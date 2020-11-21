How the Economy Is Doing in 30 Coronavirus Hot Spots
America is reeling from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with people everywhere facing difficult choices about how to balance their health with the economic needs of their families. However, the twin threats of the crisis — the virus itself and the financial catastrophe of being unable to work — have hit different places in different ways. Depending on where you live, a coronavirus outbreak can land with much greater force on the local economy.
To help illustrate this, GOBankingRates looked at the 30 counties with the most cases of coronavirus in the United States to measure how severe the accompanying economic decline really is. The study lays out where each county stands in terms of the unemployment rate and the percentage of families living there who are having trouble paying the rent or putting food on the table.
So which counties already struggling with an outbreak also are dealing with serious financial pain? Here’s a look at the counties that are stuck between a rock and a hard place and looking for a way out.
Last updated: Nov. 13, 2020
New York County, New York
Population: 1,632,480
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 35,897
Cases per 100,000 people: 2,199
Unemployment rate: 10.9%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%
Shelby County, Tennessee
Population: 937,005
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 36,855
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,933
Unemployment rate: 9.9%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 10.2%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.6%
Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania
Population: 1,575,522
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 38,334
Cases per 100,000 people: 2,433
Unemployment rate: 11.7%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.1%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 9.4%
Westchester County, New York
Population: 968,815
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 40,322
Cases per 100,000 people: 4,162
Unemployment rate: 7.0%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%
Wayne County, Michigan
Population: 1,761,382
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 40,396
Cases per 100,000 people: 2,293
Unemployment rate: 12.8%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 10.8%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.7%
El Paso County, Texas
Population: 837,654
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 42,332
Cases per 100,000 people: 5,054
Unemployment rate: 8.7%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.4%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 12.5%
Milwaukee County, Wisconsin
Population: 954,209
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 42,776
Cases per 100,000 people: 4,481
Unemployment rate: 7.3%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.8%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 6.9%
Orange County, Florida
Population: 1,321,194
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 45,494
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,443
Unemployment rate: 10.4%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.9%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 12.9%
Salt Lake County, Utah
Population: 1,120,805
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 45,969
Cases per 100,000 people: 4,101
Unemployment rate: 5.2%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 4.3%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 6.6%
Hillsborough County, Florida
Population: 1,378,883
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct.17): 47,371
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,435
Unemployment rate: 6.2%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.9%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 12.9%
Suffolk County, New York
Population: 1,487,901
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 48,829
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,282
Unemployment rate: 6.2%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%
Nassau County, New York
Population: 1,356,564
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 49,496
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,649
Unemployment rate: 6.6%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%
Palm Beach County, Florida
Population: 1,446,277
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 51,172
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,538
Unemployment rate: 7.0%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 13.3%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 15.5%
San Diego County, California
Population: 3,302,833
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 55,210
Cases per 100,000 people: 1,672
Unemployment rate: 9.0%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.0%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 10.6%
Bronx County, New York
Population: 1,437,872
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 55,213
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,840
Unemployment rate: 18.8%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%
Tarrant County, Texas
Population: 2,019,977
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 58,255
Cases per 100,000 people: 2,884
Unemployment rate: 7.8%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 4.2%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%
Orange County, California
Population: 3,164,182
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 59,980
Cases per 100,000 people: 1,864
Unemployment rate: 9.0%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 9.7%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.5%
San Bernardino County, California
Population: 2,135,413
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 63,637
Cases per 100,000 people: 2,980
Unemployment rate: 10.3%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 7.2%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 11.6%
Bexar County, Texas
Population: 1,925,865
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 64,941
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,372
Unemployment rate: 8.1%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.4%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 12.5%
Riverside County, California
Population: 2,383,286
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 66,993
Cases per 100,000 people: 2,811
Unemployment rate: 10.5%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 7.2%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 11.6%
Kings County, New York
Population: 2,600,747
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 74,903
Cases per 100,000 people: 2,880
Unemployment rate: 14.1%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%
Queens County, New York
Population: 2,298,513
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 76,523
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,329
Unemployment rate: 13.8%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%
Clark County, Nevada
Population: 2,141,574
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 79,782
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,725
Unemployment rate: 14.8%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.3%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.6%
Broward County, Florida
Population: 1,909,151
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 84,338
Cases per 100,000 people: 4,418
Unemployment rate: 8.3%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 13.3%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 15.5%
Dallas County, Texas
Population: 2,586,552
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 93,939
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,632
Unemployment rate: 8.3%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 4.2%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.3%
Maricopa County, Arizona
Population: 4,253,913
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 155,458
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,632
Unemployment rate: 6.3%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 6.1%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 8.1%
Harris County, Texas
Population: 4,602,523
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 159,272
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,461
Unemployment rate: 10%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 5.8%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.6%
Cook County, Illinois
Population: 5,223,719
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 178,832
Cases per 100,000 people: 3,423
Unemployment rate: 12.4%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 8.5%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 10.8%
Miami-Dade County, Florida
Population: 2,715,516
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 183,250
Cases per 100,000 people: 6,748
Unemployment rate: 13.0%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 13.3%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 15.5%
Los Angeles County, California
Population: 10,098,052
Number of COVID-19 cases (Oct. 17): 302,077
Cases per 100,000 people: 2,991
Unemployment rate: 15.1%
Households experiencing housing insecurity: 9.7%
Households experiencing food scarcity: 13.5%
