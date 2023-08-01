Britain’s economy is perilously close to stall speed as interest rates rise again

The US and UK electoral cycles, if not the economic ones, are pretty much in sync - Frank Augstein/AP

Is it really possible for official interest rates to surge from close to zero to 5pc or more in just a year and a half without crashing the economy?

To me, it seems implausible. Yet this is not what most economists and investors seem to think as they assess the economic outlook for the US, Europe and the UK.

The consensus is increasingly that of a so-called soft-landing – that is, a return to relatively low levels of inflation without a big rise in unemployment.

But first a word of warning: there has been much flip-flopping on this issue by more or less everyone over the past year as the data shifts hither and thither, including yours truly, so anything that might be said can reasonably be taken with a large pinch of salt.

Moreover, the challenges of engineering such an obviously desirable outcome are notably different between jurisdictions, ranging from likeliest in the US to the somewhat less likely in the UK.

People’s views on this, it should also be pointed out, tend to be influenced by political wishful thinking. The US and UK electoral cycles, if not the economic ones, are pretty much in sync this time around, with both countries facing general elections in late 2024.

So, in the US, Republicans are willing a recession on Joe Biden’s last year in office, while in the UK, it is Labour hoping that 14 years of Tory-led government are finally brought to an end by a crippling economic contraction.

So far, however, the economy has refused to comply.

Yes, we’ve suffered high inflation and a consequent, serious cost of living squeeze, but we’ve not seen the strong rise in unemployment that would normally be associated with such a fierce monetary tightening. Consumption remains relatively strong, and the jobs market is still incredibly tight.

In the UK, the economy is admittedly already stagnating, and Germany is undergoing a mild, technical recession. But neither economy is falling off a cliff. Almost unbelievably, even in the UK, new mortgage approvals showed some improvement in June.

Mortgage rates have of course risen alarmingly, which will hit the disposable incomes of those obliged to refinance in the months ahead hard. But only 30pc of households have a mortgage, and just 7pc of fixed-rate mortgages mature every quarter.

Despite the evident pain felt by some from surging mortgage rates, it is the aggregate size of the squeeze that makes the difference, and this still doesn’t seem that bad.

“At most, then,” says Samuel Tombs, of Pantheon Macroeconomics, “mortgage refinancing will squeeze disposable incomes by 0.2 per person per quarter in H2. The near-term blow will be smaller, if people extend mortgage terms or switch to interest-only payments.”

The Bank of England (BoE) has said that the “effective” interest rate – the actual interest rate paid – on newly drawn mortgages rose by 7 basis points to 4.63pc in June.

This raised the effective rate on the outstanding stock of mortgages by 10 basis points to 2.92pc, an increase in mortgage cost that in most cases will be easily outstripped by rising wages.

These costs have since risen a bit more, but this is still not quite the catastrophe for mortgage holders you often read about.

None of this points to even a technical UK recession (two consecutive quarters of economic contraction), let alone the steep rise in joblessness and deep cuts in business investment you’d normally associate with the real thing.

More reassuring still, inflation is finally beginning to move at pace in the right direction. This slowdown, according to Pantheon’s Tombs, will be sustained into the second half of the year, with both energy and producer prices now falling fast.

All the same, in the UK at least, we are plainly not yet done with the monetary tightening. There is likely to be another interest rate rise from the Bank of England this week, and possibly another again going into the autumn before the Bank finally calls it a day.

Figures published last month by Indeed, the online jobs site, show that though growth in advertised private sector wage rates has slowed sharply in the US, while plateauing in the eurozone, they are still accelerating in the UK.

Dave Ramsden, the BoE’s deputy governor for markets, recently cautioned against over-interpreting the positive news on inflation. Price pressures were still “much too high”, he said. In other words, monetary policy has, thus far at least, failed to achieve the push through needed.

We are therefore faced with the possibility of a Wile E. Coyote moment, where the cartoon character keeps running long after he leaves the edge of the cliff before realising there is no ground beneath him and plunging into the abyss.

The other analogy worth airing is that of attempting to move a brick with a piece of elastic: the elastic keeps stretching with no apparent effect, until quite suddenly the brick springs from its resting place and hits you in the face.

One of the reasons economies have been resilient to rising interest rates is that excess savings built up during the pandemic, when it was hard to spend on services, have helped support consumption through the inflationary squeeze on real wages.

But that support is coming to an end, as too is the fiscal expansionism in Europe and the UK of the last several years. If the economy is already stagnating despite these countervailing forces, then logically it will contract the moment they are removed.

The big difference between the UK and the US is not just that the inflationary shock in the US was not as bad, and is now abating much more swiftly, but that thanks it would seem to Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act and the boost it has given to spending on the green energy transition, manufacturing investment in the US is surging.

There is no such counterweight in the UK to the negative consequences for consumption of high interest rates and squeezed real incomes. Nor are Rishi Sunak’s plans to expand North Sea drilling licences and carbon capture likely to deliver one, at least in the short term.

Whatever Sunak promises, few are likely to commit to new North Sea investment as long as the incumbent government’s political future remains in doubt and Labour threatens to reverse ferret as soon as it gets into power.

By adding an extra layer of uncertainty to plans for net zero, the Government’s latest political manoeuvrings may also be something of a deterrent to investment in renewables and the green energy transition. Smart politics by Sunak, perhaps (though even on this front I’ve got doubts), but ineffective economics.

Higher interest rates may not be biting quite as viciously as you might expect among ordinary households, but they most certainly are in business, where beyond the major corporations, most debt is flexible rate and will therefore be experiencing the full force of the Bank’s actions.

Many highly leveraged owners in commercial property, private equity and beyond will already be in deep trouble. So I’d be amazed if we didn’t see at least some fall in output and rise in unemployment over the year ahead.

In Britain, if not the US, the economy is perilously close to stall speed. It’s just that the passengers don’t yet see it.

