The economic shock Brexit is about to unleash was a glaring omission from Rishi Sunak's Spending Review

Adam Payne
·6 min read
Boris Johnson
Peter Byrne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

  • The UK will leave the EU's trading rules in less than five weeks' time.

  • With or without a trade deal with Brussels, Brexit will inflict a significant hit on the UK economy, the Office for Budget Responsibility said this week. No deal would reduce long-term output by 6%, it said.

  • However, the cost and disruption that awaits the UK didn't feature in Rishi Sunak's Spending Review.

  • The Chancellor and the rest of Boris Johnson's government are reluctant to talk about Brexit due to its associated costs, Theresa May's former Europe adviser told Business Insider.

  • Experts agreed that the government's refusal to be upfront about Brexit was hindering preparation.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The UK will break away from the European Union's trading rules in less than five weeks, and significant disruption and economic pain awaits. However, to the frustration of opposition politicians, British business, and Brexit experts, the issue was barely mentioned in Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak's Spending Review this week.

The Office for Budget Responsibility — the independent public body that provides the UK government with economic forecasts — in its most recent analysis of the country's finances, expressed in stark terms the damage Brexit was set to do to the UK, after a year in which British economy has been left battered and severely bruised by the coronavirus.

If the UK leaves the Brexit transition period without a free trade agreement on New Year's Eve, its long-term economic output will be reduced by six percentage points, the ORB said in its report. New tariffs on goods and barriers to doing business with the EU — the UK's biggest trading partner — will lead to prices rising 1.5% by the year 2026.

The damage caused by leaving the EU without a trade deal will delay the UK's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, the financial body said, warning that trading on costly World Trade Organisation terms would "have the effect of delaying the point at which output regains its pre-virus peak by almost a year to the third quarter of 2023."

"The OBR made it clear that leaving without a deal or on WTO terms would have a huge economic impact," Rachel Reeves, Labour's Shadow Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, told Business Insider this week. "Yet with 36 days to go until the end of the transition period, there was not one word from the Chancellor on this.

"This government seems determined to ignore their lack of preparedness and keep their heads firmly in the sand when it comes to the impact no deal would have on already stretched businesses."

Even if UK and EU negotiators manage to strike an eleventh-hour deal in the next week or so, the UK's long-term economic output will be reduced by four percentage points, the OBR said. That's because while a trade agreement would remove tariffs, it would not eliminate an array of new checks on goods moving between the UK and the EU.

Such bleak and urgent figures would normally headline a government statement on the economy — or at least make some notable appearance.

And while the coronavirus pandemic is understandably Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top priority, his government's refusal to acknowledge the scale of the challenge posed by Brexit is dishonest and hindering preparations, according to Brexit experts.

"The government cannot bring itself to be honest about it," Anand Menon, Director of the UK in A Changing Europe think tank, told Business Insider following Sunak's statement to the House of Commons.

"If you want Brexit to happen and pay dividends, the best thing to do is be honest about the short-term disruption.

"But this government is locked into this denialist attitude that the economy will be fine and there'll be no downsides, and the fact they won't be honest will make the impacts of it worse."

Coronavirus will not hide the impact of Brexit

Johnson's government is already fighting a losing battle in helping the UK's small-to-medium-sized businesses be fully-prepared for January 1. Trader readiness is currently category "red," the Cabinet Office's Alex Chisholm told Members of Parliament this week, meaning thousands of companies are not expected to be ready on time.

Criticized for not being frank with the country about the changes Brexit will bring, the UK government has recently ramped up its Brexit communications campaign, urging people and businesses to take the necessary action now.

However, Sunak "not using a high-profile moment like the Spending Review to try to double down on that message is somewhat of a missed opportunity," said Raoul Ruperal, the former Europe adviser to ex-Prime Minister Theresa May.

He told Business Insider that the UK government was reluctant to discuss Brexit due to the costs associated with Prime Minister Johnson's plan to negotiate a limited free trade agreement with the EU. "The view in government is that they don't want to talk about the economic impact about Brexit, and that's been the case for a while," he said.

