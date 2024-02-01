Economic summit highlights ongoing projects aimed at transforming Johnstown

Feb. 1—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Area economic stakeholders assembled on Wednesday at the Cambria Regional Chamber's 2024 economic summit, offering glimpses of multiple projects in development to transform the city of Johnstown.

As the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown's plan to open a campus on Main Street downtown and the city government's plans for designing a more vibrant Main Street and Central Park progress, leaders of the nonprofit Vision Together 2025 said they are working to implement a tax credit program to benefit community development and serve as the next step in realizing change for Johnstown residents.

Vision Together 2025 is applying for acceptance to the Pennsylvania Department of Community Economic and Development's Neighborhood Partnership Program — a six-year program that would provide tax credits to businesses that contribute funds for Vision's goals to build quality housing, provide home repair assistance and hire a Main Street manager.

"What we want to accomplish with this tax credit for our community is ambitious," Vision Together 2025 board member Mike Kane said.

Kane was the first of several speakers to address a crowd of businesspeople from member companies of the Cambria Regional Chamber who gathered at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center on Napoleon Street downtown.

Vision Together 2025's application for the tax credit program includes six goals, he said.

Two of them involve improving Johnstown housing stock.

"That would be accomplished through offering continuing home repair grants to prevent homes in our neighborhoods from becoming blighted and to increase home ownership, and secondly through building homes — with a partner already identified — to be sold at market rates," he said.

In addition, the program will work toward maintaining vacant lot sites and cleanups as part of the city's beautification project; facade grants for city businesses; assist with wayfinding signs consistent with the Main Street redesign project; and hire a Main Street manager whose role would involve identifying and supporting reuses of upper floors of downtown buildings.

The application requires corporate funding in each of the next six years to support. Businesses making a six-year commitment would be awarded an 80% tax credit. Additional federal tax deductions for contributing to Vision Together 2025, a nonprofit, should provide further incentive for businesses to contribute, Kane said.

The final application for the tax credit is due in April, he said.

"We will be seeking business participation for this program, which will last for six years," he said.

After Kane, Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar spoke about the university's planned campus on Main Street by 2025, and designers of the Main Street and Central Park project shared an update on that plan.

"Being part of downtown will support the collaborative energy already happening with downtown business, the K-12 school system, nonprofits and hospitals," Spectar said.

Pitt-Johnstown's planned center for advanced manufacturing, engineering, automation, and training to support the semiconductor industry at 426 Main St. is one "ray of hope," one "catalyst for innovation" among many slated for downtown, Spectar said.

An update on the Main Street and Central Park redesign project was delivered by Thaddeus Pawlowski, an urban designer and Johnstown native, and Kate Orff, a founding principal of Scape Landscape Architecture, both of whom have worked on the project.

Last summer, Pawlowski and Orff collected public input for the plan and unveiled designs. On Wednesday, they showed a computer-generated animation of what a redesigned Main Street and park would look like.

"We are now at the beginning of final design plans in partnership with CJL Engineering," Pawlowski said.

A redesigned park, which Orff described as "inclusive, accessible, ecological, bold and fun," would provide space for outdoor markets and activities geared to draw people downtown in the evening hours while also preserving existing trees and monuments.

Main Street upgrades including new sidewalks and two-lane, one-way streetscaping would be designed to provide a vibrant setting to attract businesses.

Seeing the plan animated on a large screen Wednesday, Chamber of Commerce member Ed Dreikorn, owner of Studio 32 on Walnut Street, said he foresees such a dramatic transformation of Main Street and Central Park making a positive change.

"There's a lot of energy focused on attracting people downtown, to transform the environment we live and work in," he said. "There are lots of positive attributes of the plan. This is a drastic transformation of that downtown area, and I see a lot of positives coming out of that."