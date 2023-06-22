From Economy Car to Speed Demon: Jimmy Shaw's 1971 Ford Maverick Transformation

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It's a monster!

If you're a car enthusiast, you might already be familiar with the Ford Maverick, but not in the way you think. Initially, the Maverick wasn't a small pickup truck; instead, it was an economy car with sharp edges and an undeniable charm from the 1970s. However, one owner, Jimmy Shaw, recently acquired a first-generation 1971 Ford Maverick and embarked on a modification journey that combines modern technology with classic styling. The result is a truly remarkable machine capable of reaching speeds of around 200 miles per hour.

Shaw stumbled upon the car on eBay, with no idea of the extraordinary transformation that awaited it. He took the eBay find to Greening Auto Company, a family-run business, where father and son collaborated to revolutionize the old-school vehicle into something extraordinary. The exterior alone showcases their success, featuring modern LED lights, a fresh paint job, and a sleek appearance that maintains the epic styling loved by many from that era.

But it's not just about looks. The interior of the car has been meticulously designed to prioritize safety. With a roll cage and a plethora of safety features, Shaw ensured that even if something were to go wrong during a display of the car's epicness, he would be well protected. After all, Shaw is an avid car collector with over 200 vehicles to his name. With this Ford Maverick project, he aimed to create a true "maverick" by taking something old and making it his own, with the ambitious goal of hitting 200 miles per hour. Little did he know that his vision would become a reality and surpass his expectations.

Jimmy Shaw's dream of a high-speed Ford Maverick was realized through the installation of a 1200-horsepower engine, propelling the car to an astounding top speed of 202.7 miles per hour. This achievement alone is remarkable, but the car's success doesn't end there. It has garnered multiple awards, captivating car enthusiasts and the general public alike, and possibly even inspiring new enthusiasts along the way. From the fender flares that retain the classic style to the integration of modern touches, this car is a testament to Shaw's impeccable taste and his ability to create something truly unique.

The modified 1971 Ford Maverick showcases the perfect blend of classic aesthetics and modern performance. It not only looks good but also sounds incredible, commanding attention wherever it goes. Shaw's passion for cars and his unwavering determination to create something exceptional have resulted in an extraordinary machine that pushes the boundaries of what a vintage vehicle can achieve.

The story of Jimmy Shaw's Ford Maverick transformation serves as a reminder that the automotive world is full of possibilities and that the limits of creativity and innovation are ever-expanding. The car is a testament to the enduring allure of classic vehicles and the power of customization to create something truly special. Shaw's Maverick is a symbol of the passion and dedication that enthusiasts pour into their projects, inspiring others to think outside the box and push the boundaries of what is possible in the automotive realm.

