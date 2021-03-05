The economy added 379K jobs in February, unemployment fell to 6.2% as COVID cases dropped

Hiring rebounded sharply in February after a two-month slump with employers adding 379,000 jobs as falling COVID-19 cases and easing business restrictions offset harsh winter weather across much of the country.

Restaurants and bars accounted for most of the job gains.

The unemployment rate fell from 6.3% to 6.2%, the Labor department said Friday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected about 200,000 employment gains, according to their median estimate.

After stalling in December and January while the pandemic spiked, job growth is projected to increasingly pick up steam in coming months amid declining infection rates, easing business constraints and growing vaccinations. About 16% of the population already has been vaccinated and another 25% have immunity as a result of prior infection, economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon macroeconomics estimates.

Last month, leisure and hospitality added 355,000 jobs, including 286,000 at restaurants and bars, but employment in the hardest-hit industry is still down 9.5 million compared to pre-pandemic levels. Professional and business services added 63,000 jobs, including 53,000 at temporary help services. Many firms are bringing on contingent workers to handle a pickup in activity until they’re more confident the economy has regained its footing.

Health care added 46,000 jobs; retail, 41,000; and manufacturing, 21,000.

Construction cut 61,000 positions as a result of the bad weather. And public education cut 69,000 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis, though the losses largely reflect the distortion of normal seasonal hiring and layoffs at schools during the pandemic, Labor said.

The number of Americans on temporary layoff fell by 517,000 to 2.2 million as businesses continued to rehire furloughed some workers. About 22% of unemployed workers said they were on temporary layoff, down from 27% the previous month. That means many workers could still be brought back to their old jobs.

The number of people permanently laid off was unchanged at 3.5 million but the figure is 2.2 million above pre-pandemic levels and represents longer-lasting scars for the economy.

The $900 billion COVID relief package, passed by Congress in December, likely helped boost activity last month, Oxford Economics says. The legislation extended unemployment benefits for 11 million people, sent $600 checks to most households and renewed the Paycheck Protection Program’s forgivable small business loans.

The $1.9 trillion package, which is expected to be passed by Senate this month, will only further juice the rebounding economy this spring.

In February, the number of employees working at small businesses rose for the first time since October, according to Homebase, which supplies payroll software to small firmss. And early last month, the number of restaurant diners increased to the highest level since November, according to Open Table, an online restaurant reservation service, and Capital Economics.

The snowstorm that devastated southern states such as Texas came too late to dampen Labor’s employment survey, which is conducted during the week that includes the 12th of each month, Oxford says. But harsh weather earlier in the month -- including snowstorms in the Northeast and frigid temperatures in the Midwest and Plains states – might have tempered payrolls in sectors such as construction and leisure and hospitality, according to Oxford and Capital Economics.

The nation has recovered more than half of the 22.2 million jobs wiped out in the health crisis as restaurants, shops and other businesses shuttered by the coronavirus outbreak were allowed to reopen. Many economists are forecasting more than 6 million job gains this year – a surge that would still leave payrolls about 4 million short of pre-pandemic levels and epitomize the scars the crisis is certain to leave.

The chief threat to a booming economy by midyear is the rapid spread of a COVID variant that could outrun the drop in cases, Shepherdson says.

