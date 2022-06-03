Economy’s Impact On MBA Applications: 4 Deans, 4 Views

NYU Stern Dean Raghu Sundaram: “It was an illusion if anyone thought” the Covid-induced jump in B-school applications was going to last

MBA programs are known to be “counter-cyclical” in popularity: When the economy is good, interest in getting a graduate business degree drops. When the economy dips — or recession strikes, or a worldwide pandemic disrupts the global business and academic paradigm — interest in going back to school heats up. The fact that apps to most top-25 MBA programs climbed in 2020-2021 may be construed as a canary in a coal mine, an early indicator that the economy may not be as strong as widely supposed.

At the Comprehensive Business School Deans Summit on the campus of USC Marshall School of Business last month, at which deans from more than a dozen leading U.S. B-schools met to discuss topics ranging from the need for more comprehensive rankings to the state of specialized master’s programs, Poets&Quants asked some of the deans present for their thoughts on the United States and global economies and the impact to their respective programs of the apparently strong economy. Ohad Kadan, the incoming dean of ASU Carey School of Business; Raghu Sundaram, dean of NYU Stern School of Business; and Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, dean of the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University, each offered their views of the current economy and its impact on applications to their MBA programs.

P&Q later discussed the subject with Lilian Mills, dean of the UT-Austin McCombs School of Business, who was scheduled but unable to attend the summit.

INTERNATIONAL APPS OFFSET DOMESTIC

Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou of Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business

Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou of Carnegie Mellon’s Tepper School of Business

It’s hard to pin down the impact of so big and nebulous a thing as “the economy” when talking about a process with a yearly cycle like MBA applications. As soon as you start talking about a “good” economy and the headwinds it creates for B-school apps, indicators of change arise to shift the conversation. Indeed, apps climbed in 2020-2021 and several schools have reported unofficial increases in interest in the just-concluded 2021-2022 cycle — which presages some kind of economic turmoil ahead.

Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, dean of the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University, says the strong economy through 2021 and into 2022 may have dampened U.S. applicants’ interest in MBA programs at some graduate business programs, but the Tepper School has not seen a downturn at all — and actually saw a big jump in international apps.

“It is counter-cyclical, for sure,” she says of MBA application patterns. “Now we’re not only competing with other top business schools, we’re also competing with the employers, the corporate side. It doesn’t make sense for a lot of people to leave their jobs, especially on the domestic front. But we actually saw more applications. International, a lot more.

“The challenge is more on domestic side because the competition is there from the corporate world now, and employers are doing whatever they can to retain their top talents. So, that’s the countercyclical. What’s going to happen in the future? I don’t know. None of us do.”

A lot of people are talking about a recession, Bajeux-Besnainou says. However, “When I think about the U.S., I think that this is the country that is in the best position at this point.” Europe, she notes, is in a difficult situation with the war in Ukraine.

“We see a lot of increase in the international applicants from India and from China — a huge increase,” she says. The challenge, she adds, in addition to finding the right balance in each MBA class between domestic and international students, is that international students need more help to find jobs.

“But if the job market continues to be strong, which I think it will, it shouldn’t be such a challenge two years from now.”

ENROLLING MORE WOMEN: A ‘STRATEGIC PRIORITY’

The Tepper School is among the top-25 programs with the biggest increase in apps since 2019. One area where Tepper has struggled, however, is in enrolling women in its MBA. Since reaching a high of 33% in 2019, the school has seen declines two straight years, to a low among top-25 schools of 21% in 2021.

“There’s a lot of things that need to be done” to enroll more women in MBA programs in general, and at Tepper in particular, Bajeux-Besnainou says. “I think it needs to be very intentional in the way that we’re managing that. And we need to make sure that women feel that they’re welcome and they belong.”

She points to Tepper’s new strategic plan, which includes the school’s plans for greater inclusiveness. Enrolling more women is among the school’s priorities, she says.

“Lots of transparency,” Bajeux-Besnainou says. “I think when it comes to enrolling more women, it’s being transparent, it’s being intentional and making sure that we are putting it among our strategic priorities — and making sure that we are not happy with where we are right now. And we’re putting in place the right measures to make sure that students feel welcome and feel that they belong.”

