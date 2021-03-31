Is Economics a Liberal Art?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander William Salter
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

What is the relationship between economics and the liberal arts? This question has pestered me for years, especially given the politicization of the discipline. Both the Left and Right increasingly use economics as a cudgel in political battles. You have to wonder whether partisans misunderstand what the “political” in “political economy” really means.

Then again, if economics is so easily appropriated as an ideological weapon, perhaps this suggests an answer: There’s a gulf between economics and the liberal arts. The liberal arts are supposed to help us understand humanity, not control it.

But the rough-and-tumble of partisan politics is rarely, if ever, a proving ground for truth. We need to broaden our horizons. I believe economics is a liberal discipline at its core.

In labeling economics as “liberal,” I don’t mean political or social liberalism. The historical connections between economics and the various European liberalisms are already well-known. Take, for example, the publication of Adam Smith’s Inquiry into the Nature and Causes of the Wealth of Nations in 1776 — a watershed moment for both economics and liberalism. The rise of Manchesterism, with its advocacy of free markets both domestically and abroad, was another. Similar examples exist for France, Italy, and Germany, although they proved less definitive than those in England and Scotland.

Instead, my interest is the relationship between economics and a liberal outlook or worldview. A good education, sometimes called a liberal education, should cultivate such a worldview. Although seldom appreciated, economics is liberal in this sense, too.

Readers may be skeptical. Edmund Burke, the founding father of Anglosphere conservatism, was an exemplary liberal in the sense I mean. His works still occupy a place of honor in many liberal-arts curricula. Yet despite holding his contemporary Adam Smith in high regard, Burke had serious reservations about economics. Consider the following passage from his Reflections on the Revolution in France:

[T]he age of chivalry is gone. That of sophisters, oeconomists, and calculators, has succeeded; and the glory of Europe is extinguished for ever. Never, never more, shall we behold that generous loyalty to rank and sex, that proud submission, that dignified obedience, that subordination of the heart, which kept alive, even in servitude itself, the spirit of an exalted freedom. The unbought grace of life, the cheap defence of nations, the nurse of manly sentiment and heroic enterprize, is gone!

Russell Kirk, who contributed so much to the Burkean revival in post-war American conservatism, thought similarly. Kirk’s main concern wasn’t politics, but arts and letters — the intellectual life. He too was an admirer of what a liberal education could do for our minds and characters. In a foreword to one of the few works by an economist he admired, Kirk wrote, “I have regarded with some suspicion many practitioners of the Dismal Science… In general, I have found economists a blinkered breed, worshipping the false god Efficiency.”

Interestingly, Kirk authored an introductory economics textbook. One of his goals was to humanize (one might say liberalize) the discipline. Kirk was clearly more comfortable with the moral outlook of Smithian political economy than the model-and-measure technocracy of university economics, which certainly would not be granted a place in Kirk’s scholarly pantheon.

It is common to cast economics as an illiberal discipline. Perhaps a well-rounded education contains a bit of economics, as a concession to the distasteful reality of our calculating, commercial society, but it doesn’t approach the importance of, say, literature or philosophy.

There are two kinds of responses to these criticisms. The first would challenge the “distasteful reality of our calculating, commercial society” by arguing that there’s nothing shameful about the theory or practice of business. Call this the doux commerce category of counterarguments: Exchange relations civilize and humanize us, and economics can better help us understand how this happens. Deirdre McCloskey is the most capable defender of this approach. Her works seriously challenge the idea that economics is inherently illiberal. Her insistence that economics is not opposed to humane studies deserves serious consideration.

The second way is more radical: It strikes the root, rather than pruning branches. If a liberal worldview is the product of a liberal education, then showing economics belongs with the humane disciplines, for the same reasons that these disciplines are essential for a liberal education, also shows economics is an indispensable component of such a worldview. This is an intriguing possibility. But it comes with serious difficulties. It requires demonstrating not only that economics belongs with humane studies but that it is a humane study.

This requires nothing less than bringing economics to bear on classic texts in liberal-arts curricula. Few have tried it; fewer have succeeded. One important attempt was David Levy’s book chapter on rational choice in the Homeric epics. Levy’s perspective is important, because it uses the workhorse model of economics not as a standard for judging imaginative literature, but as a tool for understanding it. This is precisely the move teachers and scholars must make for economics to claim a spot at the humanists’ table.

