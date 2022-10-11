1

Economy. Abortion. Ukraine-Russia war. 4 major takeaways from Ohio Senate debate

Haley BeMiller, The Columbus Dispatch
·5 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After months of attacking each other on the campaign trail, Ohio's U.S. Senate candidates took the stage Monday night and went toe-to-toe as voters begin to decide who their next senator should be.

"Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan faced off in the first debate of the general election hosted by Cleveland's FOX 8 News. Ryan and Vance are running to replace retiring GOP Sen. Rob Portman in the Nov. 8 election.

The candidates accused each other of being responsible for job losses and putting party loyalty ahead of voters’ needs. Vance said Ryan had supported policies that led to a 10-year-old girl in Ohio being raped. Ryan said Vance had started a “fake nonprofit” to help people overcome addiction issues.

The two also accused each other of being beholden to their party, with Ryan echoing a comment from former President Donald Trump in calling Vance an “a— kisser” and Vance saying Ryan’s 100% voting record with President Joe Biden means he’s not the reasonable moderate he says he is.

Here are more highlights of Monday's debate.

Economy, inflation dominate the conversation

Independent polls consistently show the economy and inflation are top of mind for voters this year, so those were unsurprisingly the first questions Vance and Ryan tackled on Monday.

Vance went after Ryan for supporting federal spending bills, including the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that critics say drove up costs at the grocery story and the gas pump. He also blamed President Joe Biden's administration for contributing to high energy prices, although energy analysts have attributed that to global market factors out of Biden's control.

Ryan, for his part, argued that legislation like the infrastructure package and CHIPS Act will bring jobs to Ohio and encourage manufacturing in the U.S.

WILL REPUBLICANS FLIP THE HOUSE IN THE MIDTERM ELECTIONS?: These 12 races will tell the story.

Differences on abortion front and center

The candidates made their contrasting views on abortion access crystal clear.

Ryan supports codifying the standard set by Roe v. Wade, which the U.S. Supreme Court overturned in June. Vance contends the issue should be regulated by state legislatures but said he would support a "minimum national standard" for how far into a pregnancy abortions should be permitted.

Vance has previously said he supports abortion when it's necessary to save the pregnant person's life, but he's opposed to exceptions for cases of rape or incest. When asked about the case of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who got an abortion in Indiana, he said she should've been able to get an abortion if she and her family chose to do so. Then he pivoted to the man accused of raping and impregnating the girl, who is believed to be an undocumented immigrant.

"That poor girl was raped by an illegal alien, somebody who should've never been in this state in the first place...if you had done your job, she would've never been raped in the first place," Vance told Ryan. "Do your job on border security."

CONTROL OF THE SENATE IS NOW A COIN FLIP: These are the midterm election races to watch

US role in Ukraine-Russia war

Ryan and Vance want the U.S. to have different roles in the war between Ukraine and Russia.

When asked how the U.S. should respond if Russian President Vladimir Putin uses nuclear weapons against Ukraine, Vance said "nobody knows" what the best course of action would be. He went on to argue that foreign policy should put Americans first, and he believes the Biden administration hasn't done enough to deescalate the conflict.

Ryan called for a "swift and significant response" if that occurs and argued Vance is weak on Russia. The congressman also criticized his opponent for saying he doesn't "really care what happens to Ukraine."

"I've been to Parma," said Ryan, referring to the Cleveland suburb with a large Ukrainian-American population. "I've been to Cleveland. I've met with the refugees. You know who I meet with? The women and the daughters and sons because the husbands are in Ukraine fighting. That's the kind of freedom we need to support, and J.D. Vance would let Putin roll right through Ukraine."

20 years in Congress

As he has throughout the campaign, Vance repeatedly reminded voters that his opponent has been in Congress for 20 years and cast him as a "career politician."

The argument came up multiple times throughout the night, including during a discussion about immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border. Ryan said he supports a wall along certain parts of the border but also wants to increase funding for border patrol and use technology to block the flow of drugs.

Vance accused Ryan of not doing anything to address the problem during his lengthy tenure in Congress.

"I don't care about what you want to do, Tim," Vance said. "I care about, what have you done? What have you actually done to reduce the flow of fentanyl so that people like my family are not as affected by this terrible addiction crisis?"

WILL AN OCTOBER SURPRISE MATTER IN GEORGIA?: Walker abortion story a midterm test

Vance also voiced support for term limits. When asked if he supports them, Ryan said, "I think term limits are at the ballot box."

Monday's event was the first of two debates the candidates agreed to participate in after weeks of back and forth between the campaigns over scheduling.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal, and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio Senate debate takeaways: Ryan and Vance descend into attacks

