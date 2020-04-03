Economy Loses 701,000 Jobs in March, Unemployment Surges to 4.4 Percent

The U.S. economy lost more jobs than it gained last month for the first time in a decade as the coronavirus, and social distancing measures implemented to combat it, continue to wreak havoc on the economy, causing businesses to close and lay off workers.

Non-farm payrolls in March plummeted by 701,000, the first payroll decline since September, 2010, the Labor Department reported on Friday. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4 percent, up from 3.5 percent in February and the highest level since August, 2017.

The March payroll decline approaches the worst month of the Great Recession, May, 2009, when job losses reached 800,000.

Economists had predicted job losses of 10,000 and a 3.7 percent unemployment rate for March.

The jobs report does not include the last two weeks of March, when most of the country went on lockdown and new unemployment claims spiked to a record high.