Those who really believe in economics, as I do, are fond of saying that economics might not be able to say everything about something, but it can say something about everything. It’s time for us to prove it. Perhaps Hesiod’s Works and Days and Xenophon’s Estate Manager deserve a spot on our syllabi alongside Mankiw’s Principles of Economics.

Editor’s Note: This piece is adapted from a July 2020 blog post.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Derek Chauvin’s Attorney Opens Trial Claiming He Used ‘Necessary’ Force during George Floyd Arrest

    Attorneys representing former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin opened his murder trial Monday morning by arguing that their client used a “necessary” level of force while arresting George Floyd, and said that Floyd’s death was the result of a combination of factors outside Chauvin’s control. Chauvin was filmed pinning African American Minneapolis resident George Floyd to the ground during his arrest in May 2020. Floyd lost consciousness while Chauvin knelt on his neck, and was pronounced dead soon after the incident. The death of Floyd sparked massive riots and protests against police brutality across the U.S. Attorney Jerry Blackwell, appointed to the prosecution by state Attorney General Keith Ellison, said that prosecutors would show that Chauvin killed Floyd through excessive use of force. “You will learn that on May 25, 2020, that Mr. Derek Chauvin betrayed this badge when he used excessive and unreasonable force upon the body of Mr. George Floyd,” Blackwell said. During the trial, “the evidence is going to show that there was no cause in the first place to use lethal force against a man who was defenseless, who was handcuffed, who was not resisting,” Blackwell said. However, Blackwell added that the prosecution would not aim to attack police in general, and would focus only on the allegations against Chauvin. Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, followed with statements for the defense. Nelson said the defense would show that Chauvin acted within reasonable bounds during his arrest of Floyd. “You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career,” Nelson said. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.” Nelson emphasized that his case would be built on evidence presented during the trial without reference to political pressures outside the courtroom. “There is no social or political cause in this courtroom,” Nelson said. On May 25, 2020, officers arrived at a convenience store after an employee called police, saying Floyd had used a counterfeit $20 bill to purchase cigarettes. The officers attempted to arrest Floyd and place him in the back of a squad car. But Floyd exited the car and fell to the ground, telling officers he had claustrophobia, according to the arrest affidavit. After Chauvin arrived at the scene, he pinned Floyd down by placing his knee on Floyd’s neck. Chauvin continued to press Floyd to the ground for over eight minutes, with Floyd repeatedly saying he couldn’t breathe. Floyd lost consciousness while pinned down, and medical workers who arrived by ambulance were unable to revive him. The incident was captured on video and sparked massive riots in Minneapolis, during which rioters burned down a number of businesses as well as the city’s Third Police Precinct, whose officers arrested Floyd. All officers involved in Floyd’s arrest were fired from the department. Rioting spread to cities across the U.S., causing between $1 to $2 billion in damages. Floyd’s death also sparked a wave of major protests against police brutality, including calls by activists to defund police departments entirely. However, the push to defund police has met with resistance in Minneapolis itself, where the City Council voted in February to increase the police budget in order to attract new recruits to the force. Chauvin faces charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. After initial resistance, Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill agreed to allow the third-degree murder charge earlier this month.

  • UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will focus on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it can to provide any surplus shots to other countries such as its close neighbour Ireland, British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday. However, Britain has found itself involved in a public spat with the European Union, where the vaccination programme has been much slower, over the supply of doses. "I think our focus has to be to try and keep Britain safe, we want to work cooperatively as well with other countries but the main priority is to get the vaccine rollout," Kwarteng told Sky News.

  • Obama pays tribute to his grandmother, Sarah Obama, who died at 99

    Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, known as Mama Sarah, spent decades raising money to educate girls and orphans.

  • Japan, Indonesia seek to improve Myanmar situation

    Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi denounced Myanmar's escalating crackdown on pro-democracy protests in talks Monday with his Indonesian counterpart, who is visiting Tokyo for security discussions focusing on China's growing assertiveness in regional seas. Motegi “strongly criticized" the growing military crackdown on civilian protesters in Myanmar, and welcomed efforts by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to respond to it, his ministry said in a statement.