"Sunak, from a personal point of view, wants to stay clear of it because he doesn't feel that there's a lot to be gained."

Maddy Thimont Jack of the Institute For Government think tank agreed, telling Business Insider: "The government just hasn't been willing to communicate the difficult messages around the political decision it has made.

"It's all well and good saying there'll be lots of great opportunities with Brexit, and there may well be, but what they need to acknowledge is that it will bring with a lot of red tape for business with our biggest trading partner."

Kent traffic Brexit
Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images)

Ruparel, a leading commentator on the UK's EU exit, has sought to debunk the idea that Brexit's negative economic effects will be lost in the larger financial wreckage left by the coronavirus. One UK minister in June told Sky News that the pandemic would make even the worst-case Brexit scenario — a non-negotiated outcome — "almost irrelevant."

Service industries that have been acutely affected by the coronavirus like travel, tourism, and retail are likely to be among the industries less-affected by Brexit, Ruparel said. However, those that avoided the harshest effects of COVID-19, like manufacturing, the pharmaceutical sector, and professional services, are set to be hit hardest by leaving the EU.

Or, as Thimont Jack put it, "the combined impact [of the coronavirus and Brexit] means that most of the economy is going to take quite a significant hit next year... We see the government talk about these two issues in isolation, and that is happening in public debate too, but what we are going to see in January is those two things collide."

Responding to those two enormous will pose a challenge of historic proportions, she said.

"How does the government organize itself to ramp up test & trace, deliver the huge logistical challenge of rolling out a vaccine, while at the same time try to manage disruption that comes from Brexit, both in a deal or no-deal scenario?"

Business Insider has asked the UK government for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Biden reportedly considering a retired four-star general to lead US military, would be first Black defense secretary if confirmed

    If confirmed, Ret. US Army Gen. Lloyd Austin would be the first Black defense secretary for the United States.

  • Honduran ex-president Zelaya stopped at airport with bag of money

    TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya said on Friday that he had been "unjustly" detained at the Central American nation's Toncontin international airport for carrying $18,000 in cash, which he said was not his. Zelaya, who led Honduras from 2006 to 2009 and was an ally of late Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez, was deposed by the military in a June 2009 coup as he was preparing to hold a referendum on presidential re-election, which his opponents said was a ploy to stay in power.

  • El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala stage mass raids on gangs

    The Central American countries of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras have rounded up hundreds of suspected street gang members as part of a U.S.-backed effort known as “Operation Regional Shield.” The attorney general’s office in El Salvador has taken the lead, reporting that it obtained arrest warrants for 1,152 suspects, of whom 572 had been arrested by Friday. The U.S. Department of Justice noted that authorities in El Salvador and Honduras arrested three dozen suspected immigrant traffickers.

  • Six US oil executives jailed for corruption in Venezuela after being lured to business meeting

    Men plead innocence following arrest in 2017 as State Department demands release

  • Trump implies he won't leave the White House unless Biden 'can prove' he won 80 million votes, as the president continues to tweet lies and conspiracy theories about the election

    Trump does not have the power to determine whether Biden can take office, and his campaign has failed to prove in court that there was mass fraud.

  • Tony Hsieh, retired Zappos CEO, dies at 46

    Tony Hsieh, the retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com who spent years working to transform the city's downtown area, has died. Hsieh was with family when he died Friday, according to a statement from DTP Companies, which he founded. Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio said Hsieh passed away in Connecticut, KLAS-TV reported.

  • Coronavirus pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new data from UN suggests

    Economic and domestic turmoil caused by the Covid-19 pandemic could wipe out 25 years of increasing gender equality, new United Nations data suggests. Lockdowns, job losses, school closures and dwindling income from the coronavirus have seen women take on significantly greater shares of housework and childcare. Employment and education opportunities are likely to be lost and women may suffer from poorer mental and physical health. "Everything we worked for, that has taken 25 years, could be lost in a year," the UN Women deputy executive director Anita Bhatia told the BBC. Women's new burden of care posed a "real risk of reverting to 1950s gender stereotypes", she said.

