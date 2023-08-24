Economists forecast $3.48 billion budget windfall for New Mexico

Aug. 23—LAS VEGAS, N.M. — The state of New Mexico will continue to be flush with cash into the foreseeable future.

Recurring revenues for fiscal year 2025 are projected to reach a record $13.05 billion, including $3.48 billion in so-called new money, according to a report presented Wednesday to the Legislative Finance Committee.

"New money" is the difference between the current budget and expected revenues in the next fiscal year.

"While it's human nature to use superlatives like 'unprecedented' and 'historic,' we are living in unprecedented, historic times in the state of New Mexico," Wayne Propst, secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration, told members of the LFC, which is meeting this week at New Mexico Highlands University.

For fiscal year 2024, estimated recurring revenues are now $12.61 billion, up $790.7 million from a December estimate.

Recurring revenues for fiscal year 2023 are estimated at $11.64 billion — a 20% increase from fiscal year 2022, or nearly $2 billion.

Propst referred to American industrialist J. Paul Getty as he talked about the source of the windfall.

"Getty supposedly said ... his formula for financial success [was]: 'Rise early, work late and strike oil,' " said Propst, adding oil and gas revenue is estimated to increase by nearly 38% in fiscal year 2024.

Oil and gas revenue increased 51%, or $741.4 million, to $2.19 billion total from fiscal year 2022 to fiscal year 2023.

The source of the bulk of the state's revenue boom drew both praise and criticism.

"Thank you New Mexico Oil and Gas," state Senate Republicans tweeted after the release of the revenue forecast.

A prominent environmental group was much less enthusiastic.

"NM has doubled our oil extraction in the last 5 years leading to windfall incomes to the state. What's the cost? To our communities, to workers, to our health, to our land," the Rio Grande chapter of the Sierra Club tweeted a short time later, along with pictures of a forest fire and a digital billboard promoting a $12.5 million oil field injury settlement.

Stephanie Schardin Clarke, secretary of the state Taxation and Revenue Department, said New Mexico can take steps to protect the environment for future generations while also taking care of the oil and gas industry.

"We don't have to choose, necessarily, between being friendly to oil and gas and protecting our environment and water and things like that," she said. "A lot of this has to do with geology, and the geological formations for oil and natural gas production in New Mexico are world-class."

A handful of committee members urged their colleagues to exercise fiscal restraint as they prepare to develop a budget during next year's 30-day legislative session, which begins Jan. 16. They reminded their fellow lawmakers it was only about seven years ago the state had to cut budgets and take money out of cash accounts to keep the lights on.

"Probably for most of us, this is one of the most dreaded but most [exciting] presentations you get — it can be one way or the other," said Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena. "Now it's exciting. But I've been there when it was the dreaded, and so I, too, want to reiterate the dreaded when I was first in office, sweeping [money] from every corner, and it was awful."

The state's economists warned the forecast came with risks, from a recession to volatility in the oil and gas industry.

The revenue outlook presented Wednesday found the economic forecast improved "with resilient consumer spending and a robust market taming worries of a recession as the Federal Reserve battles inflation.

"A growing oil production outlook and elevated oil prices in the short term further contribute to a positive revenue forecast," the report states.

The state's rainy day fund is estimated at $5 billion, or 52.5% of recurring appropriations, though the number is likely to change pending legislative appropriations.

Sen. George Muñoz, a Gallup Democrat and chairman of the Legislative Finance Committee, said the state needs to invest its revenues wisely, not go on a spending spree. In recent years, lawmakers have invested some of the state's revenues in permanent funds as part of a strategy to turn what they call "now money" into "future money."

"We need to see past the dollar signs and focus on planning for the future because these high-revenue years won't last," he said in a statement. "We still have much work to do for New Mexicans, but we have an opportunity as well to move the state toward less reliance on oil and gas."

Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.