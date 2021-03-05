The economy added 379K jobs in February, unemployment fell to 6.2% as COVID cases dropped

Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Hiring rebounded sharply in February after a two-month slump with employers adding 379,000 jobs as falling COVID-19 cases and easing business restrictions offset harsh winter weather across much of the country.

Restaurants and bars accounted for most of the job gains.

The unemployment rate fell from 6.3% to 6.2%, the Labor department said Friday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expected about 200,000 employment gains, according to their median estimate.

After stalling in December and January while the pandemic spiked, job growth is projected to increasingly pick up steam in coming months amid declining infection rates, easing business constraints and growing vaccinations. About 16% of the population already has been vaccinated and another 25% have immunity as a result of prior infection, economist Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon macroeconomics estimates.

Last month, leisure and hospitality added 355,000 jobs, including 286,000 at restaurants and bars, but employment in the hardest-hit industry is still down 9.5 million compared to pre-pandemic levels. Professional and business services added 63,000 jobs, including 53,000 at temporary help services. Many firms are bringing on contingent workers to handle a pickup in activity until they’re more confident the economy has regained its footing.

Health care added 46,000 jobs; retail, 41,000; and manufacturing, 21,000.

Construction cut 61,000 positions as a result of the bad weather. And public education cut 69,000 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis, though the losses largely reflect the distortion of normal seasonal hiring and layoffs at schools during the pandemic, Labor said.

The number of Americans on temporary layoff fell by 517,000 to 2.2 million as businesses continued to rehire furloughed some workers. About 22% of unemployed workers said they were on temporary layoff, down from 27% the previous month. That means many workers could still be brought back to their old jobs.

The number of people permanently laid off was unchanged at 3.5 million but the figure is 2.2 million above pre-pandemic levels and represents longer-lasting scars for the economy.

The $900 billion COVID relief package, passed by Congress in December, likely helped boost activity last month, Oxford Economics says. The legislation extended unemployment benefits for 11 million people, sent $600 checks to most households and renewed the Paycheck Protection Program’s forgivable small business loans.

The $1.9 trillion package, which is expected to be passed by Senate this month, will only further juice the rebounding economy this spring.

In February, the number of employees working at small businesses rose for the first time since October, according to Homebase, which supplies payroll software to small firmss. And early last month, the number of restaurant diners increased to the highest level since November, according to Open Table, an online restaurant reservation service, and Capital Economics.

The snowstorm that devastated southern states such as Texas came too late to dampen Labor’s employment survey, which is conducted during the week that includes the 12th of each month, Oxford says. But harsh weather earlier in the month -- including snowstorms in the Northeast and frigid temperatures in the Midwest and Plains states – might have tempered payrolls in sectors such as construction and leisure and hospitality, according to Oxford and Capital Economics.

The nation has recovered more than half of the 22.2 million jobs wiped out in the health crisis as restaurants, shops and other businesses shuttered by the coronavirus outbreak were allowed to reopen. Many economists are forecasting more than 6 million job gains this year – a surge that would still leave payrolls about 4 million short of pre-pandemic levels and epitomize the scars the crisis is certain to leave.

The chief threat to a booming economy by midyear is the rapid spread of a COVID variant that could outrun the drop in cases, Shepherdson says.

Different kind of work: 'I am a better mom': After quitting their jobs during the pandemic to care for family, here's how it changed these women

Basic income for everyone?: Is universal income closer to reality? Cities from Stockton to St. Paul are already testing monthly checks for residents

&quot;Now Hiring&quot; sign on Feb. 6, 2021, in Schaumburg, Illinois.
"Now Hiring" sign on Feb. 6, 2021, in Schaumburg, Illinois.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jobs near me: U.S. added 379,000 jobs in February

Recommended Stories

  • Recovery of hard-hit US service sector stumbles in February

    The US service sector saw activity slow in February as supply constraints and a drop in new orders took their toll, an industry survey said on Wednesday.

  • U.S. service sector slows; businesses facing higher costs: ISM survey

    U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly slowed in February amid winter storms, while a measure of prices paid by companies for inputs surged to the highest level in nearly 12-1/2 years, bolstering expectations for faster inflation in the near term. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Wednesday its non-manufacturing activity index fell to a reading of 55.3 last month from 58.7 in January, which was the highest since February 2019. A reading above 50 indicates growth in the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity.

  • US adds a strong 379,000 jobs in hopeful sign for economy

    U.S. employers added a robust 379,000 jobs last month, the most since October and a sign that the economy is strengthening as confirmed viral cases drop, consumers spend more and states and cities ease business restrictions. The unemployment rate fell to 6.2%, the Labor Department said Friday in its monthly jobs report. Households as a whole have accumulated a huge pile of savings after having slashed spending on travel, entertainment and visits to bars and restaurants.

  • Why fears of a SPAC bubble may be overblown

    The SPAC surge continues unabated, with 10 new ones formed since Wednesday morning. And that's OK.Between the lines: There are growing concerns that retail investors are about to get rolled, with smart sponsors taking advantage of dumb money.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.To be sure, many of these deals will fail. SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) are pulling venture capital forward, and venture capital is inherently speculative.And regulators should watch closely for conflicts of interest, including if SPAC sponsors are having pre-IPO conversations with potential targets (which is not allowed).Reasons for (relative) calm: Unlike traditional venture capital or equities investing, though, SPACs have numerous guardrails.Some of them are structural. Redemption rights, IPO proceeds held in escrow via T-bills and the ability for unit-holders to rebuff a merger.There also is pricing pressure from the small number of institutional investors that have come to dominate the PIPE market. For example, it's not uncommon for a SPAC to win a bake-off by offering the highest price, only to renegotiate down after the letter of intent is signed. Not because the SPAC sponsor thinks it over-bid, but because the big PIPE players do."Target companies hate when this happens, but they're in an exclusivity period once they've signed the LOI, so their only option is to negotiate or wait a while and start the whole thing over," a SPAC banker explains.Normal market forces are also at work. For example, the SPAC buying Dyal Capital is now just trading at 4 cents above the offering price, reflecting concerns about if the deal can get done amidst the litigation. And, of course, there are short-sellers trumpeting their skepticism, like Muddy Waters yesterday unloading on SPAC'd XL Fleet.The bottom line: It does feel like there's a SPAC bubble. But, as investing bubbles go, SPACs may be among the most benign.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Be Like Warren Buffett. Use This Options Strategy.

