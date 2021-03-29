Economists increasingly giddy at prospect of $3 trillion Biden infrastructure plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dion Rabouin
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Economists are becoming positively giddy about the potential for economic growth this year as President Biden and Congressional Democrats look set to push forward a $3 trillion infrastructure bill.

What we're hearing: "Stimulus helps build the bridge for the recovery to reach the other side, but an investment in infrastructure is the fuel to jump start the economic engine," Beth Ann Bovino, U.S. chief economist at S&P Global, says in an email.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • S&P predicts Biden's infrastructure plan will create 2.3 million jobs by 2024, inject $5.7 trillion into the economy — which would be 10 times what was lost during the recession — and raise per-capita income by $2,400.

State of play: Economists at Goldman Sachs again revised up their outlook for growth this year in a Sunday note to clients, predicting real consumption will grow by 9.5% in Q1 and 12.5% in Q2, citing retailer reopenings, the reversal of winter storm effects and a decline in new COVID-19 infections.

  • Further, they note that OpenTable restaurant reservations are nearing 70% of normal nationwide and are back above their pre-crisis level in Texas.

  • They also anticipate the pace of fiscal support to U.S. consumers will accelerate by $1 trillion on an annualized basis (or 5% of GDP) for March and the second quarter, relative to the previous six months.

The big picture: "We have to have a big public works program," Lawrence Baxter, director of the Global Financial Markets Center at Duke, tells Axios.

  • Baxter compares Biden's proposed new programs to New Deal initiatives like the Blue Ridge Parkway that were created to battle unemployment following the Great Depression.

  • "They’re not daring to call it that because that would be a lightning rod," he adds.

Beneath the surface: A historically high number of Americans are struggling despite what appears to be a recovering economy.

  • According to the Census Bureau’s latest Household Pulse Survey, more than 9 million renters are behind on their rent payments and at risk of being evicted, while around 11% of renters say they have no confidence they'll be able to pay next month's rent. (That number jumps to 25% for Americans with a high school diploma or less.)

  • A recent CoreLogic report finds homebuyers are consistently relocating because of cost, moving from cities like Los Angeles, New York and Miami to cities like Riverside, Calif., Myrtle Beach and Tampa.

  • The Census Bureau also found that 19.2% of U.S. adults are expecting a loss of employment income in the next four weeks, while 10.7% said they don't have enough to eat.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Silicon Valley leaders push back on governor recall efforts

    A campaign to recall California Gov. Gavin Newson (D) is splitting some of Silicon Valley's biggest venture capitalists. Driving the news: Famed investor and San Francisco political player Ron Conway, along with 74 other tech and business leaders, have signed an open letter urging Californians to oppose the recall of the governor. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNewsom, they argue, has been making strides in leading the state through the pandemic, and a recall campaign would significantly distract him from continuing to manage the pandemic and recovery. Other signatories include: Laurene Powell Jobs, Eric Schmidt, Reid Hoffman, Sean Parker, Jeff and Erica Lawson, Joe Gebbia, Evan Williams, Zachary Bogue and Marissa Mayer, Jessica Livingston, and Paul Graham.The letter comes a couple of months after other prominent investors began donating and publicly backing efforts to recall Newsom. The earlier letter also cited his handling of the pandemic, including stronger restrictions than many other states and a vaccine rollout that got off on a slow start. One investor, Chamath Palihapitiya, even briefly flirted with challenging Newsom in the race. What they're saying: "I took the lead along with other tech leaders to rally opposition to a recall because a distracting recall election is the last thing our state needs right now. Governor Newsom has made tough decisions to lead us through the pandemic, and we're finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The vast majority of people in the tech community agree: replacing Governor Newsom with a Trump Republican, which is what this recall effort is really all about, would reverse our progress against COVID and would be bad for California."Ron Conway The big picture: Some of the objections in recent months from investors and techies moving to cities like Austin and Miami are actually a rejection of California's Democratic-driven policies and politics.With remote work becoming more widely accepted by companies and investors, some are arguing the state's relatively high taxes and what they view as anti-tech policies are no longer worth living in the state. What's next: Organizers for the recall campaign say they submitted more 2.1 million signatures for verification by the March 17 deadline, though the state is not expected to release a final tally until late April. The campaign will need 1.5 million verified signatures to move to the next step. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • China warns firms not to engage in politics over Xinjiang

    Chinese officials on Monday said Sweden's H&M and other foreign companies should not make rash moves or step into politics after the companies raised concerns about forced labour in Xinjiang, sparking a furious online backlash and boycotts. H&M, Burberry, Nike, Adidas and other Western brands have been hit by consumer boycotts in China since last week over comments about their sourcing of cotton in Xinjiang. The growing rift comes as the United States and other Western governments increase pressure on China over suspected human rights abuses in the region.

