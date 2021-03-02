As economy rebounds, China parliament to address long-term pitfalls

  • Pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping overlook a street ahead of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai
  • Paramilitary police officers stand guard at Tiananmen Square near the venue of the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing
  • Pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping overlook a street ahead of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai
  • Souvenir plates featuring portraits of Chinese President Xi Jinping and late Chairman Mao Zedong are seen displayed at a shop in Beijing
  • Paramilitary police officers walk in formation outside the Forbidden City near the venue of the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing
1 / 5

As economy rebounds, China parliament to address long-term pitfalls

Pictures of Chinese President Xi Jinping overlook a street ahead of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Shanghai
Kevin Yao
·3 min read

By Kevin Yao

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's annual session of parliament will chart a course for economic recovery and unveil a five-year plan to fend off stagnation, as strategic rivalry with the United States spurs a shift to reliance on consumption and home-grown technology.

The National People's Congress (NPC) opens Friday, when Premier Li Keqiang will deliver the 2021 work report, which for a second consecutive year is not expected to include an explicit economic growth target, sources have said, due to the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the same day, China will also release its 14th five-year plan, a blueprint for 2021-2025 that calls for quickening reforms to unleash fresh growth drivers and make the economy more innovative. Sources have said a goal of the plan will be to achieve economic growth averaging around 5%.

China may also set electoral reforms in Hong Kong, where Beijing has been tightening its grip since imposing national security legislation last year after months of unrest in 2019. The reforms will reinforce Beijing's ambition to have the Chinese territory run by "patriots", and would further marginalise pro-democracy candidates.

This year's NPC, which takes place in the massive Great Hall of the People facing Tiananmen Square in central Beijing, returns to its traditional March 5 start after last year's pandemic-induced delay.

"The 14th 5-year plan will give science, technology and innovation near-absolute priority," China Policy, a Beijing-based consultancy, said in a recent report.

As tensions between Beijing and Washington have risen, U.S. bans on supplies of semiconductors to top telecoms gear maker Huawei have exposed China's reliance on imported technology.

"Beyond raising productivity, boosting consumption, revitalising the countryside and cleaning up the environment, becoming a sci-tech powerhouse is an issue of national security," China Policy said.

AVOIDING TRAP

President Xi Jinping, whose leadership has been burnished domestically by China's recovery from COVID-19 despite criticism over its early handling of the outbreak, aims to make China a "high income" nation by 2025 and a "moderately developed" nation by 2035, when its economy is expected to double the 2020 level.

To fulfill Xi's ambition of making China a global power, the new five-year plan will have to steer the world's second-largest economy past the so-called "middle income trap" - where countries fail to spur productivity and climb up the global value chain.

China needs to achieve breakthroughs in key areas vulnerable to "foreign tech strangleholds," such as chips, lithography machines and operating systems, Jia Kang, head of the China Academy of New Supply-side Economics, told Reuters.

"The plan will not be limited to the 14th five-year period, it will be connected to 2035 - how can we achieve sustainable development after bypassing 'the middle income trap," Jia said.

The London-based Centre for Economics and Business Research predicts China will leapfrog the United States as the world's biggest economy in 2028, five years earlier than previously forecast, due to the contrasting recoveries of the two countries from the pandemic.

UNEVEN RECOVERY

Policymakers will scale back support for the economy this year after last year's raft of stimulus measures, but will tread warily for fear of derailing a recovery that remains uneven, as consumption lags and small firms struggle, policy insiders said.

Before the meeting, policy advisers recommended a 2021 budget deficit ranging from 3% to 3.5% of GDP, compared with above 3.6% last year.

China's recovery has yet to attain a solid footing, the Politburo, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party, said on Friday.

The economy could expand 8-9% in 2021, but the recovery from a low base in 2020 would not mean China has returned to a "high-growth" period, Liu Shijin, a policy adviser to the central bank, said on Friday.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese investment in Australia plummets 61%

    The drop reflects tougher foreign investment laws and the effects of Covid-19.

  • China manufacturing weakens for third month in February

    China’s manufacturing recovery weakened for a third month in February as exports and new orders declined, according to two surveys released Monday. A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by a prominent business magazine, Caixin, declined to 50.9 from January’s 51.5 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating. A separate PMI issued by the Chinese statistics agency and an official industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, retreated to 50.6 from 51.3.

  • China says it aims to vaccinate 40% of population by June

    Health experts in China say their country is lagging in its coronavirus vaccination rollout because it has the disease largely under control, but plans to inoculate 40% of its population by June. Zhong Nanshan, the leader of a group of experts attached to the National Health Commission, said the country has delivered 52.52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Feb. 28. The target is the first China has offered publicly since it began its mass immunization campaign for key groups in mid-December.

