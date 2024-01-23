Economy minister: AfD is 'poison for Germany as a business location'

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck has labelled the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which is riding high in opinion polls, as "poison for Germany as a business location."

In an interview with Welt TV on Tuesday, the Green politician, who is also Germany's vice chancellor, said: "If you take these crazy fascist plans that they have announced seriously - that is deporting all people who are not German according to their definition - then you can count the number of restaurants, tradespeople and haulage companies that this means. Then the location is dead."

The background to Habeck's comments is a meeting of right-wing extremists in Potsdam on November 25, the investigative media outlet Correctiv reported. The meeting was also attended by several AfD politicians as well as individual members of the mainstream conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) and the very conservative WerteUnion.

According to participants, plans were discussed as to how a large number of people of foreign origin should leave the country - including under duress and including those with a German passport. Following the revelation, hundreds of thousands of people across Germany took to the streets in protest.

Habeck admitted that his coalition government was partly responsible for the rise of the AfD. The principle of right-wing populism and right-wing radicalism is to always want to demonstrate "that a democratic society is not able to solve the big problems and then say: Then it has to go."

Habeck added: "You have to be self-critical and admit it: The government has argued too much, it has taken too long, and the solutions we have found have not lasted long enough in the past.

"That is certainly part of the dissatisfaction that has spread across the country; And I am part of the government."