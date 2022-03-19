Economic study: Cox provides $530 million economic boost to the Gulf Coast

PENSACOLA — The Gulf Coast’s economy is getting a $530 million boost from Cox operations annually in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, and Walton counties, a recently released report concluded.

That total includes the $18.4 million Cox pays in taxes to support local schools and governments to increase their ability to serve to local communities.

Market Vice President David Deliman said Cox commissioned a study in 2021 to track how the company’s local purchasing, wage, tax and philanthropic investments benefit local businesses, nonprofits, governments, schools and residents.

Cox Communications&#39; donated more than $1 million in cash and in-kind services to nonprofit groups in 2019 and 2020, according to a report on the company&#39;s economic impact on Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.
More from Cox: Cox Communications giving customers free unlimited calls to family members in Ukraine

FPL Economic Symposium: 2022 FPL Northwest Florida Economic Symposium at Baytowne Conference Center in Sandestin

“We’re proud to be impactful members of the communities we serve,” Deliman said. “Not only do our team members live and work here, but we strive to make a difference in our communities because it’s our Cox culture. It’s engrained in our heritage dating all the way back to 1898 by our founder, Gov. James M. Cox.”

Applied Analysis, an economic research and analysis consultancy that conducted the study, examined Cox's operational data during the years 2019 and 2020. It used the IMPLAN model, one of three nationally recognized impact analysis software tools, to generate a comprehensive description of economic activity attributable to Cox.

Cox has an office at Uptown Station in Fort Walton Beach. Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties get a $350 million economic boosts annually from the company&#39;s operations, according to a report.
The model includes the direct economic effects such as wages and other operating expenditures. It also cites indirect impacts such as the economic benefits the community accrues when employees spend their salaries at local restaurants, buy homes, pay property taxes or otherwise inject money into local coffers.

Cox employs over 350 people along the Gulf Coast, and another 1,700 jobs have been created as a result of Cox’s spending here.

The final measure included in the study is Cox’s social impact, which measures its philanthropic outreach and includes cash, in-kind services and volunteer hours its employees contribute. During the 2019-2020 study period, Cox donated an average of over $1 million in cash and in-kind services to Gulf Coast nonprofits and logged more than 2,600 volunteer hours over the two-year period.