  • France’s Huawei Ban Begins to Kick In With Purge in Urban Areas

    (Bloomberg) -- Phone companies including Altice Europe NV’s SFR unit and Bouygues Telecom have begun removing Huawei Technologies Co.’s wireless equipment from large French cities after the government moved to purge the Chinese vendor from all but isolated parts of the country.The work started at the beginning of 2021, when France’s Constitutional Council signed off on a ruling that forces carriers to rip out Huawei gear in densely populated areas where networks are being upgraded to fifth-generation wireless technology, according to people familiar with the situation.Unlike countries such as the U.K., France is seeking to strike a middle ground that would allow Huawei to remain a supplier while keeping it out of the more integral parts of its wireless infrastructure. President Emmanuel Macron’s government has devised rules making it riskier for operators to use Huawei 5G kit.Altice and Bouygues declined to comment. Huawei didn’t immediately return a call for comment.In July, the head of the country’s cybersecurity agency said it will grant time-limited waivers on 5G for wireless operators that use Huawei products, a decision that will likely begin a “phasing out” of the company’s products. Macron has broadened those exclusions under pressure from the U.S., which sees Huawei as beholden to the Chinese Communist Party and a threat to national security.To be able to deploy new mobile networks, Altice and Bouygues have now begun removing Huawei 4G equipment in a number of cities -- including Toulouse, Toulon, Rennes and Brest -- as it’s incompatible with the 5G kit they plan to install from other vendors, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the specific locations are not public.The carriers have complained about the cost of a decommissioning process that will take several years to complete and damage their competitiveness. Their two rivals, former monopoly Orange SA and Iliad SA’s Free network, use equipment from Nokia Oyj and Ericsson AB in their French networks. The phone operators will effectively face a duopoly of those Nordic companies for their 5G supplies.Bouygues said last year it must take Huawei gear off 3,000 towers by 2028 and is replacing it with Ericsson. Altice is switching to Nokia. Some of the equipment can be shifted to areas where the companies had government waivers, but some will have to be scrapped, the people added.Whether Huawei can keep a significant foothold in European 5G will be decided partly in economic powerhouse Germany, which has resisted a Huawei ban for now. The government passed a law in December that foresees security checks on new installations and supplier trustworthiness tests by a government committee.Huawei still has a significant presence in France. Last year it opened an 8,000-square foot (743 square meters) research center in an upscale Paris neighborhood, and in December said it will open its first production factory outside of China in 2023 in the Eastern French town of Brumath.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • New World’s Adrian Cheng Plans Up to $400 Million SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- New World Development Co.’s Adrian Cheng is planning to raise funds through a special purpose acquisition company in the U.S., according to people familiar with the matter, making him the latest Hong Kong tycoon to jump on the blank-check firm bandwagon.Cheng is working with advisers on the potential SPAC’s initial public offering, said the people, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. The blank-check company could raise $200 million to $400 million, one of the people said.Deliberations are at an early stage and details such as size and strategy could still change, they said. A representative for New World said the company had no immediate comment.Cheng, who’s the chief executive officer of New World, joins fellow Hong Kong tycoons Li Ka-shing and Richard Li in planning a blank-check company, tapping what has become a red-hot market in the U.S. with over $60 billion raised through the vehicles, more than half of the total amount fetched in all of 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show.SPACs raise money from investors and then look to acquire another business, usually a private one, within two years. Historically just a U.S. product, a growing number of Asia-based funds and financiers have been setting up blank-check companies with the aim of snapping up a target in the fast-growing region.So far this year, eight blank-check companies backed by Asian sponsors including Primavera Capital and Hopu Investment have gone public in the U.S., raising a total of $2.42 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s an acceleration from 2020, when 11 Asian SPACs raised $2.26 billion in the whole year.New World Development, whose businesses span across real estate, retail and infrastructure, is also looking for a senior executive to oversee its merger and acquisition activities in areas such as health care and logistics as it expands beyond property, Bloomberg News reported this month.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China not ready to allow the Boeing 737 Max back in the air

    Beijing isn’t ready to follow the United States in allowing Boeing’s 737 Max back into the air after a pair of fatal crashes two years ago. China was the first country to ground the 737 Max in 2019 after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed a total of 346 people. American regulators approved the plane in November to resume commercial flights after Boeing made technical changes and a new training regime was put into place for pilots.

  • Countries urge drug companies to share vaccine know-how

    In an industrial neighborhood on the outskirts of Bangladesh’s largest city lies a factory with gleaming new equipment imported from Germany, its immaculate hallways lined with hermetically sealed rooms. It is one of three factories that The Associated Press found on three continents whose owners say they could start producing hundreds of millions of COVID-19 vaccines on short notice if only they had the blueprints and technical know-how. The factories are all still awaiting responses.

