The Economist calls Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi's dismissal new stage of war

The Economist has published an article about the dismissal of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the possible consequences of this dismissal for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

Quote: "But the general’s [Zaluzhnyi] dismissal is arresting for another, more important reason. It marks a new and crucial phase in the war—one that Mr Zelenskyy is in danger of getting wrong."

Details: The Economist noted that when Zelenskyy finally replaced Valerii Zaluzhnyi with Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces on 8 February within a wider reorganisation, it was as if something momentous had happened.

The Economist said that "this is partly because of General Zaluzhnyi’s crucial role in the country’s valiant, against-the-odds repulse of Russian forces in the early days of the invasion, and his popularity among his troops and Ukraine’s civilians."

Quote: "The differences between the actor-turned-politician and his battle-hardened commander were partly about culture and personality."

"Only as the Russian and Ukrainian armies dug themselves in, and the front lines stagnated, did these frictions start to cause harm."

"It is no secret that, as their relationship worsened, the two men also came to differ about what to do on the battlefield."

"What really doomed the relationship between Mr Zelenskyy and General Zaluzhnyi was the president’s shifting view about how the war would determine the sort of country Ukraine should become."

Details: The Economist noted that Zelenskyy and his office held Zaluzhnyi responsible for last year's failed counteroffensive.

The President’s Office wanted the Ukrainian army to prepare for further attacks and pressured Zaluzhnyi to develop battle plans and take the unpopular decision to call up more troops.

Zaluzhnyi rejected their arguments. He noted that his caution after the failure of the first attack had led to the loss of vital troops and equipment. Zaluzhnyi argued that he could not plan the next counteroffensive without knowing what resources he had.

The Economist suggested that one of the risks for Zelenskyy would be the complaints provoked in the army by the dismissal of the "much-loved commander" [Zaluzhnyi].

The Economist also stated that Oleksandr Syrskyi "has a reputation for being willing to engage the enemy, even if the cost in men and machines is high."

Quote: "He is a divisive figure who provokes strong reactions from serving officers.

Some praise his professionalism, others say he terrifies his subordinates and rules by fear.

He is less likely to question the priorities of his president. As he takes on the top job, he will have to soften his style of command and learn to speak truth to power."

Details: The Economist stated that Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal would have political consequences as well, as he was the hero in Ukraine.

The most important question now is whether Zelenskyy will be able to use Zaluzhnyi’s dismissal to the benefit and reorient his vision of the war.

Quote: "Today he [Zelenskyy] is still publicly clinging to his promise that Ukraine will take back every inch of soil occupied by Russian forces, even if he privately knows that this will not happen soon, if at all.

If Ukrainian forces could expel the Russian invaders it would be a wonderful thing. However, unless something completely unexpected changes, a war defined by territory is a war Ukraine cannot win."

Details: The Economist noted it is important that the current changes do not impair Ukraine's combat capability.

They also expressed an opinion that Zelenskyy had to "see this reorganisation as a chance to reframe his vision of the war."

Quote: "To sustain itself in the long fight ahead, Ukraine needs to increase its resilience."

"Ukraine will emerge as the victor from this bloody conflict so long as it is a prospering, democratic Westward-leaning country."

"About that, there should be no difference between the president and his commanders."

Background:

Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyi simultaneously reported a joint meeting and said they had discussed changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces.

Zelenskyy appointed Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Mykhailo Podoliak, Advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that the need to review the military tactics and prevent stagnation on the front was among the reasons Zaluyzhnyi had been dismissed.