  • Ex-CIA boss says Ted Cruz ‘unworthy’ of Texas during Twitter row over Iran killing

    Pair arguing about killing of top Iranian nuclear scientist

  • Alleged police beating of Black man angers French

    French authorities have suspended police officers accused of assaulting and racially abusing a Black man in Paris, after CCTV footage of the incident was released and caused an outcry. The music producer, who has identified himself as Michel, was beaten at the entrance to his studio. French President Emmanuel Macron was quoted by France's BFM TV as being "very shocked" by the CCTV and mobile phone images, which were obtained by the LoopSider news outlet and made headline news on French channels. The officers involved were suspended pending investigation at the interior minister's request. Michel told reporters he'd been walking in the street without a face mask, against French COVID-19 rules. When he saw a police car he went into his studio to avoid getting a fine. But the police followed him inside and arrested him, violently. The video purports to show them kicking and beating him, and he says they hurled racial abuse at him too. They then leave, and throw a tear gas canister into the studio. As anger grew, French soccer stars added to the chorus of condemnation. Kylian Mbappe tweeted that the video was "intolerable" and his fellow Les Bleus striker, Antoine Griezmann wrote: "My France is hurting." The alleged attack on Michel risks inflaming racial tension, and fuelling criticism of a draft law that would limit journalists' ability to show images of French police officers at work. The prime minister's office said on Thursday (November 26) it would set up an independent commission to propose a new draft of the legislation. Some "BlackLivesMatter" protests broke out in Paris in June, a month after the killing of George Floyd by a white police officer in the United States. The movement resonates in France, in particular in deprived city suburbs, where rights groups say accusations of police brutality, often against people with immigrant backgrounds, remain largely unaddressed. And Paris police were already under fire this week after social media photos and videos showed officers hitting protesters as they cleared out an illegal migrants campsite in a central Paris square.

  • U.S. appeals ruling that barred Postal Service changes before election

    The U.S. Postal Service (USPS), Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and President Donald Trump late Friday appealed a federal judge's ruling suspending service changes and requiring aggressive steps to ensure ballot deliveries ahead of the November presidential election, the Justice Department said. The government said it was appealing U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's preliminary injunction orders issued in late September in a pair of legal challenges.

  • Biden's win hides a dire warning for Democrats in rural U.S.

    Democrats once dominated Koochiching County in the blue-collar Iron Range of northern Minnesota. “We’ve got to see if we can get the Democratic Party to moderate and accept the fact that rural Minnesota is not getting more conservative,” said Bakk, who announced last week that he would become an independent after serving 25 years as a Democrat. The party lost House seats in the Midwest, and Democratic challengers in Iowa, Kansas, Montana and North Carolina Senate races, all once viewed as serious threats to Republican incumbents, fell, some of them hard.

  • WHO says would be 'highly speculative' to say COVID did not emerge in China

    The World Health Organization's top emergency expert said on Friday it would be "highly speculative" for the WHO to say the coronavirus did not emerge in China, where it was first identified in a food market in December last year. China is pushing a narrative via state media that the virus existed abroad before it was discovered in the central city of Wuhan, citing the presence of coronavirus on imported frozen food packaging and scientific papers claiming it had been circulating in Europe last year. "I think it's highly speculative for us to say that the disease did not emerge in China," Mike Ryan said at a virtual briefing in Geneva after being asked if COVID-19 could have first emerged outside China.

