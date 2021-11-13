Economist magazine says Hong Kong rejects journalist's visa renewal

FILE PHOTO: A Hong Kong flag is flown behind a pair of surveillance cameras outside the Central Government Offices in Hong Kong
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HONG KONG (Reuters) -The Economist said on Saturday that Hong Kong declined to renew the visa of one its journalists, urging the city to maintain foreign media access as concerns grow about media freedoms in the global financial hub.

Zanny Minton Beddoes, editor in chief, said in a statement https://press.economist.com/story/15283/statement-from-the-economist the magazine was proud of correspondent Sue-Lin Wong's journalism and regretted the decision by the immigration authorities, which it said was given without explanation.

"We urge the government of Hong Kong to maintain access for the foreign press, which is vital to the territory's standing as an international city," Beddoes wrote.

The Hong Kong government and immigration department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Since Beijing imposed a national security law on Hong Kong last year, democracy activists, newspaper editors and journalists have been arrested. Critics of the legislation say it is being used to crush dissent in the city - claims the Hong Kong and Beijing authorities reject.

Fears over freedom of the press in the former British colony are increasing, months after the city's most vocal pro-democracy newspaper, Apple Daily, was forced to shut after its tycoon owner, Jimmy Lai, and other staff were arrested under the national security law.

Australian passport holder Wong, a former Reuters and Financial Times correspondent, wrote https://twitter.com/suelinwong/status/1459191009947136004 on Twitter from London: "Very sad I won't be able to continue reporting from Hong Kong. I loved getting to know the city and its people. I will miss you all."

In 2018, the visa of the Financial Times' Asia editor, Victor Mallet, was not renewed by Hong Kong after he moderated a speech by a pro-independence activist at an event hosted by the Foreign Correspondents' Club in the city. The move alarmed some diplomats and business groups in Hong Kong.

As of April, 628 foreign employees working for overseas media held work visas in Hong Kong, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Hong Kong is guaranteed freedom of speech and the press under Article 27 of the Basic Law, the mini-constitution agreed by China when it took back control of Hong Kong in 1997.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has denied the security legislation would curtail media freedom, saying that "freedom of expression, freedom of protest, freedom of journalism, will stay."

(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree and Jessie Pang; Editing by William Mallard and Jacqueline Wong)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Artist wants safe passage in Hong Kong to remove sculpture

    A Danish artist who is seeking to retrieve his sculpture in Hong Kong commemorating the victims of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown said Friday he wants safe passage guaranteed for himself and his employees when they dismantle and remove the artwork called “Pillar of Shame,” which is at the center of a controversy. In an open letter, Jens Galschioet said that his presence in Hong Kong is “necessary” because the 8-meter-tall (26.25 feet), two-ton sculpture is “very difficult to move ... without causing significant and irreparable damage." The copper sculpture depicting dozens of torn and twisted bodies has been on display at the University of Hong Kong and has been in the city for 24 years.

  • Emerging economies spar with U.S. over ‘carbon colonialism’

    The group of developing countries, which includes China and India, slammed the effort by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry and European negotiators for countries to conduct the reviews of their climate initiatives more often.

  • U.S. will open talks with Japan on import steel, aluminum tariffs

    The United States said on Friday it will open talks with Japan that could lead to an easing of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a longstanding irritant in trade relations between the two allies. The U.S. Commerce Department and the United States Trade Representative's Office said the talks were aimed at addressing "global steel and aluminum excess capacity", restoring market-oriented conditions and preserving critical industries. The discussions with Japan follow an agreement by the United States and the European Union to end a dispute over steel and aluminum tariffs, and hammer out a global arrangement to combat "dirty" production and overcapacity in the industry.

  • Pacific leaders agree on vaccines but not on US hosting APEC

    Pacific Rim leaders agreed to do all they can to improve access to coronavirus vaccines and reduce carbon emissions, but failed to reach agreement on whether the U.S. should host talks in two years' time. U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping were among those taking part in the online meeting of 21 leaders at the end of the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum on Saturday, which was being hosted virtually by New Zealand. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she expected APEC would reach agreement around the U.S. bid by the end of the year, and said that the atmosphere in the room was pragmatic, despite the geopolitical tensions.

  • Hungarian opposition candidate vows full review of Orban's close ties with China

    The challenger to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's stranglehold on power has vowed to shake up Budapest's close ties with Beijing if he wins next year's election. Peter Marki-Zay, a unity candidate picked from a coalition of opposition parties, said he would "revisit and review everything" - from infrastructure loans from Chinese policy banks and a planned Chinese university campus in Budapest, to the use and potential manufacture of Chinese vaccines in Hungary. He also pledged to "defini

  • 35-year-old among 14 more COVID deaths in Singapore; 3,099 new cases

    The 35-year-old had not been vaccinated against COVID and had unspecified multiple comorbidities.

