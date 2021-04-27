What Are Altcoins — and Are the Potential Rewards Worth the Risks?

Cameron Huddleston
·5 min read
gopixa / iStock.com
gopixa / iStock.com

Chances are, you’ve heard of Bitcoin. Created in 2009, Bitcoin was the first widely accepted cryptocurrency, but it’s by no means the only cryptocurrency.

Read: 10 Best Cryptocurrencies To Invest in for 2021

In fact, there are currently more than 9,300 cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin, according to CoinMarketCap. And these altcoins — as they are called — have a total market capitalization of more than $1 trillion. But unless you’re a cryptocurrency trader, the only altcoins you’ve likely heard of are Ethereum — the second-most popular cryptocurrency after Bitcoin — and Dogecoin, which was touted on Twitter by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and has soared in popularity recently.

The hype surrounding Dogecoin might have piqued your interest in altcoins. But before you get too excited, it’s important to understand what altcoins are and what their risks are before investing in them.

More: Breaking Down the Basics of Cryptocurrency

What Are Altcoins?

The term altcoin is short for alternative coin — as in, an alternative to bitcoin. Altcoins also are alternatives to currencies issued by governments. However, they aren’t physical coins. Like Bitcoin, altcoins are digital currencies. According to cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, cryptocurrency is like “Money 2.0.–a new kind of cash that is native to the Internet, which gives it the potential to be the fastest, easiest, cheapest, safest and most universal way to exchange value that the world has ever seen.”

Many altcoins share the core characteristics of Bitcoin. Yet, they all are different from Bitcoin in one way or another, said Dr. Richard Smith, an investing expert and CEO of the Foundation for the Study of Cycles. And they have different uses.

For example, Ethereum, the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after Bitcoin, wasn’t created to be digital money but rather to be a decentralized computing platform. The popular Dogecoin started as a joke based on a Shibu Inu “doge” meme but now is used as a tipping system on social media.

The Hype Around NFTs: What Are They? And How Pricey Do They Get?

How Do Altcoins Work?

Altcoins don’t rely on banks, financial institutions or any sort of middleman to be transferred from person to person. Instead, they rely on blockchain technology, which is a digital ledger of cryptocurrency transactions, Smith said. Details about transactions are stored in “blocks” that must be verified to ensure that the transactions are legitimate. “Once the block is accepted by the consensus algorithm, it becomes a permanent part of the distributed ledger,” Smith said.

Because the blockchain is stored in computers and servers around the world, it would be next to impossible to hack into such a large network, according to CoinMarketCap. That’s why blockchain technology is considered secure. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that investing altcoins is safe.

See: How Does Cryptocurrency Work–And Is It Safe?

How Do You Get Altcoins?

Like Bitcoin, altcoins can act like a currency and an asset. The easiest way to get them is to purchase through an online exchange. There are currently more than 350 different exchanges on which altcoins are traded, Smith said. Some of the best-known cryptocurrency exchanges are Coinbase, Binance, Kraken and Bittrex. You also can buy and sell select cryptocurrencies through digital payment systems PayPal and Venmo.

Altcoin prices are determined by buyers and sellers transacting on exchanges, Smith said. Be aware that cryptocurrency prices can be very volatile.

You’ll need to download a digital, or crypto, wallet on your computer or smartphone to store your altcoins. When choosing a wallet, pay attention to which cryptocurrencies it supports because some support more than others.

Should You Invest in Altcoins?

There is money to be made buying and selling altcoins, but there’s also money to be lost. This is true with most any investment. But altcoins come with their unique set of risks.

For starters, altcoin prices are extremely volatile. Most individual investors are not equipped to manage this volatility, Smith said.

Plus, there is little regulation in place around altcoins. When companies want to sell shares of stock to the public, they must first register their IPOs with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Cryptocurrency coin offerings, on the other hand, currently do not have to be registered with the SEC. Fraud also is rampant in the cryptocurrency market, with scammers who lure investors with fake cryptocurrencies.

