Economists See Faster Reopening in China as Covid Curbs Ease

2
Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Economists are bringing forward their projections for China’s exit from Covid Zero as the government begins relaxing controls in many cities.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Nine of the 16 economists surveyed by Bloomberg last week said China will reopen the country faster than they had previously expected. Of those, four say it will happen in the second quarter of 2023, while three see it happening earlier.

The government has accelerated its shift toward reopening as it became evident its strategy of eliminating infections was failing to bring the current record Covid outbreak under control. The virus restrictions have caused widespread damage to the economy and fueled protests in several major cities, prompting authorities to roll back some mobility curbs in recent days.

“We believe China has already exited its Covid Zero policy with those 20 fine-tuning measures and is trying to flatten the infection curve instead,” said Serena Zhou, senior China economist at Mizuho Securities Co. The 20-point guideline published last month sought to make Covid controls more targeted and less damaging to economic activities.

Beijing is now allowing some low-risk patients to isolate at home instead of quarantine camps. The financial hub of Shanghai scrapped PCR testing requirements to enter outdoor public venues such as parks or use public transportation. And top officials and the state media have also softened their rhetoric about the virus.

Stocks rallied and the yuan strengthened on Monday on signs of faster reopening.

“The timing of a major Covid policy change may be a bit earlier than our baseline expectation of after March 2023” UBS AG economists including Wang Tao wrote in a note Monday.

Of the 16 economists polled by Bloomberg, seven predict the reopening will happen in the second quarter of next year, and four see it in the first quarter. The economists weren’t asked to define what a full reopening would entail.

The survey was conducted between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, before this weekend’s moves in major cities like Shanghai and Hangzhou to ease restrictions.

Some of the economists warned the transition would be bumpy, likely involving trial and error by authorities as they grapple with insufficient medical resources and low elderly vaccination rates.

“China’s reopening is on the way but it will not be a plain-sailing journey, and the market should not expect a big bang removal of all epidemic prevention measures as in the West,” said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis SA.

That makes for an uncertain outlook for economic growth. Five of the 16 economists said they will lower their growth forecasts for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022. The median projection was lowered to 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively, from 3.9% and 3.3% in the previous November survey.

“What matters more to the outlook is the practical realities on the ground that limits the ability of China to ease its Covid restrictions and return economic life to normality,” said Heron Lim, an economist at Moody’s Analytics. The constraints include less effective vaccines in use and a reluctance to use foreign-made mRNA vaccines, vaccine hesitancy among the elderly and the limited capacity of the public health system to deal with a surge in cases, he said.

In a separate survey, economists expect the central bank to cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks once more, in the first quarter of 2023. The one- and five-year loan prime rates are also expected to be lowered by March, while the interest rate on the medium term lending facility rate is projected to be lowered in the second and third quarters of next year.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany to Miss Military Spending Target Next Year, Study Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany will fail to meet a NATO guideline of spending 2% of gross domestic product on its military next year and again from 2026 onwards, according to an analysis quoted in local media on Monday.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock St

  • Oil prices surge as OPEC maintains production cut targets and China's thawing Covid-zero stance sparks hope of demand recovery

    OPEC said on Sunday it would stick to the oil production target the group set in October — to slash output by 2 million barrels per day.

  • Japan's service-sector activity growth hits 3-month low -PMI

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's service sector activity grew in November at the slowest pace in three months, as relentless inflation dampened a part of the economy that was benefiting from the return of domestic and foreign shoppers and easing COVID-19 restrictions. The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to a seasonally adjusted 50.3 from October's 53.2, hitting the lowest since August. Behind the soft headline figure were inflationary pressures that "remained marked with rates of input cost and selling price inflation remaining well-above their respective historical averages," said economist Laura Denman at S&P Global Market Intelligence, which compiles the survey.

