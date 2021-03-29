Economist who pulled Albania out of 1997 anarchy dead at 58

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Bashkim Fino, who was appointed to shepherd Albania out of almost total chaos when fraudulent investment schemes collapsed 24 years ago and angry crowds looted military installations nationwide, has died aged 58.

The former prime minister's family and his governing Socialist party said Fino died Monday in hospital, where he had been treated for several days after contracting COVID-19.

The government declared Monday a day of national mourning, with flags flying at half-staff.

A trained economist and former mayor of Gjirokastra, 230 kilometers (140 miles) south of the capital Tirana, Fino was appointed in 1997 by Albania's president to lead a government of national unity.

The country was on the brink of total anarchy following the collapse of widespread and wildly popular pyramid investment schemes, in which very many Albanians lost their life savings. Fino served for five months until early elections were held which brought the Socialists to power.

He was credited with restoring normality in a country where central and local government structures had collapsed in the face of the protests, during which civilians entered army depots and looted vast quantities or arms. About 3,000 people died in the ensuing violence.

“Mr. Fino will be remembered for his leadership, at a very young age, of Albania’s National Reconciliation Government during the difficult year 1997, as well as for his contributions to the lawmaking process during his extensive political career,” the United States embassy in Tirana said in a statement.

Prime Minister Edi Rama, who heads the Socialists, said he was temporarily suspending his party’s campaign activities ahead of national elections scheduled for April 25.

Lulzim Basha, leader of the main opposition center-right Democratic Party, also cancelled his daily electoral activities.

Fino held several other government positions and was a serving lawmaker with the Socialists until his death.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Recommended Stories

  • SolarWinds hackers reportedly accessed top DHS officials’ emails

    Suspected Russian hackers gained access to email accounts belonging to the Trump administration's head of the Department of Homeland Security and members of the department's cybersecurity staff whose jobs included hunting threats from foreign countries, The Associated Press has learned.

  • SolarWinds hack obtained emails of top U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials: AP

    The AP report said the intelligence value of the hacking of Chad Wolf, the former acting secretary of the DHS, and of email accounts belonging to officials in the department's cybersecurity staff, was not publicly known. In the security breach at SolarWinds Corp which came to light in December, hackers infiltrated the U.S. tech company's network management software and added code that allowed them to spy on end users.

  • Biden targets big offshore wind energy expansion to fight climate change

    The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that it has set a goal to vastly expand the nation’s offshore wind energy capacity in the coming decade by opening new areas to development, speeding environmental permitting, and boosting public financing for projects. The plan is part of Biden’s broader effort to rapidly transition the U.S. economy to net zero greenhouse gas emissions to fight climate change, a politically controversial agenda that Republicans say could bring economic ruin but which Democrats say can create jobs while protecting the environment. “President Biden believes we have an enormous opportunity in front of us to not only address the threats of climate change, but use it as a chance to create millions of good-paying, union jobs," National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy said in announcing the plan.

  • Kosovo PM gets first COVID-19 vaccine shot to encourage take-up

    Prime Minister Albin Kurti was the first person to get a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the start of Kosovo's inoculation campaign on Monday, saying he wanted to set an example that would encourage people to take part in the campaign. Doctors and nurses lined up after Kurti in a sports hall in the capital Pristina to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

  • How DocuSign Stock Could Soar Higher Despite Lofty Valuation

    In an interview earlier this month, DocuSign CEO told Barron's the company's core e-signature business “will grow at a good clip for years to come.”

  • SolarWinds hack reportedly accessed emails for key DHS officials

    SolarWinds hackers reportedly compromised the email of Homeland Security officials, including acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

  • CDC director has feeling of 'impending doom' amid new spike

    The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an impassioned plea to Americans Monday not to let their guard down in the fight against COVID-19, warning of a potential fourth wave of the virus and saying she has a recurring feeling "of impending doom." Speaking during a virtual White House briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky grew emotional as she reflected on her experience treating COVID-19 patients who are alone at the end of their lives. “We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are and so much reason for hope," she said.