See the next pages for excerpts from P&Q’s interviews with Lilian Mills of Texas-Austin McCombs, Raghu Sundaram of NYU Stern, and Ohad Kadan of ASU Carey.

‘A VERY ATTRACTIVE ECOSYSTEM’

Texas McCombs School of Business Dean Lillian Mills. McCombs photo

Lilian Mills, who became interim dean of Texas-Austin McCombs in 2020 — in the crucible of the Covid-19 downturn — and lost the “interim” tag a year later, knows all about the undulations of the economy.

“I know there’s some national headwinds in things like MBA enrollments,” she tells P&Q, “but we are enjoying living in Austin, Texas right now. And in spite of some rise in cost of living, this remains a very attractive — both personal and business — ecosystem right now.”

The McCombs Class of 2023 brought the highest-ever average score on the Graduate Management Admission Test (708), Mills notes, while tying the highest class Graduate Record Exam score and class GPA (3.49 in 2018). It was also the school’s largest Forté Foundation class, of 40, and largest Consortium class, of 48 — especially noteworthy because McCombs’ new capital fundraising campaign has already raised hundreds of millions of dollars, including $100 million for scholarships that is mostly earmarked to help bring even more low-income students to Austin.

And what about the incoming Class of 2024? “Things look really good for the coming fall too,” Mills says.

OFF-SETTING THE SLUMP

“We’re targeting MBA enrollment of 220-230, which is strategically down from our recent graduating class,” Mills says, “but the quality continues to be strong in a competitive year, which just feels really good in the face of some national headwinds.”

Mills, like her fellow deans, acknowledges the counter-cyclical nature of MBA applications, as well as those of other master’s programs. “When the economy is booming, the opportunity cost to go back to school is higher,” she says. “So we have experienced a little bit of that like our colleagues do.”

But the McCombs School shares with its peers aa key advantage that helps “temper” the temporary slump.

“The thing that tempers the cyclicality is, like a lot of prominent schools, we have executive education,” Mills says. “And so if the graduate education is a little counter-cyclical, the executive education is cyclical. When companies are flush, they reinvest in employee training. We’re drawing from a wide set of the corporate ecosystem. In 2020 and 2021, many companies were not yet ready to fly employees into Austin for residential education. That has rebounded now that vaccines are available and vaccination is so widespread.”

Ohad Kadan will become the new dean of ASU’s W. P. Carey School of Business on July 1

STRIKING A BALANCE

Ohad Kadan takes over as dean of the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University this summer. After 20 years as a finance professor at the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis, he’s seen lots of economic ups and downs, and he maintains optimism about the strength of MBA programs in the U.S. amid the strong current — and possible weak future — economy, fueled at the moment by international interest.

“Full-time MBA program is counter-cyclical,” says Kadan, echoing his fellow deans. “And the economy has been very strong recently post-Covid — let’s called it post-Covid, though Covid is not over by any means. And so domestic U.S. students have a lot of hope. I mean, why would you give up two years of your income, basically, to go to school when there’s so many opportunities out there?

“So we do see that. I mean, I can see it in my current school and my incoming school I’m going to. And it’s well-known that most schools are experiencing this decline in domestic application. You see still strong applications from international students.”

The question, Kadan says, is how to strike the right balance.

“Especially with MBA and we’re talking about full-time MBA now, how do you create a balanced class that has the right level of diversity?” he says. “So given that the number of applications from domestic students is declining, it’s a balancing act that you need to go through. That’s what I do see.”

INFLATION WORRIES

Arizona State Carey, ranked No. 34 by Poets&Quants and No. 29 by U.S. News, is widely seen as a school on the rise when it comes to its full-time MBA. The economy — good, bad, or good and bad — will determine whether that trend continues.

“Going forward, it really depends on what’s going to happen with the economy,” Kadan says. “While full-time MBA is counter-cyclical, the part-time programs like evening MBA and executive MBA are kind of pro-cyclical, meaning that if the economy is good, you’d see more of them. If you have a job, you’d be able to spend some money on getting your evening MBA or executive MBA, or companies would be more likely to sponsor this.”

