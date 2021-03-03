Economy Explained: Hedging Your Bet? Everything You Need To Know About Hedge Funds

Karen Doyle
·8 min read
&#xa9;Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com / Shutterstock.com

A hedge fund is an investment vehicle in which investors pool their money and purchase certain investments. Hedge funds aim to bring investors greater returns than they get in the stock market, or even with other types of funds. The name came from the fact that investments were often chosen as a “hedge,” or protection, against declining markets. A hedge fund can invest in just about anything, including short positions, junk bonds, real estate and private equity.

Economy Explained: How Does Cryptocurrency Work – and Is It Safe?

Unlike other investments, hedge funds are restricted to accredited investors. Keep reading to learn more.

Hedge Funds Explained

Hedge funds are private investment funds with a reputation for using high-risk tactics such as leveraging and short-selling the market to make money. Compared to other types of investments, hedge funds are lightly regulated by the federal government, particularly in terms of what they are required to disclose to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Find Out: Economy Explained: Non-Fungible Tokens — What Are They? Why Are They Booming?

Composition

Hedge funds are comprised of a hedge fund manager and investors. The manager decides how to invest the investors’ capital. With this level of responsibility, the manager should be qualified to manage money and not have a disciplinary record with the SEC.

Structure

There are several organizational structures for hedge funds, including the following:

  • Fund of funds: Invests in other mutual funds or hedge funds

  • Master feeder fund: Combined hedge fund structure in which offshore and domestic funds form a single offshore master fund.

  • Parallel fund: Side-by-side fund with a U.S. fund and a domestic fund that parallel each other in trading and have separate investment portfolios

Economy Explained: Understanding Interest Rates — How They Affect You and the US Market

Requirements

Not everyone can invest in hedge funds. Because certain hedge funds are under no legal obligation to register with the SEC, investors must meet certain income and net worth requirements to be considered accredited investors. Here are some of the criteria:

  • Income: Accredited investors can be individuals or institutions. Individual investors must have an earned income greater than $200,000 per year in each of the prior two years — or a $300,000 combined earned income for couples — and reasonably expect to earn the same for the current year. Or, they must have a net worth of over $1 million either alone or together with a spouse, not including their primary residence.

  • Net worth: To calculate your net worth, add up the value of your assets and subtract your total liabilities. Do not include the value of your primary residence or mortgages/loans on your primary residence. If your mortgage is greater than the property’s market value, the portion of the loan exceeding market value can be considered a liability.

  • Entity/Institution: Entities and trusts must have assets worth at least $5 million and be managed by a financially sophisticated person as determined by the SEC. Any entity comprised of accredited investors also qualifies.

Good To Know: What Is Unrealized Gain or Loss and Is It Taxed?

Registration

The Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act places certain restrictions on hedge funds. Under this law, these two groups must be registered in their states:

  • Private investment funds with more than $150 million in assets

  • Other funds with assets totaling between $25 and $150 million

Strategies

Like most funds, hedge funds use different investment strategies to grow wealth. Common strategies include the following:

  • Arbitrage: Relies on leveraging the purchase and sale of closely-related investments

  • Credit funds: Takes advantage of economic downturns and lending inefficiencies to invest in items such as distressed debt, government and corporate bonds, convertible notes and capital notes

  • Event driven: Looks for investment opportunities in corporate mergers, takeovers and bankruptcies

  • Global macro: Tries to predict movement in various countries’ economies and then use this analysis to invest in equity, debt, commodities, futures, currencies, real estate and other assets

  • Long/short equity: Takes long and short positions on the market when making investment decisions

  • Quantitative: Relies on tech-driven algorithms to reach investment objectives

Economy Explained: National Debt and Deficit — What Is It and How Does It Affect Me?

Fees

Hedge funds typically use a 2-and-20 fee structure. Under this structure, the fund receives an annual management fee equal to 2% of the assets under management in addition to a performance or incentive fee equaling 20% of the profits. Investors get the remaining profit. These fees are typically higher than at a mutual fund.

Liquidity

Hedge funds might not be as liquid as other investments because of restrictions that limit your ability to redeem shares to a few times per year — or even up to a year or more.

Risk

Hedge funds tend to take on more risk than other investment vehicles, although the level of risk depends on two main factors:

  • Investment strategy: Using speculative investment strategies like leveraging is very risky

  • Allocation of assets: Futures and derivatives are riskier than other types of assets

Strategies with the greatest risk include investing in emerging and global markets. Arbitrage and market-neutral investments tend to carry a lower level of risk.