    Sometimes, the best move may be to focus on what one already owns. The critical question is how best to acquire more of it.

  • Mining For Minerals Underwater: What Investors Should Know About DeepGreen SPAC Deal

    A new method of mining for metals used in electric vehicles is hitting the public markets with a SPAC deal. The SPAC Deal: DeepGreen, the developer of the world’s largest estimated resource of battery metals for electric vehicles, is going public in a SPAC deal. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SOAC), which was the first ESG focused SPAC, is taking DeepGreen public valuing the company at a pro forma equity value of $2.9 billion. DeepGreen will change its name to The Metals Company and trade with the ticker "TMC" on the NYSE. Current Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation shareholders will own 12% of the new company. Related Link: 7 Current And Former SPACs That Could Be 2020 Election Plays About DeepGreen: Targeting a new method to mine for metals, DeepGreen has the largest and highest grade estimated source of electric vehicle battery metals, according to the company. The method to mine for metals on the seafloor is expected to lower the production cost and reduce the social and environmental impact. The company’s project will mine on the Pacific Ocean floor. Minerals mined include nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese. Partners on the project include Glencore and Maersk. Growth Ahead: DeepGreen estimates that it has resources in its contract areas sufficient to power 280 million electric vehicles. This represents a quarter of the global passenger car fleet. The company expects to be the second-lowest-cost nickel producer. The electric vehicle market is expected to see significant growth. In 2020, 1.4 million electric vehicles were sold. That figure is expected to rise to 21.8 million in 2030 and 55.5 million in 2040, according to DeepGreen’s presentation. Financials: DeepGreen does not expect to have material revenue until 2024. The company’s presentation estimates revenue of $251 million in fiscal 2024 and $1.2 billion in fiscal 2025. DeepGreen estimates revenue of $4.8 billion in 2034. Price Action: Shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition are up 1% to $10.30. Disclosure: The author is long shares SOAC. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'SPACS Attack' Weekly Recap: Looking Back At 11 Deal Announcements, New SPACs To Watch And Headline News© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Gap Stock Jumps, Costco Slips, and the Stock Market Loves the Jobs Report

    Stocks were gaining after a strong U.S. jobs report sent the 10-year Treasury yield shooting higher.

  • US Stocks Edge Lower Ahead of Jobs Report after Surging Bond Yields Fuel Steep Sell-Off

    U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday after remarks from Fed Chair Powell disappointed investors worried about rising longer-term U.S. bond yields.

  • Dow futures pop over 200 points higher after hottter-than-expected jobs report

    U.S. stock-index futures turn solidly higher Friday morning as investors attempt to parse the latest monthly jobs update from the Labor Department.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett and Bill Gates Agree On

    The 2 investing masterminds have several common holdings

  • Live stimulus updates: Kamala Harris breaks Senate tie to begin debate on Joe Biden's COVID stimulus bill

    “It’s time to move forward with this legislation which will be one of the largest antipoverty bills in recent history,” Sen. Chuck Schumer said.

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Britain's Prince Philip has successful heart procedure, palace says

    Britain's Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday. Philip was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell, to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection. "The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital," the palace said, using Philip's formal title.

  • Meghan Markle paid tribute to Princess Diana by wearing her bracelet during her interview with Oprah

    The Duchess of Sussex wore three sparkly bangles while filming her Oprah interview, one of which belonged to Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • 9 of the Best Outdoor Rugs That Literally Ground Any Space

    High-traffic areas are about to meet their matchOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Myanmar policemen cross border into India after refusing to carry out orders set by new military junta

    At least 19 Myanmar police officers have crossed the border into India in the latest sign of growing dissent within the security forces and civil service officials who are opposed to the military coup. The first reported case of police fleeing the country came as one of the country’s top diplomats resigned from his post at the United Nations after being promoted to the role of ambassador by the junta. Tin Maung Naing, the deputy envoy, refused to take over from Kyaw Moe Tun, the current ambassador, who was fired last week by the generals after he urged countries at the 193-member UN General Assembly to use “any means necessary” to reverse the coup that ousted the nation’s elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. In Washington, Myanmar’s embassy also signalled a break with the military regime on Thursday, issuing a statement decrying the deaths of civilians protesting the coup and calling on authorities to “fully exercise [the] utmost restraint.” In Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw last month, nine ministry of foreign affairs officials were arrested after they joined a Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) which aims to prevent the military from being able to govern the country by organising nationwide strikes. Thousands have joined the CDM, which was initially started by the medical profession, but has now picked up bankers, civil servants and small pockets of police officers.

  • Biden's relief bill isn't getting bipartisan support like previous stimulus bills. What do Republicans dislike so much?

    All Senate Republicans voted against even starting debate on the $1.9 trillion measure on Thursday.

  • Wanda just got a badass new Scarlet Witch costume in 'WandaVision' and fans are 'obsessed'

    Scarlet Witch's costume is her coolest yet, but fans may have to wait until "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" in 2022 to see it again.

  • World's oldest known wild bird has another chick at age of 70

    Wisdom is believed to have had more than 30 chicks in her life so far, and several partners.