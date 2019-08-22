As economy flashes warning signs, Trump suggests remedies, then argues they're not needed originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

As the economy flashed warning signs of a possible downturn, President Donald Trump, with his political future potentially at stake, spent this week suggesting a variety of remedies -- even as he argued they were unnecessary.

His mixed signals on the economy come as he and his senior advisers try to stave off consumer concerns about a possible recession -- and as the president makes the state of the economy a central message of his reelection campaign.

"You have no choice but to vote for me, because your 401(k)'s down the tubes, everything's going to be down the tubes," the president told supporters at a rally in New Hampshire last week. "So whether you love me or hate me, you got to vote for me."

As negative economic news piled up this week, Trump repeatedly argued the economy was strong -- but in the same breath (or tweet) said the Federal Reserve needed to provide a fiscal boost by lowering interest rates.

One day, he said he was considering payroll tax cuts, after a White House spokesperson had denied it hours earlier; the next day, the president said they were off the table. He has floated indexing and a capital gains tax cut, too.

And he has turned to other news -- making policy pronouncements, then backtracking -- talking to reporters in marathon sessions at the White House and near his New Jersey golf club about Greenland (he was interested in buying it from Denmark), the Danish prime minister (she dismissed the idea of selling Greenland; Trump cancelled a trip to Denmark in response), guns (first he wanted "meaningful background checks," then he said the U.S. already had "strong background checks"), Jewish voters (he said they were "disloyal" if they cast ballots for Democrats, a charge widely labeled anti-Semitic), and a myriad of other topics.

Asked Sunday if his administration was preparing for a recession, the president dismissed the possibility of a downturn. "Honestly, I'm prepared for everything," he told reporters in Morristown, N.J. "I don't think we're having a recession."

On Wednesday, the Department of Labor said that the number of jobs added to the economy from April 2018 to March 2019 was actually half a million fewer than previously estimated. The president frequently touts the number of jobs created during his administration, and the downward revision -- according to the Associated Press, the largest in a decade -- was an unwelcome development.

That same day, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said it expected the federal budget deficit to grow to more than $1 trillion in the next fiscal year -- up from less than $600 billion when Trump took office.

As a candidate, Trump promised to pay off the entire deficit. The CBO attributed the jump in large part to this year's congressional budget deal -- blessed by Trump.