Understand: Economy Explained: How To Calculate Your Debt-to-Income Ratio

Types of Hedge Funds

Hedge funds are typically established in the form of investing strategy and style. Here are some of the common types of hedge funds based on what they are buying:

  • Convertible arbitrage: Taking a long position, or buying, a convertible security while simultaneously taking a short position, or selling, the same company’s common stock

  • Distressed securities: Buying stock in companies dealing with potential bankruptcy and other forms of distress

  • Emerging markets: Buying securities in countries with emerging economies

  • Event-driven investing: Buying securities based on events such as company mergers

  • Fixed-income arbitrage: Buying and selling securities in the fixed income market

  • Fund of hedge funds: A pooled fund that invests in other funds

  • Macro: Purchasing stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities on the global market

  • Market neutral: Buying securities that are independent of overall market performance

  • Merger arbitrage: Buying stocks of two merging companies

How Do Hedge Funds Make Money?

First, a hedge fund must raise money from investors. It then uses this money to purchase securities and other vehicles. In exchange for capital, investors receive equity in the hedge fund. Some investors are also partial owners of the fund. The funds themselves make money by charging fees and taking a share of any profits.

Example of a Hedge Fund Profit

Say a hedge fund’s assets doubled from $100 million to $200 million in a single year. Here’s one way the money may be distributed:

How Hedge Funds Differ From Other Investments

Investors looking to hedge funds to diversify their portfolios might also be considering private equity or mutual funds. Before you invest in any of them, there are some key differences to understand.

Read: Economy Explained: What Does the Fed Do, Anyway?

Hedge Funds vs. Private Equity Funds

Although hedge funds and private equity funds both appeal to high-net-worth individuals, there are some important distinctions between them.

  • Time horizon: Hedge funds look for short-term returns. Private equity funds look for longer-term returns.

  • Capital investment: Hedge fund investors contribute all of their capital at once. Private equity fund investors provide capital as required.

  • Legal structure: Hedge fund investments are open-ended and might have no restriction on the ability to transfer money. Private equity fund investments are typically close-ended, meaning they may have restrictions on transferability.

  • Fee structure: Hedge fund investors have different fee structures than private equity funds based on items such as net asset value and performance. Individual funds might have different fee structures, so it’s best to research these before committing your money.

  • Risk level: Because of investment strategies that might focus on leverage, futures and short-selling, hedge funds tend to be riskier than private equity funds.

Hedge Funds vs. Mutual Funds

Both hedge funds and mutual funds are pooled investments, but how they work differs.

  • SEC registration: Mutual funds are registered with the SEC and can be sold to anyone. Most hedge funds are not registered with the SEC and can only be sold to accredited investors.

  • Investment control: Hedge fund managers have greater control over the fund’s investment strategies than mutual fund managers.

  • Management investment: Hedge fund managers typically invest some of their own money to earn the trust of other investors. Mutual fund managers don’t have this expectation.

  • Liquidity: Mutual funds tend to be more liquid than hedge funds, which might be subject to lockup periods.

Are Hedge Funds Good Investments?

The first thing to know if you’re considering a hedge fund is whether you can afford to lose your money. Hedge fund investments are inherently risky and low-liquidity.

You need to be prepared to keep your money tied up for an indefinite amount of time. There’s also the possibility of losing most or all of your investment. On the flip side, you have the opportunity to enjoy higher returns than you would with other investment vehicles.

If you still think a hedge fund is for you, do your homework and consult a financial advisor. Read the prospectus, understand the risks and be fully aware of the fees you’ll be charged.

This article is part of GOBankingRates’ ‘Economy Explained’ series to help readers navigate the complexities of our financial system.

More From GOBankingRates

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Economy Explained: Hedging Your Bet? Everything You Need To Know About Hedge Funds

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin at 'tipping point, Citi says as price surges

    Bitcoin rose nearly 7% on Monday as risk assets rallied after last week's bond rout cooled, with Citi saying the most popular cryptocurrency was at a "tipping point" and could become the preferred currency for international trade. With the recent embrace of the likes of Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc, bitcoin could be at the start of a "massive transformation" into the mainstream, the investment bank said. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, has restarted its cryptocurrency trading desk and will begin dealing bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards for clients next week, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

  • U.S. panel recommends export 'choke points' to prevent Chinese dominance in semiconductors

    A U.S. national security commission on Monday recommended Congress tighten up "choke points" on chipmaking technology to prevent China from overtaking the United States in semiconductors in the coming years. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), led by former Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, recommended clamping down on China's ability to procure the manufacturing equipment needed to make advanced computing chips. "China is making an aggressive push to promote authoritarianism around the world," an NSCAI official told Reuters.

  • Six months and counting: Where is India’s farmer protest headed?

    Nearly six months since protests first erupted across Punjab, the demonstration seems to be showing no signs of abating. It continues to rage like wildfire.

  • Daily Gold News: Monday, March 1 – Gold’s Rebounding to $1,750

    Gold is 0.6% higherer this morning, as it is retracing some of Friday’s sell-off.

  • Mining Bitcoin for Heat, Strawberries and Chickens

    More and more people are turning to crypto mining to heat their homes and businesses – and earn a profit.

  • Cardano’s ADA Token Tripled in February to Outperform CoinDesk 20

    Traders are betting on the "smart-contract" blockchain, which aims to compete with market leader Ethereum, even though it doesn't yet have smart-contract functionality.

