Economists say oil prices, stock market could be affected by long-term war in Israel

Open source and decentralized social network Mastodon has more users than it thought. The service, which competes with X (formerly Twitter) and other newcomers like Threads, Bluesky, Pebble and Spill, had been undercounting its users due to a network connectivity error, according to founder and CEO Eugen Rochko, and actually has 407,814 more monthly active users than it had been reporting previously. The issue was impacting the metrics reported on Mastodon's statistics aggregator on its joinmastodon.org/servers page, which had been undercounting users between October 2 and October 8.