  • Education bill proposed to help struggling students amid pandemic

    State lawmakers&nbsp;are&nbsp;making adjustments to a law to&nbsp;better address the needs of students and school districts affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Court rules defamation suit filed against Trump by ex-Apprentice contestant can move forward

    A New York appeals court ruled on Tuesday that a defamation suit against former President Donald Trump filed by former Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos can proceed. Zervos accused Trump of sexually assaulting her on two occasions, forcibly kissing and groping her. In 2017, Zervos filed the defamation lawsuit after Trump accused her of lying. His lawyers argued that because he was president, he had immunity, and the case was put on hold in January 2020. In a statement, Zervos' lawyer, Beth Wilkinson, said that since Trump is "now a private citizen," he "has no further excuse to delay justice for Ms. Zervos, and we are eager to get back to the trial court and prove her claims." Zervos and her legal team are hoping that Trump will be compelled to testify under oath about her allegations. Trump is also facing criminal investigations and a second defamation suit, filed by writer E. Jean Carroll. Carroll accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s at a department store in Manhattan, and in 2019, she sued him for defamation after he publicly denied the claims. More stories from theweek.comWatch Matt Gaetz keep trying to drag Tucker Carlson into his DOJ investigationJimmy Kimmel points out flaws in the GOP's anti-vaccine passport case, trawls Trump's new websiteKentucky Republicans change the rules so they could get to pick Mitch McConnell's replacement

  • Fact check: Fake Ben Shapiro tweet about sharing cupcakes as a child is satirical

    Social media users are sharing a fake Ben Shapiro tweet about his "red pill" moment. This tweet is satirically altered and Shapiro never tweeted it.

  • Biden does not intend to meet with North Korea's Kim

    U.S. President Joe Biden does not intend to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House said on Monday. Asked if Biden's diplomatic approach to North Korea would include "sitting with President Kim Jong Un" as former President Donald Trump had done, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, "I think his approach would be quite different and that is not his intention," she said.

  • Photos capture the conditions of an overcrowded Texas facility where 4,000 migrants are housed

    Tuesday was the first time the Biden administration allowed journalists inside the main border detention facility for migrant children.

  • Politics latest news: Race report 'reluctant to accept structural issues', says Sir Keir Starmer

    Scotland spending 30pc more per person than England China has given global trade a bad name, says Liz Truss Cameron’s lobbyist friend ‘given his own Downing Street business cards’ Brussels tries to freeze UK out of quantum and space projects Coronavirus latest news: Government '100pc confident' in AstraZeneca vaccine as Germany pulls jab again Sir Keir Starmer has said he is "disappointed" by a report into racial inequality, saying it was "reluctant" to admit problems. The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, which was created by Boris Johnson after the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said there was no evidence of institutional racism in Britain, and that the country was a "beacon for other white-majority countries". Speaking during a visit to Leeds, the Labour leader said: "I'm disappointed. On the one hand, there's an acknowledgement of the problems, the issues, the challenges that face many black and minority ethnic communities. "But, on the other hand, there's a reluctance to accept that that's structural." Fellow frontbencher Lisa Nandy said the Government must not "downplay" racism on the back of the report, but look to "take it on and deal with it". Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, defended the report, telling Sky News "I doubt they [report authors] are complacent about what needs to be done now - the Government certainly isn't. "We want to live in a country which is truly post racial, where everyone has a chance to succeed in life." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Watch Dr. Pimple Popper wrestle with a scrambled egg lipoma until it bursts out of her patient's shoulder blade

    Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee poked, snipped, and squeezed the "bossy" orange-sized lipoma that had been growing for six years.

  • 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' cast announced ahead of 'Star Wars' series filming in April

    Disney+ announced Monday who will join Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen for its new "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series.

  • George Floyd's family knelt outside of courthouse for 8 minutes and 46 seconds ahead of Derek Chauvin's trial

    Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and Rev. Al Sharpton joined the Floyd family as they knelt outside for nearly nine minutes before the trial on Monday.

  • Watergate mastermind G Gordon Liddy dies aged 90

    G Gordon Liddy served nearly five years in jail for his role in the scandal that toppled President Nixon.