  • Panthers beat Stars, but expect Aaron Ekblad to miss ‘extensive time’ with leg injury

    Jonathan Huberdeau knew from the screams how bad Aaron Ekblad’s leg injury must have been.

  • Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

    Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly in the extra period and fired a shot that hit the stick of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl before bouncing in off defenseman Darnell Nurse’s skate and past goalie Mike Smith. “I’m going to take that, for sure,” Matthews said.

  • Viola Davis joked that agreeing to portray Michelle Obama in upcoming anthology 'The First Lady' was 'temporary insanity'

    Viola Davis said on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that she's spoken to Michelle Obama for "several hours" since landing the role.

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border

  • Miles Bridges channels his inner Draymond Green; it’s an edginess the Hornets need

    Miles Bridges had 18 points and 12 rebounds in Charlotte Hornets’ overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns.

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • Ever Given, the massive ship blocking the Suez Canal for 6 days, has been partially freed

    After being stuck since Tuesday, the Ever Given was refloated before dawn on Monday. The operation to clear the Suez Canal, however, is not complete.

  • Myanmar's military junta chief threw a lavish dinner party after troops killed more than 100 people in the streets

    Many found the spectacle of the glamorous party jarring as Myanmar's military continues to kill people who oppose the coup there.

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham says preventing voters from receiving food or water while they wait in line to cast ballots doesn't make 'a whole lot of sense'

    A new voting law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp in Georgia last week prevents volunteers from handing out food or drinks to voters waiting in line.

  • Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

    Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said. In one of the clips CNN shared ahead of the airing, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx is seen telling Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team. "I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only by reiterating that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." “I knew I was being watched. Everybody inside was waiting for me to make a misstep so that they could, I guess, remove me from the task force,” says Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator under fmr. Pres. Trump, on the pressures she faced. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/5zmR0P3SbN — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) March 28, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 cartoons about Biden’s immigration troublesIs nuclear fusion the answer?U.S. men's soccer team falls to Honduras, won't go to Olympics again

  • Lakers beat Magic while waiting for Andre Drummond to arrive

    After signing center Andre Drummond on Sunday, the Lakers beat the Orlando Magic 96-93 behind Dennis Schroder (24 points) and Kyle Kuzma (21 points).

  • Kamala Harris is reportedly 'bothered' that she hasn't been able to move into her official Washington residence over 2 months after inauguration

    An administration official told CNN it was "unclear" why the renovations were still ongoing, but Harris is said to be "bothered" by the delay.

  • No 'consistent rationale': Why vaccinations are open to all in some states and not others

    The states that have moved first to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccines aren't necessarily the best at getting shots in arms.

  • Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo aide was asked to sing 'Danny Boy' for him in 2019, attorney says

    One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's former aides was asked to sing "Danny Boy" for him in 2019, her lawyer told the USA TODAY Network last week.

  • Biden admin remakes vaccine strategy after mass vaccination sites fizzle

    The federal government has found that Americans prefer vaccination at pharmacies over expensive mega-sites.

  • Lil Nas X fires back after taking heat over his exclusive 'Satan Shoe' that contains drops of human blood

    South Dakota's governor slammed the shoe, which is a collaboration with the brand MSCHF, saying, "We are in a fight for the soul of our nation."

  • Suez Canal: Ever Given container ship 'partially refloated'

    Salvage teams have partially freed the Ever Given in the Suez Canal, almost a week after the grounded vessel blocked the major transit route. Leth Agencies, the canal’s service provider, reported the breakthrough early on Monday, saying it had been "partially refloated". The firm said it was awaiting confirmation of the refloating from the Suez Canal Authority. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority that operates the waterway, also reported “good news”, according to the Wall Street Journal, saying that tugboats would keep working to ensure the vessel could begin moving again up the canal. “We are not finished yet, but it has moved,” he was quoted as saying. The maritime services provider Inchcape said the ship had been refloated at 4.30 am local time (0230 GMT) and was being secured, sharing an image that appeared to show the ship's stern had swung around, opening space in the canal.

  • Barack Obama's Kenyan grandmother dies, aged 99

    Affectionately known as Granny Sarah by the former president, she defended him during his election campaign.