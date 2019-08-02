Employers added solid 164,000 jobs in July, underscoring sturdy economy

U.S. job growth was solid for a second straight month in July as employers added 164,000 jobs, further allaying recession worries and doing little to bolster the Federal Reserve’s case for another interest rate cut next month.

The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7%, just above a 50-year low, the Labor Department said Friday.

Economists expected 165,000 job gains, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Mildly disappointing: Payroll gains for May and June combined were revised down by a total 41,000. May’s additions were revised from 72,000 to 62,000, and June’s, from 224,000 to 193,000.

Hiring has slowed this year to an average monthly pace of 165,000 from 223,000 in 2018, but that’s still a solid performance and more than enough to keep lowering the jobless rate. Economists largely blame the downshift on fading effects of federal tax cuts and spending increases, the sluggish global economy and President Trump’s trade war with China, which has damped business confidence and investment. Also, the low unemployment rate means employers have a harder time finding available workers.

The upshot is that consumer spending – which makes up 70% of the economy – is healthy and jobs in service industries such as health care and professional services continue to grow smartly. But manufacturing payrolls, which depend more on sales abroad, largely have been stagnant.

The Fed lowered its key interest rate this week for the first time in more than a decade because policymakers worry the global troubles, lackluster business spending and stubbornly low inflation eventually could derail the record 10-year-old economic expansion. Another cut could be on the way as soon as September if those risks combine with an escalating trade war and weakening labor market.

Trump on Thursday said he’ll slap a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports not subject to duties. That increases the likelihood of a September rate cut, says economist Jim O’Sullivan of High Frequency Economics.

A Whopper with no meat: Burger King's plant-based Impossible Whopper is coming to restaurants nationwide

A More

Wage growth picks up

Average hourly earnings rose 8 cents to $27.98, pushing up the annual gain from 3.1% to 3.2%.

That’s a good sign. Yearly pay increases began topping 3% in the second half of 2018 but haven’t picked up further steam. That has kept inflation muted, giving the Fed another reason to reduce rates in the months ahead.

Industries that are hiring

Health care led the job gains with 50,000. Professional and business services added 38,0000; financial services, 18,000 and leisure and hospitality, 10,000.

Manufacturing, which has been hurt by a slowing global economy and the trade conflicts, added a solid 16,000 jobs. Construction added 4,000. And retailers, which have been hurt by the shift to online shopping, lost 3,600 jobs.

Before the report was released, Goldman Sachs estimated government hiring related to the 2020 census would boost July job gains by 10,000 to 20,000. That’s not immediately evident in the numbers. The federal government added just 2,000 jobs. States added none while local governments added 14,000.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jobs report: Employers added solid 164,000 positions in July