  • Deliveroo goes 'from hero to zero' after tanking 30% at its London IPO as investors get tough on gig-worker rights

    The food-delivery startup's float comes after a pandemic-related surge in business, as consumers flocked to takeaway food.

  • Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

    Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization on Tuesday backed drawing up an international treaty that would help deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic by tightening rules on sharing information. The idea of such a treaty, also aimed at ensuring universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics, was floated by the chairman of European Union leaders, Charles Michel, last November. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has endorsed the proposal, but formal negotiations have not begun, diplomats say.

  • One year on, Australian uniforms unveiled for Tokyo Olympics

    Olympic champion and rugby sevens player Charlotte Caslick was one of 10 Australian athletes who unveiled their Olympic team uniforms at a launch with the iconic Sydney Opera House as a backdrop. Team leaders said having the kit makes the games seem more real for athletes who've already had to wait an extra 12 months to compete after the Tokyo Olympics were postponed to 2021 during the coronavirus pandemic. Caslick posed in her bright yellow jersey and shorts and said her squad will be peaking at the right time to defend its title when the Tokyo Olympics begin in July.

  • The Special Tool Dems Aren’t Using to Nuke Trump Regulations

    Drew AngererProtections for cleaner air and water, habitats for endangered birds, workplace protections for truckers—those were just a few of the federal regulations eroded in the twilight of the Trump administration.For the first months of 2021, Democrats in Congress had the power, theirs alone, to reverse the rules made by former President Trump on his way out. But largely, they haven’t used it. With time running out, they’re not especially worried about it.Under the Congressional Review Act, a complex and controversial Clinton-era law, the legislative branch has the authority to reject proposed executive branch rules within a given timeframe. When the new Democratic-controlled Congress met on Jan. 3, the clock began ticking—60 legislative days—on their ability to nix Trump administration policies issued in the final days of his presidency.In the House, the buzzer sounds on April 2. Senate Democrats beat the deadline last week by going after four regulations on employment discrimination, banking, and the environment.Even if House Democrats manage to file a few more CRA challenges before Friday, Democrats will still fall far short of how much Republicans used the CRA in the first days of the Trump administration.Immediately after taking power four years ago, GOP majorities in Congress moved to repeal 16 eleventh-hour regulations from the Obama administration. In the past, the CRA was a sparingly used authority, and Republicans’ aggressive use of it raised eyebrows and tough questions at the time.But President Joe Biden and Democrats took over in Washington facing numerous crises, from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as well as the need to confirm a presidential cabinet. Because of the immediate needs, Democrats say time on the House and Senate floors was a valuable commodity. With slim majorities in both chambers, it was no guarantee that repeals of Trump regulations would pass during required votes on the floor.“The CRA is hard to do,” Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) told The Daily Beast. “Margins are slim. It’s a big investment in our floor time and our bandwidth to move something, only to have Joe Manchin give it the thumbs-down.”Dems Knock White House for ‘Out of Touch’ Stance on WeedOutside the Capitol, the reluctance of Democrats to use this power has drawn criticism. The party spent the Trump years vowing to undo his policies however they could, and outside progressive advocates watched with concern, wondering why they would leave this tool untouched now that it is in their grasp.“I’m disappointed by the passivity of Democrats,” said Jeff Hauser, founder of the Revolving Door Project, a group that scrutinizes executive branch functioning. “It’s low hanging fruit for Democrats to accomplish.”Others feel the CRA is an imperfect tool that should be used sparingly, given the other avenues for overturning regulations, such as the courts. Biden’s new appointees can do it, too, but internal abolition of federal rules can take a long time. The CRA may be a forceful way to nuke a bad rule, some Democrats say, but some read the law with concern; using it could effectively salt the earth for future rulemaking from Biden in that particular issue area.