  • Police: 'No idea' why man shot 5 people before killing self

    Investigators have “no idea” why a Maryland man fatally shot his parents at their home and gunned down two other people at a convenience store before setting fire to his apartment and killing himself, a police official said Monday. A gun that Joshua Green, 27, used in Sunday's deadly shooting spree was registered to him and had been legally purchased in 2020, according to Baltimore County Police Col. Andre Davis. "Our homicide detectives are tirelessly investigating a motive, but it appears that the shooter acted alone.”

  • Oil heads lower as Suez Canal container ship is freed

    Oil futures move lower Monday, with one of the world's largest container vessels now freed from the Suez Canal where it had run aground nearly a week ago, blocking the flow of goods, including crude oil, through the crucial waterway.

  • Urban Meyer on Trevor Lawrence: ‘That’s the direction we’re going’

    Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is all but confirming that Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence will be their top draft pick

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • Indonesia raids find explosives, militant suspects after church attack

    Indonesian police discovered powerful explosives and arrested more suspected Islamist militants on Monday, after a series of raids following a suicide attack a day earlier outside a cathedral on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. The two bombers were the only fatalities in Sunday's attack in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing. Police said the bombers were a married couple who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

  • School cyber-attack affects 40,000 pupils’ email

    The Harris Federation, which runs 50 academies in and around London, was hit by a ransomware attack.

  • Gordon scores 13 in Denver debut, a 126-102 win over Hawks

    Aaron Gordon scored 13 points in his debut with Denver, and the Nuggets beat the Atlanta Hawks 126-102 on Sunday night. Denver acquired Gordon from Orlando at the trade deadline and he got the start, playing 21 minutes. JaVale McGee, who was traded to Denver from Cleveland in a deadline deal, didn’t play.

  • Terance Mann's rise coupled with 'Playoff Rondo' could be Clippers' winning combo

    Terance Mann has developed into a talented attacker in the paint for the Clippers, and that could pair well with what Rajon Rondo brings to the team.

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • CDC: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are 90% effective in real-world conditions

    People who are fully vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna are 90% less likely to get infected with COVID-19, according to a CDC study that tested nearly 4,000 health care workers and other essential workers for the virus weekly. Why it matters: The data show how well the vaccine performs in non-clinical trial settings. During the mRNA clinical trials for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, effectiveness from full vaccination was about 95%.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The vaccine was 90% against infections regardless of symptom status, the report says.Vaccine effectiveness of partial immunization — greater than 14 days after first dose, but before second dose — was 80%.The findings provide researchers with more evidence that vaccines reduce the risk of infections, including asymptomatic ones.What they're saying: “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, said in a statement. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated

    Egypt's Suez Canal will reopen for shipping traffic in both directions on Monday evening after a giant container ship which had been blocking the busy waterway for almost a week was refloated, with more than 400 ships waiting to pass through. The Suez Canal Authority's chairman Osama Rabie said the channel was navigable after the 400-metre (430-yard) long vessel Ever Given was freed undamaged earlier on Monday.

  • 'Do you miss me yet?' Donald Trump hijacks Mar-a-Lago wedding reception to rail against Joe Biden

    Traditionally, wedding speeches are used to heap praise on a happy couple as they embark on the next chapter of their lives. But when Donald Trump grabbed a microphone at a Mar-a-Lago reception earlier this month, he railed against Joe Biden, Iran, China, the migrant crisis on the southern border and questioned the result of November's election in a rant that has been posted online. Dressed smartly in a tuxedo, the former president held court on the dance floor in front of a nervous-looking wedding band at the reception for John and Megan Arrigo, asking guests: “Do you miss me yet?” In a video obtained by TMZ, Mr Trump falsely claimed that Joe Biden, the current US president, had dropped sanctions against Iran and said that the situation on the Mexican border is a “humanitarian disaster,” the “worst that it has ever been” and is going to “destroy the country.” Speaking at the Florida resort where he has been staying since leaving office, Mr Trump said he had “turned off the news” but launched into a number of current affairs issues.