That doesn’t mean you should stay away from altcoins altogether. “Altcoins can also be a source of diversification for more traditional portfolios, but this diversification must be handled with great care,” Smith said.

Learn: How to Invest in Cryptocurrency: What You Should Know Before Investing

Buyer Beware

Before buying any altcoins, do your research. Smith recommends Coindesk.com as a reliable source of cryptocurrency news. And if an altcoin is trading on the Coinbase exchange, “that is generally a good sign that it has differentiated itself enough to be worthy of an investors consideration,” Smith said. “It also means that the altcoin is less likely to run afoul of regulators since Coinbase is highly attentive to regulatory concerns.”

Smith also recommends asking the following questions before buying an altcoin:

  • Who is behind the altcoin and do they have a track record of success?

  • Does the altcoin solve a real problem in a novel way?

  • Is there a real community developing around the altcoin?

  • Is the growth of that community organic or is it being driven by questionable public relations tactics?

Finally, be aware that cryptocurrencies are treated as property by the IRS. The sale of cryptocurrencies is treated as a capital gain or loss (depending on whether you made or lost money on the sale), and you might have a tax liability.

This article is part of GOBankingRates’ ‘Economy Explained’ series to help readers navigate the complexities of our financial system.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: April 27, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Are Altcoins — and Are the Potential Rewards Worth the Risks?

Recommended Stories

  • Should Cryptocurrency Exchanges Self-Regulate?

    The chorus for self-regulation of cryptocurrency exchanges is growing. But what exactly is self-regulation?

  • XMR Breaks Out Above Crucial Resistance — Targets New All-Time High

    The Monero (XMR) price has broken out from a long-term resistance level and validated it as support afterwards.

  • Here’s a Bitcoin Timeline for Everything You Need To Know About the Cryptocurrency

    You might not have even heard of Bitcoin until a few years ago -- or maybe even more recently than that. Believe it or not, the world's biggest cryptocurrency is more than a dozen years old. But its...

  • Goldman Sachs Says Blockchain Stocks on Average Outperform S&P 500 (But Not Bitcoin)

    Goldman Sachs identified 19 blockchain and cryptocurrency related stocks that have outperformed the S&P 500 this year.

  • Mastercard and digital currency exchange Gemini to launch crypto rewards credit card

    Mastercard Inc and U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Gemini will launch the first credit card that gives users digital currency "rewards" on purchases this year, deepening the involvement of major payment firms in the emerging asset class. Users of the card will from this summer receive up to 3% in bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies on their purchases, the companies said in a statement, with the digital currency deposited in the cardholder's Gemini account. Payment giants from Mastercard and Visa Inc to PayPal Holdings Inc have stepped up their engagement with cryptocurrencies in recent months, as larger investors and companies warm to bitcoin and its kin.

  • Time Is Running Out to Win the Blockchain Race

    Tech and financial services companies might think they have plenty of time to develop a "blockchain strategy." If history is a guide, they don't, says EY's blockchain leader.

  • Bitcoin rises on JP Morgan fund talk as Tesla sells 10% holdings

    Cyrptocurrency's price soars above $54,700 as it eyes mainstream acceptance.

  • Bitcoin rebounds after hitting seven-week low

    Crypto market rises 8% over the last 24 hours but dogecoin continued to slide after its rally last week.

  • What the Dogecoin Rally Tells Us About Bitcoin

    If you had bought $1,000 worth of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) on Jan. 1, you would have had $93,127 when the cryptocurrency peaked on April 16. Snowballing interest on social media, widespread Dogecoin memes, the GameStop mania in January, two rounds of stimulus checks, and endorsements by celebrities like Tesla CEO Elon Musk were all factors. Dogecoin's very meme-able Shiba Inu mascot helped popularize the coin on social media platforms, and speculative traders have pumped it up, calling for it to reach $1 (from less than a penny at the beginning of the year).

