Some economic resolutions for 2022

·4 min read
As we enter the new year, It would be appropriate to set out some resolutions for our economy to address the principle issues facing the economy. As we begin the year, the populace seems most concerned with the economy in general, with inflation, and with unemployment. Those were the results from a recent Gallup Poll. A recent CNBC/Change poll showed similar results, that 60% of respondents disapproved of the handling of the economy in general, and getting more granular, 72% disapprove of the handling of the price of everyday goods and 66% disapprove of the handling of the efforts to help their wallets. So, if I were tasked with setting out resolutions for the year, what would they be? Perhaps a little bit of background is in order.

Any resolutions this year are subject to the issue du jour, which is the pandemic and its current variant omicron. How we deal with the variant and any future variants (since we are on our third) will clearly affect the economy. When we were first hit with the pandemic, it shut down the economy. Since the introduction of the vaccines, since the introductions of various therapies, I am going to assume for purposes of this missive that we learn to live with COVID-19 as I see no evidence that it is not going to be a permanent part of our lives going forward. It is my hope that soon we begin to look at the pandemic as we do the flu. We get annual boosters and we deal with it — it does not shut down nor significantly alter our way of life. We accept it even though it still kills tens of thousands of people annually.

The Federal Reserve Bank and the Congress will be in a position to influence the economy the most. They are the ones tasked with handling monetary and fiscal policy. Clearly, in retrospect, they have missed the mark on prudently handling our economy, which has resulted in the highest rate of inflation we have seen in 39 years.

The Fed recently announced its plans for the year. They projected a relatively shallow path for interest rates as they projected three quarter point increases in the Fed funds rate and weaning off of the bond buying program that has injected $120 billion monthly into the economy. Further, they stated that the long term target for fed funds is 2.25%. They also said that they would tame our current inflation rate of nearly 7% to 2% by the end of this year. And, they told us they would do all of this while maintaining a 4% growth in our GDP and reduce unemployment to 3.5%. In my mind, this is wishful thinking, but we will see.

One of the country’s biggest problems is the unfettered growth in our national debt. It currently stands at approximately $29.2 trillion dollars and our debt to GDP ratio is hovering around 130%, putting us as the seventh highest country in the world. My first resolution, therefore, is to resolve to not pass any more legislation that adds to the deficit.

We have already mentioned the Fed and their unbelievably accommodating monetary policy of zero interest rates and bond buying program. We need to address inflation and easy money is one of the prime culprits. Therefore, we should resolve to raise rates and taper bond buying faster than the Fed is currently planning.

We have created a situation where people have quite a bit of cash chasing too few goods. We need to resolve to increase manufacturing of items in short supply and end stimulus programs putting additional cash into people’s wallets and bring supply and demand back into balance.

Inflation has caused wages to get out of balance, with prices for those items that have risen by double digits such as housing, energy, autos both new and used, and commodities among others. Even many food items have risen by double digits. This problem is harder to address. We have 11 million job openings in this country so this one is here to stay. Millions of workers have left the workforce for a variety of reasons that include fear of the pandemic, mandates that include vaccines and government (be it local, state or federal), child care requirements, early retirements, etc. I don’t see this problem being resolved quickly or easily. It will be with us awhile.

We have had an unusual confluence of issues that have all contributed to our inflationary problem. In short, fiscal deficits, accommodative monetary policy, demand pull and cost push inflation, and supply chain problems have all come together to cause today’s problem. We need to resolve each of them, and we need to start right now.

Jeff MacLellan is retired from Landmark Bank. He spent 37 years in banking, and has been tracking local economic indicators since he came to Columbia in 1987.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Some economic resolutions for 2022