  • China's BYD to start selling EVs in Japan by early 2023

    BYD Co's Japanese division said on Monday it would start selling its first battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in the country early next year, as the world's largest EV maker further steps up its plan to either sell or make its cars available across major markets. China's BYD, in which Berkshire Hathaway owns a stake, said it will roll out an electric sports utility vehicle, ATTO 3, in Japan starting Jan. 31. BYD's Japan chapter is planning to introduce two more models by the end of 2023 and more than 100 dealerships in Japan by the end of 2025, the company said.

  • Europe’s New Sanctions on Russian Oil Kick In: What Changes?

    (Bloomberg) -- After months of planning and negotiations, the biggest tranche of sanctions on Russian oil to date take effect on Monday. How big their impact will be remains uncertain.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strategist Says We’ll See 5%

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Microsoft and Nvidia have suffered sharp declines in their stocks this year, but their long-term outlooks make them screaming buys.

  • A Note On Metro AG's (ETR:B4B) ROE and Debt To Equity

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Marketmind: China Politburo smoke signals

    Interest rate decisions in Australia and India are the main set-piece events in Asia this week for investors, while China's Politburo holds its first meeting to discuss the policies that will set Beijing's economic direction over the coming year. Investors go into the week with a 'risk on' bias, sustained by markets' dovish interpretation of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on the U.S. economic outlook and the solid U.S. employment report for November the week before. If U.S. financial conditions continue to ease and implied market volatility remains well-anchored, bulls will stay on the front foot.

  • tonies SE's (FRA:TNIE) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 97% Above Its Share Price

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of tonies SE ( FRA:TNIE ) by projecting its future cash...

  • Russia’s plumbers sent to fight in Ukraine - just when they are needed to fix boilers at home

    As Moscow bombards Ukraine’s power grid, leaving millions of households without power and heating, many ordinary Russians are facing a bleak winter of their own - because central heating repairmen have been mobilised to fight on the front lines

  • Taiwan export decline seen picking up pace in November: Reuters poll

    Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key supplier to Apple Inc, is one of Asia's leading exporters of technology goods. The export forecasts varied widely, suggesting a contraction of between 0.67% and 10.7%, reflecting uncertainties over the global economy, supply chain disruptions due to pandemic lockdowns and power shortages in China, as well as the fallout of Russia and Ukraine war.

  • The protests in China are unprecedented but won't change anything, says Chinese dissident Ai Weiwei

    The protests in China, Ai says, are like a "plate of loose sand" — loosely organized and mostly about COVID lockdowns, rather than a deeper agenda.

  • US manufacturing orders in China drop 40% amid COVID-19 lockdowns: report

    U.S. manufacturing orders are reportedly down 40% in China as the country grapples with the latest round of stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • US drug czar wants India to stem flow of chemicals used by Mexican cartels for fentanyl

    Precursor chemicals shipped to Mexico are known to flow from China, but India is also a source for drug cartels making fentanyl and meth.

  • FTX’s LedgerX Up for Sale as Restructuring Process Picks Up

    (Bloomberg) -- LedgerX, one of the few solvent pieces of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crumbled FTX empire, is for sale and attracting interest from would-be buyers including crypto giants Blockchain.com and Gemini, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ A

  • 'I'll lay him down a little bit gentler': Old teammate is Myles Garrett's next QB target

    The next quarterback Myles Garrett is targeting is his Houston's Kyle Allen, who only asks his former college teammate to 'be nice" when he does it.

  • Why some of our 'best company' picks didn't stay that way

    Some of our prior best-company picks are still powerhouses. Others have floundered.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks Ready to Buy Before the End of 2022

    Will Healy (MercadoLibre): MercadoLibre could prosper in 2023 on its antifragility. One example of MercadoLibre's antifragility is how it makes e-commerce possible in its region. To succeed, MercadoLibre has to reach customers who do not hold bank accounts or credit cards.

  • What China’s zero-COVID troubles mean for global economic growth

    China's strict zero-COVID policy complicated the global economic recovery.

  • Costco stock: 5 takes from Wall Street analysts

    Five Wall Street analysts give their hot takes on the prospects for the big-box retailer's stock.