How the Economy Is Doing in 30 Coronavirus Hot Spots

Beautiful cloudy day of Los Angeles downtown skyline and palm trees in foreground.

America is reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with people everywhere facing difficult choices about how to balance their health with the economic needs of their families. However, the twin threats of the crisis — the virus itself and the financial catastrophe of being unable to work — have hit different places in different ways. Depending on where you live, a coronavirus outbreak can land with much greater force on the local economy.

To help illustrate this, GOBankingRates looked at the 30 counties with the most cases of coronavirus in the United States to measure how severe the accompanying economic decline really is. The study lays out where each county stands in terms of the unemployment rate and the percentage of families living there who are having trouble paying the rent or putting food on the table.

So which counties already struggling with an outbreak also are dealing with serious financial pain? Here’s a look at the counties that are stuck between a rock and a hard place and looking for a way out.

Last updated: Nov. 13, 2020

High angle view of Lower Manhattan cityscape - Chinatown, New York, USA.

New York County, New York

Population: 1,632,480

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 35,897

Cases per 100,000 people: 2,199

Unemployment rate: 10.9%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%

Memphis, Tennessee skyline at dusk

Shelby County, Tennessee

Population: 937,005

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 36,855

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,933

Unemployment rate: 9.9%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 10.2%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.6%

Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.

Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania

Population: 1,575,522

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 38,334

Cases per 100,000 people: 2,433



Unemployment rate: 11.7%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.1%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 9.4%

Yonkers, New York with the Hudson river in the foreground.

Westchester County, New York

Population: 968,815

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 40,322

Cases per 100,000 people: 4,162

Unemployment rate: 7.0%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%

A long exposure of the Detroit skyline as seen from across the Detroit River in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Wayne County, Michigan

Population: 1,761,382

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 40,396

Cases per 100,000 people: 2,293

Unemployment rate: 12.8%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 10.8%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.7%

El Paso County, Texas

Population: 837,654

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 42,332

Cases per 100,000 people: 5,054

Unemployment rate: 8.7%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.4%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 12.5%

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

Milwaukee County, Wisconsin

Population: 954,209

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 42,776

Cases per 100,000 people: 4,481

Unemployment rate: 7.3%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.8%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 6.9%

Florida

Orange County, Florida

Population: 1,321,194

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 45,494

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,443

Unemployment rate: 10.4%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.9%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 12.9%

Salt Lake City skyline

Salt Lake County, Utah

Population: 1,120,805

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 45,969

Cases per 100,000 people: 4,101

Unemployment rate: 5.2%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 4.3%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 6.6%

Tampa Florida River Boat

Hillsborough County, Florida

Population: 1,378,883

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct.17): 47,371

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,435

Unemployment rate: 6.2%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.9%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 12.9%

Montauk-New-York

Suffolk County, New York

Population: 1,487,901

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 48,829

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,282

Unemployment rate: 6.2%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%

The sunset at the Long Beach, Long Island.

Nassau County, New York

Population: 1,356,564

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 49,496

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,649

Unemployment rate: 6.6%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%

Palm Beach Florida climate change

Palm Beach County, Florida

Population: 1,446,277

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 51,172

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,538

Unemployment rate: 7.0%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 13.3%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 15.5%

Aerial view of Harbor Drive flanked by highrise hotels and condominiums to the right and the San Diego Convention Center, home to Comic Con, to the left.

San Diego County, California

Population: 3,302,833

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 55,210

Cases per 100,000 people: 1,672

Unemployment rate: 9.0%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.0%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 10.6%

Horace Mann School

Bronx County, New York

Population: 1,437,872

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 55,213

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,840

Unemployment rate: 18.8%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%

GLOBE LIFE PARK, ARLINGTON TEXAS USA, 5-1-2020: A 270-acre mixed-use complex that includes Texas Live!, a unique entertainment district with restaurants, retail and entertainment venues.

Tarrant County, Texas

Population: 2,019,977

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 58,255

Cases per 100,000 people: 2,884

Unemployment rate: 7.8%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 4.2%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%

Bright and colorful image of residential area in Anaheim, Orange County, California.

