we as Americans, Marylanders and Laurelites connect with our past and experience the present through growing food, cooking, dining out, and shopping. Visitors will discover Laurel’s farmers, restaurants, food stores, African American traditions, community cookbooks and more. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Fieldstone Preserve: I’m starting a series of videos and blogs about living in Maryland. I thought this is a great place I can get ideas for content. What are some places or activities that are great to go or do in Maryland? (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Arden Pointe: I'm in search of someone to tutor my third grader in math, preferably a high school student. I'm willing to pay the tutor. My daughter struggles with math a lot and she is very shy. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier Woods: Are there any truly local hardware stores left? Not Home Depot, Lowe's or Ace. (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Russett: Lost dog found! A very young pit bull mix. Gray and white color. This dog has no leash or collar. Found strolling along mallard shore drive and spice bush drive. Anyone knows her please contact me 703-507-3881 (text only) . (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Montpelier: Thank you to everyone on Nextdoor. My son is now home with us. We found him yesterday afternoon. Sorry I did not update my post. Everything is OK now. Thank you everyone for your thoughts and prayers. I love this community! (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Kings Woods: Anyone know anyone who does custom cakes reasonably priced? I am looking for someone to make a baby shower cake similar to this but for a baby boy. Thank you for any suggestions! (Nextdoor)

