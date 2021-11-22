How the economy is impacting gold and silver prices

Benzinga

NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) is trading higher Monday morning following a media report suggesting the company will begin taking orders for its electric ET7 sedan in January. According to a cnEVport report, formal reservations for the ET7 are expected to begin in mid-January and deliveries are expected by the end of the first quarter. The ET7 will initially be delivered at a rate of a few hundred units per month, with capacity ramping up over a two to three-month period. The ET7 will be the fourth Nio veh