  • Ukraine publicly pleads with U.S. Senate to sanction Putin's pipeline

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has launched a Twitter campaign to get the U.S. Senate to back sanctions in a last-ditch effort to block the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.Why it matters: President Biden waived sanctions on the operator of the Kremlin-backed pipeline, which will bypass Ukraine and deliver Russian gas directly to Europe, in order to protect the U.S. relationship with Germany.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Congressional sanctions, already

  • Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

    Leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country's rise as an economic and strategic power and approving a political history that gives him status alongside the most important party figures.

  • Activists dump dung outside Aussie minister's office

    Dressed in protective jumpsuits, the group placed a sign saying "Climate Pariah" and a copy of the Australian government's long-term emissions reduction plan on the pile after they were done.The activists were protesting against the Australian government's performance at the recent COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, which they labelled as "weak" in a post on their Facebook page.Birmingham was also targeted for stating Australia was "over-achieving" when it came to climate change, according to the group.In response, Birmingham posted a tweet saying he did not want to see anything go to waste, with local gardeners "most welcome to help themselves to some spring fertilizer".

  • China’s zero-Covid policy risks battering global economy, warns Mark Carney

    China's zero-Covid strategy is at risk of derailing the global economy and driving up inflation, the former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has warned amid fears of mass factory closures in the run-up to Christmas.

  • Record 4.4 million workers quit in September as U.S. suffers worst labor shortage in decades

    The number of workers who quit their jobs in September rose to record high for the third month in a row, making it harder for companies to maintain staff levels during the worst labor shortage in decades. Some 4.4 million people quit.

  • We’re going to need a bigger planet: the problem with fixing the climate with trees

    Planting trees to offset carbon emissions sounds great, but where are we going to put them all? Shell would need an area roughly the size of Italy to offset 35% of its emissions by 2050 using ‘land-based’ techniques, such as tree planting. Photograph: Geoffrey Swaine/Rex/Shutterstock As the United Nations Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow winds down, many world leaders and corporate boards are embracing an increasingly popular idea to solve climate change: trees. The United Arab Emirates – one

  • Florida woman loses over $700,000 in 'grandparent scam'

    Investigators looking into the theft of over $700,000 from an 82-year-old Florida woman who apparently fell for a "grandparent scam." Scammers reportedly convinced the woman that her granddaughter was in legal trouble and needed her help.

  • Blinken headed to Africa to address various crises

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Africa next week as the Biden administration intensifies diplomatic efforts to resolve crises in Ethiopia and Sudan and seeks to boost counterterrorism cooperation, the State Department said Thursday. Blinken will leave Monday for visits to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal on his first trip to sub-Saharan Africa as America's top diplomat.

  • Ship-load of 'toxic' Chinese fertilizer causes diplomatic stink

    A ship carrying fertiliser from China to Sri Lanka is at the heart of a dispute between both allies.

  • 3 Leading Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    Considering the incredible stock price run-up seen for Tesla stock over the past couple of years, some investors are likely thinking it's now too late to buy in on the electric vehicle (EV)-producing company and see similar gains going forward. Nio (NYSE: NIO) has managed to carve out a place for itself in the fast-growing Chinese EV market. In the third quarter, Nio delivered 24,439 vehicles for sale in the Chinese market -- up 100% year over year.

  • The Top Killer of Soldiers, Army Vehicle Deaths Are Tied to Poor Training, Though Numbers Down

    Twenty soldiers died during on-duty incidents during fiscal 2021, according to an upcoming safety report.

  • Russia: New pandemic restrictions to take effect in February

    Some of the new pandemic restrictions prepared by Russian authorities go into effect next year, a top government official said Friday, reiterating the need for vaccine-hesitant Russians to get immunized against the coronavirus. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who heads Russia’s state coronavirus task force, said that restrictions on public places will take force on Feb. 1, 2022. It will be up for regional government to decide which public places to include into the QR-code system.

  • How China played the COP26 climate summit

    GLASGOW, Scotland — China used backroom negotiating to make itself a player, though far from a leader, at the global COP26 climate summit. Why it matters: It's in the world's best interest for the U.S. and China to manage tensions and cooperate in the future, since the two together account for 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The world's biggest emitter of greenhouse gases decided not to update its emissions targets

  • Enes Kanter Says NBA Officials Initially Pressured Him Not to Call Out China — But Eventually Relented

    Two unnamed NBA officials begged him not to wear his “Free Tibet” sneakers during a game earlier this season.