“There are all sorts of terrible Trump rules we want to get rid of,” explained a senior Democratic aide. “The CRA is not necessarily the right tool to do that.”For at least four Trump rules, however, Democrats have decided the CRA will get the job done.Democrats are targeting a regulation that limited the power of the Department of Labor’s internal workplace discrimination watchdog, and another one to reinstate an Obama-era rule—which itself was repealed through the CRA—restricting methane emissions from the oil and gas industry, a major driver of climate change. They are also going after a pair of financial regulations approved at the end of Trump’s term: one seen as rolling back shareholder rights, and another making it easier for lenders to charge sky-high interest rates.Amit Narang, an expert on federal government rules at advocacy group Public Citizen, told The Daily Beast that a “dam broke” in the final week the Senate had CRA power. “If we had had this conversation exactly a week ago, I’d very much agree the Democrats are not using the CRA as much as they should,” he said.Republicans, said Narang, seemed to use the CRA in 2017 just to show that they could. “Democrats, on the other hand, are being much more disciplined and judicious in their use of the CRA,” he said. “They’re not going to use it just to use it, or use it in instances where it’ll be a waste of time.”Nevertheless, many of the Trump administration’s final acts will likely make it out of the CRA window intact. As the outgoing president clung to power, his administration was busy making use of their last days, producing an estimated 1,500 rules that are now subject to the CRA, according to the Regulatory Studies Center at George Washington University. Notable last-minute additions to the federal rulebook include limits on protections for spotted owl habitats, lowering environmental efficiency standards for washing machines, and revoking a state-level labor protection for truckers.Ironically, many of these rules could be doomed due to poor due diligence. Democrats say the Trump administration never bothered to submit many of its last-minute rules to Congress as required by the CRA—meaning they could get another chance to undo them after these deadlines pass. Biden might even be able to ice them himself.In a March 19 letter to the Office of Management and Budget, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said a last-minute Trump administration rule allowing federal inmates to be executed by firing squad or electrocution, for example, had not been submitted to Congress, making it vulnerable to repeal. He requested that the OMB provide a list of all the other rules Trump had failed to send to Capitol Hill.It’s not exactly clear if this blunder will translate into opportunities for Democrats, however.Bridget Dooling, a professor at GWU’s Regulatory Studies Center, said it’s uncertain what might happen if many of the final Trump regulations didn’t go through the proper procedure. She also said it’s up in the air whether using the CRA now would prevent Biden from issuing new rules in the same space.That hinges on a phrase in the law that said future administrations cannot issue rules that are “substantially the same” as a rule that was repealed by Congress. That standard has never really been tested in court, but advocates and experts like Hauser and Dooling cast doubt on the idea that Biden, for example, might be prohibited from issuing his own rules on capital punishment.Few observers are surprised that Democrats have been less aggressive about using the CRA than Republicans. “This seems like about what I expected,” said Dooling. “Some folks were hoping for more resolutions, and some were hoping for none.”Many in the party would like to get rid of the CRA altogether. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) has in the past introduced legislation to repeal it. But the party’s former longtime leader, Sen. Harry Reid—never one to shy away from using Congress’ unique powers—sang the law’s praises when he left the Senate in 2016.“What [the CRA] said is the President promulgates a regulation and Congress has a chance to look it over to see if it is too burdensome, too costly, too unfair,” Reid said that year. “We have done that quite a few times.”Reid continued that the CRA might be a bit painful when Republicans use it against Democrats. “But it was fair,” he said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • S&P 500 ends nearly flat as banks warn of losses

    The S&P 500 ended nearly flat on Monday, with bank shares falling amid warnings of potential losses - to the tune of billions of dollars - from a hedge fund's default on margin calls.Still, optimism over the economy limited the day's declines with the Dow rising roughly 100 points while the S&P slipped and the Nasdaq fell.Nomura and Credit Suisse face billions in losses after a U.S. investment fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted on margin calls, putting investors on edge about who else might have been caught in the situation.Susan Schmidt - Aviva Investors' head of U.S. equities - says so far this is a contained event. "Everyone immediately jumps to concerns over the ripple effect, how does this ripple through the rest of the market. Right now we do seem to think this is an isolated event. You're going to have interim dislocation but things should right themselves and that's because we have a contained event. We have a hedge fund that was highly leveraged and we're seeing positions unwind as a result."Media companies such as Discovery, ViacomCBS plus the U.S.-listed shares of Baidu, all linked to Archegos, ended lower, extending recent losses.Meanwhile shares of planemaker Boeing rose - helping lift the Dow - after the company said on Monday it sold 100 new 737 MAX-7 jets to long-time customer Southwest Airlines, in its biggest order win since the aircraft's safety ban was lifted in the U.S. last year.