  • Florida governor accused of ‘killing spree’ after extending ban on cities from imposing own mask mandates

    Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava calls decision ‘deeply frustrating’

  • ‘I’d rather come here than die there': Ethiopians return to Sudan camp they lived in decades ago

    For a brief moment when he saw the tree his father had planted in the Sudanese refugee camp many decades ago, the old man forgot the knives and explosions which had forced him to flee Ethiopia a second time. “My father planted this tree when we lived here before,” said Gebrehiwot Gidey. “It was 10pm when we arrived at the camp, but I could see the tree in the dark. I went up to it and kissed it. I was so happy to see it was still here.” In the Eighties, tens of thousands of people like Mr Gidey fled a ruthless Marxist dictatorship and a vast famine in Ethiopia across the mountains into the scraggy wasteland of Eastern Sudan. Mr Gidey, a 60-year-old man from the Tigray region in northern Ethiopia, lived for years with his family near the border in Um-Rakoba camp. He built a house for himself there and married his wife under the tree his father planted to provide shade from the harsh desert sun. Eventually, when it was safe, Mr Gidey returned to his home in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region. But now the weathered farmer has had to flee to Um-Rakoba once again.

  • Buried under a Serbian cornfield, Roman military headquarters slowly sheds its secrets

    Buried under a Serbian cornfield close to a coalmine, the well-preserved remains of a Roman legion's headquarters are being excavated by archaeologists who say its rural location makes it unique. Covering an estimated 3,500 square meters, the headquarters - or principium - belonged to the VII Claudia Legion. There are over 100 recorded principiums across the territory of the Roman empire, but almost all are buried under modern cities, said Miomir Korac, lead archaeologist of digs there and at the Roman provincial capital Viminacium that the compound served.

  • Tulsi Gabbard urges Trump to ‘please consider’ pardons for Julian Assange and Edward Snowden

    ‘Whistleblowers must be protected’, says Democrat lawmaker

  • Trump's national security advisor and his entourage were said to be treated as 'human petri dishes' in Vietnam, as the US COVID-19 outbreak worsens every day

    Robert O'Brien's airplane crew was also not allowed to enter Vietnam and had to spend the night in Thailand, Bloomberg reported.

  • Doctors in China jailed for harvesting organs from patients

    Six people in China, four of whom are doctors, have been sentenced to prison for illegally harvesting organs from patients, often car accident victims or those with severe brain damage. A court in Anhui province has handed down terms of 10 to 28 months to the group of six, declaring them guilty of harvesting organs from 11 deceased patients, according to Chinese state media. The detailed judgment, issued in July but made public only now, described a network of doctors from different hospitals who worked together on the organ harvesting scheme. After identifying potential candidates, the doctors would then approach patients’ families and ask them to sign fraudulent consent forms agreeing to organ donation on behalf of their deceased relatives. Families, however, believed they were signing legitimate papers. Operations to remove the organs were performed by the doctors in delivery vans disguised as an ambulance, according to state media. China has long struggled to manage voluntary organ donation and experts have said that there isn’t enough to meet demand. Human rights experts have long drawn attention to the practice of harvesting organs from prisoners, including political dissidents who have been put behind bars, in order to supply a lucrative organ trade. Last year, an independent tribunal in the UK led by Sir Geoffrey Nice QC, concluded that China was a “criminal state,” which “beyond reasonable doubt” had committed crimes of humanity, acts of torture, and found that enemies of the state were medically tested and killed for their organs. The China Tribunal heard evidence over six months, and in a judgement that took one-and-a-half hours to read, concluded that followers of Falun Gong, a religious spiritual practice, were among those used as a source for forced organ harvesting. The finding also said there was a risk Uighurs, an ethnic Muslim minority persecuted by the Chinese state, have suffered similar treatment. Last year, a study published in BMC Medical Ethics journal found “highly compelling evidence” that China was falsifying organ donation numbers, potentially masking the source and fueling further concern that transplants were still coming from prisoners. In 2005, former health minister Huang Jiefu publicly acknowledged that China had indeed harvested organs for transplant from executed prisoners. Beijing, however, has long denied doing so.

  • North Korea executed people, shut capital in battle against Covid, South's spies say

    Kim Jong Un has also banned fishing and salt production at sea to prevent seawater from being infected with the virus, lawmakers were told.

  • Man who threatened to shoot Black family for moving into house jailed for two years

    ‘This defendant terrorised an entire family by threatening to kill African American parents and their four children’