  • Police officers being attacked in 'astounding numbers' and the blame is clear: Randy Sutton

    Former Las Vegas Police Lt. Randy Sutton addresses police officers around the country quitting amid a 'war on cops.'

  • The story of a real-life Black samurai isn’t enough for Netflix’s Yasuke

    In the 1570s, a 6-foot-tall Black man referred to as Yasuke arrived in Japan, quickly drawing the attention of legendary leader Oda Nobunaga. The two became friends, and as the story goes—actual historical records about Yasuke are hard to come by—Yasuke somehow rose to the rank of samurai within a year, and became a loyal warrior at Nobunaga’s side. Just a few years later, Nobunaga was forced to kill himself after being betrayed by one of his generals, and though Yasuke was supposedly there at the time, there’s no real account of what happened to him afterward.

  • Miami mayor quietly pushed bill regulating Bitcoin in Florida. It might be a long shot.

    Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a loud proponent for tech investments in South Florida, has quietly pushed legislation that could create the state’s first meaningful financial regulations for cryptocurrency.

  • White lawmaker compares her refusal to wear a mask to Rosa Parks

    Marine Corps veteran says she ‘cannot’ and ‘will not’ wear mask during pandemic

  • Trump’s popularity falls among Republicans, according to new poll

    Approval for GOP at 50 per cent for first time against former president

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • District attorney accused of mishandling rape cases is removed from office in NC

    Greg Newman was the district attorney for Transylvania, Henderson and Polk counties in Western North Carolina.

  • Miami private school says it won't employ anyone receiving COVID-19 vaccine, citing false vaccination claims

    Centner Academy co-founder Leila Centner claims vaccinated people can pass along reproductive issues to unvaccinated women.

  • GameStop CEO leaves company after just two years with $170million thanks to Reddit

    The executive will step down at the end of July

  • Trump Jr, Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for peddling false claim Biden plans to ban hamburgers

    President has pledged to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030

  • More Than 60 Shots Fired in Attack That Killed 3-Year-Old Elijah LaFrance

    Miami-Dade PoliceThree-year-old Elijah LaFrance stood in the doorway of the rental house while his parents cleaned up the front yard after a birthday party that featured kids joyfully frolicking in the pool.It was just past 8 p.m. when gunmen armed with semiautomatic rifles rolled by and opened fire—unleashing more than 60 shots at the suburban Miami property.“This was not just a drive-by,” Miami-Dade Homicide Maj. Jorge Aguiar told TV station Local 10. “It was an intended attack on people or someone that was at this residence.”As the bullets tore through the air, Elijah was hit; his aunt found him, wounded. Officers alerted by ShotSpotter technology arrived on the scene, bundled the birthday boy into their car, and sped to the hospital, but he did not survive.Killing of 3-Year-Old Florida Boy at Birthday Party Sparks OutrageHis death—the third fatal shooting of a child in a year—sent shock waves through the Miami area. Police vowed to find the killers, appealed for someone to break the street code of silence to call in a tip, and posted a $15,000 reward.“This was despicable. This was careless,” Detective Kevin Thelwell said in a video released by Miami-Dade Police on Monday. “These were cowards to take the life of a 3-year-old child.“I have two sons of my own,” he added. “I can’t imagine what the parents are going through at this time. It’s total devastation. And we are asking for the community’s help. I don’t care if you heard something in the street. I need somebody to call CrimeStoppers.”On Instagram, friends of Elijah’s family shared photos of him doting on his baby sister, E’loni. His mother, a hairstylist, wrote on her website that Elijah was her pride. “I used to just thrive for success, but now I thrive for my son and the upcoming success the world has coming for me,” she wrote.His uncle, Adrian Annestor, told WSNV that he was at the party, playing with Elijah before the shooting.“I wish I could tell him goodbye,” he said. “That boy was so happy.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.