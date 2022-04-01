Economy added 431,000 jobs in March as COVID fades but inflation soars; Unemployment rate fell to 3.6%

Paul Davidson, USA TODAY
·4 min read

U.S. employers added a booming 431,000 jobs in March as tumbling COVID-19 cases more than offset growing concerns about soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine.

The unemployment rate fell from 3.8% to 3.6%, the Labor Department said Friday. That puts it just above the 50-year low of 3.5% that prevailed just before the pandemic upended the economy in March 2020.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated that 440,000 jobs were added last month.

The economy has now added more than 400,000 jobs a month for 11 months, the longest such streak on record, Morgan Stanley noted in a report.

So far, the nation has recovered 20.4 million, or 93%, of the 22 million jobs lost early in the health crisis, leaving it 1.6 million jobs short of its pre-crisis level, a gap that could be closed by summer.

'I LET MONEY GET IN THE WAY':Most recent job quitters have regrets

JUST HOW DIVERSE IS FINANCE?:A Black college student's quest offers glimpse

Another positive: Payroll additions for January and February were revised up by a total of 92,000. The upgrades pushed January's advance to 504,000 despite widespread omicron-related worker absences.

"The labor market still has strong positive momentum and is making rapid progress towards pre-pandemic health," economist Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics wrote in a note to clients.

The drop in unemployment came even as the number of people working or looking for jobs grew by 418,000, pushing the labor force participation rate from 62.3% to 62.4%, the highest since March 2020. More people who had been fearful of COVID or caring for children, among others, are returning to a favorable labor market with rising wages.

The number of people who couldn't look for work because of the pandemic fell to 874,000 from 1.2 million in February, Labor said,

Last month, leisure and hospitality, which includes restaurants and bars, the sector hit hardest by the pandemic, led the job gains with 112,000; professional and business services added 102,000; retail, 49,000; manufacturing, 38,000; and construction, 19,000.

Farooqi, among other economists, said the strong report bolsters the Federal Reserve's case for a half percentage point interest rate hike in May in an effort to curtail inflation. That would be the largest increase in more than two decades.

Several forces appeared to set the stage for more robust payroll gains in March. Persistent worker shortages likely spurred companies to pull forward their normal spring hiring sprees to get a jump on the competition, says Goldman Sachs economist Spencer Hill.

And new COVID cases have plunged from more than 1 million a day as omicron raged in January to less than 30,000 daily. That’s encouraging more Americans to dine out and travel. It's also prodding people on the sidelines, to return to a worker-friendly labor market with near-record job openings and sharply rising wages.

A hiring sign is displayed outside of a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
A hiring sign is displayed outside of a retail store in Vernon Hills, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.

At the same time, inflation that hit new 40-year highs each of the last several months – particularly soaring gasoline prices – have dampened business confidence. In February, a measure of small business optimism fell to the lowest level in more than a year, according to the National Federation of Independent Business.

Some manufacturing workers are switching jobs as they seek shorter commutes to cope with high pump prices, says Peter Quigley, CEO of Kelly Services, a staffing firm.

Relief at the pump?: What is the strategic petroleum reserve? Biden hopes it can bring down high gas prices

Food recall: Skippy peanut butter recall: Select products recalled because may contain steel fragments

“We expect job creation will settle into a slower pace later this year as the economy feels the pinch from soaring inflation and tighter financial conditions,” economist Lydia Boussour wrote in a note to clients.

The Ukraine war and the market volatility it has triggered also “might have temporarily hit hiring plans,” says economist Andrew Hunter of Capital Economics.

But Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, a staffing firm, says "more CEOs and CFOs are concerned about inflation" rather than the war.

Omicron's BA.2 subvariant also could slow the pace of hiring in coming months, says economist Thomas Feltmate of TD Economics.

Some labor market gauges had raised concerns that job growth might already be downshifting. The number of small businesses open, as well as the numbers of employees working and hours they worked all dipped in March, though they were still up sharply from January, according Homebase, which provides payroll software to small firms.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Unemployment rate fell to 3.6% in March as jobs report showed big gain

Recommended Stories

  • US adds 431,000 jobs as hiring spree cuts unemployment rate to 3.6%

    Country posts 11th consecutive month of 400,000-plus gains, with labor force now just 174,000 below pre-pandemic level A 'we're hiring' sign on the window of a skincare store in Bethesda, Maryland, this month. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA The US added 431,000 jobs in March as the coronavirus pandemic receded and employers went on a hiring spree in America. The gain was lower than expected but was also the 11th consecutive month of gains above 400,000, the longest such stretch of growth on recor

  • U.S. economy not letting war, pandemic get in the way of a good time

    Fear that the war in Ukraine would tilt the U.S. economy towards a 1970s-style bout of stagflation has given way to signs that Americans plan to keep traveling, returning to restaurants, and continuing a steady if still incomplete return to "normal." But following a winter in which war, a new coronavirus surge, and already high inflation painted a potentially grim picture of even faster rising prices and slowing growth, recent government and high-frequency data show an expansion seemingly poised to roll on. The monthly nonfarm payrolls report, due to be released on Friday, is expected to show a gain of nearly 500,000 jobs in March and a further drop in the unemployment rate to 3.7%, according to economists polled by Reuters.