There is much uncertainty, but like Lilian Mills, Kadan sees strong interest in graduate programs from international applicants. And he sees a major advantage in the school’s location in the growing and thriving Phoenix, Arizona area.

“Nobody knows if we are going to have a serious recession,” he says. “Obviously, there is some slowdown in the last few weeks and we are facing significant inflation, and so the cost of living has been going up quite significantly. How exactly it’s going to affect our demand, especially for graduate education, it’s hard to tell. I do not see a decline in the number of applications from international students, either for MBA or specialized master’s programs — I don’t see the decline. The demand for undergraduate education is very steady, even strong.

“So I’m optimistic. W.P. Carey is located in a metro area that is very strong — the migration into the Phoenix region is just mind-boggling, both individuals and companies migrating into this area. For a business school, that is very important. Interaction between the business school and businesses is very important. And when the business ecosystem is growing and thriving, that’s very strong. That’s very good for the business school. So I have very high hopes for W.P. Carey and ASU being located in such a thriving and growing metropolitan area.”

See the next page for excerpts from P&Q’s interview with Raghu Sundaram of NYU Stern.

‘DIFFERENT PARTS OF OUR SCHOOL ARE AFFECTED IN DIFFERENT WAYS’

Stern’s Raghu Sundaram. File photo

Raghu Sundaram became dean of NYU Stern School of Business in early 2018 after more than 20 years as a finance professor at the school. He has, without exaggeration, seen it all. He says an economic slowdown, if it occurs, will hurt as many parts of the business school as it “helps,” even considering a likely boost in MBA applications.

“In general, although this is not a rigid rule, we have found that economic slowdowns generally are viewed by most people as good news for applications. But economic slowdowns hurt working professionals, which hurts our part-time MBA and our executive MBA,” Sundaram tells P&Q. “So it’s not always a rule, but the last three recessions, sometimes we found that applications overall have gone down, sometimes we found they haven’t gone down. People say ‘We are in tough times, maybe I should improve my credentials, improve my skills,’ so it works both ways.

“So it’s not a rule, but different parts of our school are affected in different ways. The undergraduate program, for example, is very little affected by these things and that’s nearly half — 40% to 45% — of our school.”

INTERNATIONAL INTEREST A BULWARK FOR B-SCHOOLS IN GOOD ECONOMIC TIMES

While the economy remains strong by the usual indicators, Sundaram, like his fellow deans, sees steady interest from international applicants making up for shortfalls on the domestic side.

“A big part of our applications, especially for graduate programs and especially the full-time MBA and master’s programs, are international students: 40% of our applications and about 25% to 30% of our class,” says Sundaram. International students made up 32% of the Stern School’s MBA students in the fall 2021 cohort, up from the previous two intakes.

“So will international applications slow down, will domestic applications slow down, to which program will they slow down? The executive and part-time MBAs are almost completely domestic students. By definition, the people who are working here who apply for the MBA part-time — that is a little tricky. Will it slow down? Yes, on the one hand, an economic slowdown makes people more cautious about undertaking new ventures. But on the other hand, it’s also a time where people feel the need to update their skills. So will it hurt us? I don’t know — it might.”

NO RECESSION SINCE 2008; U.S. IS DUE?

Overall at Stern, applications to graduate programs are “looking very strong right now,” Sundaram says, “but there was the Covid bump that everybody received and we are back at where we were two years ago in some in the overall application levels. That temporary bump has gone, but it was very clear that it was temporary.

“It was an illusion if anyone thought it was going to last. I think when people were locked up at home, streaming services, P&Q readership, everything improved and now we are reverting back to more or less a 2019 world. So things are looking good. I mean, I have no complaints at this point.”

It has been many years since the U.S. was officially in a recession, Sundaram notes.

“We’ve not one had since 2008, which was long before I became dean,” he says. “We’ve not had any severe recession since the Great Recession. So we’ll have to wait and see how it works out. I’m pretty optimistic that the portfolio of our programs will do well. Some parts of it may be hurt more than others, but we will do well overall.”