Orange County, California

Population: 3,164,182

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 59,980

Cases per 100,000 people: 1,864

Unemployment rate: 9.0%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 9.7%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.5%

San Bernardino is a city located in the Riverside–San Bernardino metropolitan area and that serves as the county seat of San Bernardino County, California, United States.

San Bernardino County, California

Population: 2,135,413

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 63,637

Cases per 100,000 people: 2,980

Unemployment rate: 10.3%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 7.2%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 11.6%

San Antonio, Texas, USA - April 14, 2013: Tourists riding in tour boat and eating at restaurants along The Riverwalk in San Antonio Texas.

Bexar County, Texas

Population: 1,925,865

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 64,941

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,372

Unemployment rate: 8.1%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.4%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 12.5%

Mission Inn, Riverside, CA.

Riverside County, California

Population: 2,383,286

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 66,993

Cases per 100,000 people: 2,811

Unemployment rate: 10.5%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 7.2%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 11.6%

Williamsburg Brooklyn New York City

Kings County, New York

Population: 2,600,747

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 74,903

Cases per 100,000 people: 2,880

Unemployment rate: 14.1%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%

Queens New York

Queens County, New York

Population: 2,298,513

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 76,523

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,329

Unemployment rate: 13.8%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%

Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Nevada

Clark County, Nevada

Population: 2,141,574

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 79,782

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,725

Unemployment rate: 14.8%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.6%

Fort Lauderdale Florida climate change

Broward County, Florida

Population: 1,909,151

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 84,338

Cases per 100,000 people: 4,418

Unemployment rate: 8.3%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 13.3%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 15.5%

Night lights fill the sky and reflect in the water under the bridge in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas County, Texas

Population: 2,586,552

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 93,939

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,632

Unemployment rate: 8.3%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 4.2%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%

An aerial view of a Phoenix, Arizona freeway during rush hour shot from an altitude of about 1500 feet during a helicopter photo flight using a wide angle lens.

Maricopa County, Arizona

Population: 4,253,913

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 155,458

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,632

Unemployment rate: 6.3%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.1%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.1%

Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

Harris County, Texas

Population: 4,602,523

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 159,272

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,461

Unemployment rate: 10%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 5.8%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.6%

Chicago Cityscape from Chicago River Waterfront at Dusk.

Cook County, Illinois

Population: 5,223,719

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 178,832

Cases per 100,000 people: 3,423

Unemployment rate: 12.4%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.5%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 10.8%

Fishing pier at South Pointe Park and view of skyscrapers in Miami Beach, Florida.

Miami-Dade County, Florida

Population: 2,715,516

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 183,250

Cases per 100,000 people: 6,748

Unemployment rate: 13.0%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 13.3%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 15.5%

Los Angeles, California, USA - September 12, 2018: Aerial view on the Santa Monica amusement park with roller coaster and ferris wheel near Venice beach in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles County, California

Population: 10,098,052

Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 302,077

Cases per 100,000 people: 2,991

Unemployment rate: 15.1%

Households experiencing housing insecurity: 9.7%

Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.5%

Jordan Rosenfeld contributed to the reporting for this article.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes and depict one major city in each county.

Methodology: In order to understand how the economy is doing in major coronavirus hot spots around the country, GOBankingRates first identified the 30 counties in the U.S. with the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to USA Facts data published on the Center for Disease Control’s COVID Data Tracker. Then, GOBankingRates found each county’s (1) total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19, (2) total population according to the Census Bureau’s 2018 American Community Survey 5-year estimates, and (3) June 2020 unemployment rate according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In order to provide a fuller picture of the local economy, GOBankingRates referenced the Bureau of Economic Analysis’ information on statistical area designation to find each county’s corresponding Metropolitan Statistical Area. For each MSA, GOBankingRates then found (4) the percent of households that reported experiencing housing insecurity as of the week of July 16-21, (5) the percent of households that reported experiencing food scarcity as of the week of July 16-21, and (6) the most up-to-date available data (June or July 2020) on the year-over-year percent change in the Consumer Price Index. Factors (4) and (5) were sourced from the Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, while factor (6) was sourced from the BLS. Regional or state-level data was supplemented for select counties for which corresponding MSA data was unavailable. Counties are in order of the lowest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 to highest. All data was collected on and up to date as of Aug. 17, 2020.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How the Economy Is Doing in 30 Coronavirus Hot Spots