  • Biden to those celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility: ‘Your president sees you’

    In a video from the White House, President Biden expressed the administration’s support for the transgender community on Transgender Day of Visibility. Biden said, “You’re so brave. You belong. And we have your back.”

  • Ukraine war pushes eurozone inflation to new record

    Spiralling energy bills and disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine caused consumer prices in the eurozone to surge by a new record of 7.5 percent, EU statistics agency Eurostat said Friday.

  • US added 431,000 jobs in March in sign of economic health

    America’s employers extended a streak of robust hiring in March, adding 431,000 jobs in a sign of the economy’s resilience in the face of a still-destructive pandemic, Russia's war against Ukraine and the highest inflation in 40 years. The government’s report Friday showed that last month’s job growth helped shrink the unemployment rate to 3.6%. The March report sketched a bright picture of the job market, with steady hiring and rising wages in many industries.

  • Fed’s Evans Favors Quarter-Point Rate Hikes at Each 2022 Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said his interest-rate outlook matches the median estimate of his colleagues for six more quarter-point increases this year amid high inflation and a hot labor market.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits Delh

  • Rioters in Haiti destroy Agape Flights plane at Les Cayes airport

    An Agape Flights aircraft was destroyed in Haiti Tuesday by rioters at Les Cayes airport, located in the south central region of the country.

  • China's World University Games still on despite withdrawals

    Organizers of the World University Games, which open in just under three months in Chengdu, China, say they are going ahead despite some countries pulling out of the event. Australia has also indicated it is withdrawing its swimmers, volleyball players, and track-and-field athletes. “Athletics Australia continues to have many concerns around the event and its management of COVID protocols,” Athletics Australia said in a statement this week.

  • Economy added 678,000 jobs in February as omicron faded, dining, travel picked up, unemployment fell to 3.8%

    Employers added 678,000 jobs in February as omicron faded and dining and travel picked up. Unemployment fell to 3.8%.

  • U.S. March Jobs Report Shows Strong Hiring Momentum

    U.S. job growth continued at a robust pace in March while the unemployment rate fell, signs the labor market is booming as the Covid-19 pandemic recedes and more workers return to the labor force.

  • Intel CEO Gelsinger’s reaps near-$180 million windfall from ‘significant magnitude’ of new-hire awards

    Pat Gelsinger took in total compensation of $178.6 million in 2021, for ten-and-a-half months of work as Intel's CEO

  • Stock Market Today-4/1: Stocks Higher, Yield Curve Inverts On Solid March Jobs Report; Oil Slides On SPR Release

    Wall Street is looking to reverse the worst first quarter decline for the S&P 500 in two years Friday as traders brace for the crucial March jobs report.

  • Jobs, pay boom

    Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Chart: Axios VisualsThe post-pandemic job market boom continues. That's the takeaway from the March numbers, out this morning. Why it matters: After a year of labor shortages and high inflation, Americans are going back to work in massive numbers. And they're getting paid more — though not enough to raise new inflation alarms.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAt first glance, the 431,000 jobs

  • China rejects sanctions as Ukraine war tops summit agenda

    China on Friday renewed its criticism of Western sanctions against Russia, as top European Union officials sought assurances from Beijing that it would not help Moscow circumvent the economic measures imposed in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Chinese Foreign Ministry also laid blame for the war in Ukraine at least partially on the United States for pushing to expand the NATO military alliance closer to Russia's borders.

  • U.S. adds 431,000 jobs in March, unemployment falls to 3.6%

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi break down March jobs report data.

  • Gov. Tony Evers vetoes bill that would overhaul Milwaukee and Madison's fire and police commissions

    The bill had the support of one Democratic Senator — Lena Taylor of Milwaukee.

  • Is Holders Technology plc's (LON:HDT) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

    Holders Technology's (LON:HDT) stock is up by a considerable 18% over the past week. Given that the market rewards...

  • The US reportedly watered down sanctions against a key Russian oligarch out of fear that disrupting his business empire could hurt the global economy

    Leaked emails obtained by The Wall Street Journal shed light on why the Treasury issued a sanctions exemption for Alisher Usmanov's businesses.

  • Inside Ginni Thomas’ ‘Insane’ Hiring Memos for Trump

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyYears before she became one of then-President Donald Trump’s most prominent coup supporters, Ginni Thomas was already notorious in his West Wing for, among other things, ruining staffers’ afternoons by working Trump into fits of vengeful rage.“We all knew that within minutes after Ginni left her meeting with the president, he would start yelling about firing people for being disloyal,” said a former senior Trump administration officia

  • Vox Populi: 'Putin didn’t invade Ukraine while Trump was President because...'

    Reader commentary on Donald Trump, Joe Biden, the Ukraine invasion and more.