  • U.K. in Intensive Talks With Stellantis on Car Factory’s Future

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government will continue discussions with Stellantis NV over support for a car factory in England that the manufacturer has threatened to close.“The government is absolutely committed to ensuring the future of manufacturing” at the Ellesmere Port site near Liverpool, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Monday in parliament. Authorities in the coming days and weeks will “continue this intensive dialog with the company,” he said.The government is under pressure to reach a deal with Stellantis to safeguard the plant and avoid it becoming a post-Brexit manufacturing casualty. Options for the factory, which employs about 1,000 people and makes Opel and Vauxhall models, include shutting it down if the state fails to provide adequate support, the company has said.Stellantis is considering revamping the factory for production of fully electric cars, Bloomberg News reported last week, a move that would reflect the U.K.’s planned combustion-engine ban from 2030. For the overhaul to go through, the company is seeking financial incentives and commitments on the post-Brexit trade of auto parts, including batteries.Ellesmere Port has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the trade agreement reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze spending in the country due to Brexit-related uncertainty. The factory is key for the region’s economy, with as many as 7,000 supply-chain workers depending on it for their livelihoods, the Unite union has said.The U.K. government is also trying to develop a local battery-making industry, Kwarteng said, predicting the country would need more than one so-called gigafactory before the 2024 election.“We remain dedicated, absolutely committed to securing U.K. battery manufacturing,” he said. “There are number of sites that we’re looking at.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett Annual Letter Takeaway: Berkshire Is Cheap, Underappreciated

    Saturday, Feb. 27, brought with it the latest annual letter from Warren Buffett, whose wisdom investors have been following for the past 56 years. Over that time, his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), has compounded wealth at a stunning 20% rate, versus a 10.2% rate for the S&P 500. While Buffett didn't directly address Berkshire's relative underperformance over the past decade, he did acknowledge that Berkshire may not be appropriate for every type of investor.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Roaring Back on Monday

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock got slammed on Thursday, falling 8% after Bloomberg reported a temporary production shutdown at the electric-car maker's Fremont Model 3 production line. The selling continued into Friday, with Tesla stock slipping another 1% -- but on Monday, things already seem to be perking back up. Tesla shares were up 5.8% at 11:45 a.m. EST.

  • Biden’s pick to run the SEC wrote a book about the “hoax” of stock picking

    Gary Gensler's book about retail investing offers clues about how he would regulate Wall Street and companies like Robinhood.

  • The Stimulus Bill Moves to the Senate – When Will You Get Your Third Check?

    If you are one of the fortunate people who receives mail these days, you may have seen a letter from the IRS informing you of the amount of your upcoming stimulus check. Although the full $1.9...

  • $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are Still Coming – But Who’s Eligible to Get One?

    In early February, President Biden reiterated his support for the $1,400 stimulus payment checks as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, saying "I'm not cutting the size of the checks....

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) moving 4.5% lower as of 11:57 a.m. EST on Monday. The decline appears to be the direct result of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granting emergency use authorization (EUA) to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend.

  • COVID-19 Blew Up Everyone’s Plans — Guess Which Generation Is Planning to Retire Even Earlier

    The pandemic isn't just prompting people to reschedule their weddings and other immediate events - it's also causing many folks to rethink their retirement timeline. A new study from Northwestern...

  • Texas becomes biggest US state to lift COVID-19 mask mandate

    Texas is lifting its mask mandate, Gov. Greg Abbott said Tuesday, making it the largest state to no longer require one of the most effective ways to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The announcement in Texas, where the virus has killed more than 43,000 people, rattled doctors and big city leaders who said they are now bracing for another deadly resurgence. Federal health officials this week urgently warned states to not let their guard down, warning that the pandemic is far from over.

  • Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze

    Heavily shorted mortgage provider Rocket Companies saw its stock surge on Tuesday, in an eye-popping move reminiscent of the rallies that powered GameStop and other so-called meme stocks earlier in the year. Shares of Rocket, the parent company of Quicken Loans, closed up 71.2% at $41.60 after being halted several times for volatility. The outsized move puts Rocket among the stocks that have experienced wild gyrations after becoming a focus of investors on sites such as Reddit’s WallStreetBets, where mentions of the company have multiplied in recent days.

  • How Rich Is NASCAR Driver Denny Hamlin?

    Denny Hamlin has been one of the highest-paid NASCAR drivers during his career. He drives the No. 11 Toyota Camry. He also drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, where he is behind the wheel of a Toyota...

  • Why Every Cruise Stock in the Water Just Popped

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) -- outperform. Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) -- you guessed it. Macquarie's timing is curious, coming just one day after both Norwegian and Royal Caribbean both basically admitted they are starved for cash.

  • Monthly stimulus checks may be on the way for families later this year

    A bill in Congress would give families up to $300 a month per child starting this summer.

  • Here are 9 get-rich tips from Warren Buffett's annual shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.