  • Koo, the 'free expression' social media app, is the Indian government's latest weapon in its standoff with Twitter

    Koo, the 10-month-old app, surged after Modi's government effectively endorsed it while it grappled with Twitter for not censoring accounts

  • U.S. doubles down on protecting university research from China

    A U.S. national security commission is recommending that American universities take steps to prevent sensitive technology from being stolen by the Chinese military, a sign of growing concerns over the security of academic research. The National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), led by former Google Chairman Eric Schmidt, on Monday voted unanimously to approve its final report https://www.nscai.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Full-Report-Digital-1.pdf to Congress. A new section on university research was added to the final report, which also features numerous recommendations in areas including competition in artificial intelligence and the semiconductor supply chain.

  • China says Taiwan pineapple ban not about politics as war of words escalates

    China on Monday denied accusations by Taiwan that a ban on pineapples from the island was about politics, saying it was purely a matter of biosecurity, in an escalating war of words that has added to existing tensions. China announced the ban last week, citing "harmful creatures" it said could come with the fruit, threatening China's own agriculture. Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, says there is nothing wrong with its pineapples and that Beijing is using the fruit as another way to coerce the island.

  • China said to speed up move to more survivable nuclear force

    China appears to be moving faster toward a capability to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos, possibly to improve its ability to respond promptly to a nuclear attack, according to an American expert who analyzed satellite images of recent construction at a missile training area. Hans Kristensen, a longtime watcher of U.S., Russian and Chinese nuclear forces, said the imagery suggests that China is seeking to counter what it may view as a growing threat from the United States. The U.S. in recent years has pointed to China's nuclear modernization as a key justification for investing hundreds of billions of dollars in the coming two decades to build an all-new U.S. nuclear arsenal.

  • South Korea's Moon says Olympics may be chance for North Korea, U.S. talks

    South Korea's President Moon Jae-in said on Monday that the Tokyo Olympics could provide a chance to reopen talks between North Korea and the United States, North Korea and Japan, and the two Koreas. Speaking at a ceremony marking the 102nd anniversary of the March 1 Independence Movement Day in Seoul, Moon also said South Korea will work with Japan for the success of the Tokyo Olympics, which could help the two countries recover from the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Baidu And Huaneng Power Partner To Create AI Services Platform

    On Monday Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) announced it had signed a memorandum of understanding with China's Huaneng Power International Inc., one of the five largest state-owned electricity generating companies in China. What Happened: Huaneng will utilize Baidu’s expertise in artificial intelligence and the internet to digitally transform its electricity and power operations into a new generation automated and intelligent financial shared services platform, according to a report. The Baidu AI and cloud computing technology will also enable Huaneng to increase its energy production, while making its operations cleaner and more environmentally friendly. Why It Matters: China’s power plants have helped it to greatly grow its economy, but are also a big cause of pollution in the country. China’s new Ministry of Ecology and Environment is focused on enacting new policies to help entities in the power and manufacturing sector digitalize operations in order to meet China’s climate goals. What’s Next: Baidu’s AI technology has helped it to land partnerships across a variety of sectors, from finance to transportation, and in January it announced a partnership with Volvo parent Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTC: GELYF) to create a smart electric vehicle. This recent partnership with China’s Huaneng is another step towards the Chinese government’s most recent five-year plan to completely digitalize its economy. (Photo of Shanghai, China, at night by Li Yang on Unsplash) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBlackBerry Reports Rise In Cybercrime Since Onset Of COVID-19 Pandemic4 Workday Analysts Break Down Earnings, Look Ahead To Fiscal 2022© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Gold And US Treasuries – Punctures In The Everything-Bubble

    The price of gold early Friday morning this past week touched $1720. At that level it was down $350 per ounce from its high point of $2070 last August.

  • Expert uncovers new Chinese nuclear missle sites

    China appears to be moving faster toward a capability to launch its newer nuclear missiles from underground silos, according to an American expert who analyzed satellite images of recent construction at a missile training area. (March 1)

  • Chinese media urge change after football champions' financial collapse

    The "shocking" collapse of champions Jiangsu FC is a watershed for Chinese football that should prompt a rethink from top to bottom, state media said.

  • Biden’s bubble risk: A reckoning in markets as the economy recovers

    “I mean, Shaq has a SPAC. What could go wrong?” one economist says of the euphoria rippling through Wall Street and raising a new round of worries.

  • The 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Is a Better Bolt

    This crossover-esque EV might not be a Tesla killer, but it's a compelling, efficient family car.

  • Cryptocurrencies: Why Nigeria is a global leader in Bitcoin trade

    A devaluing currency and hard economic conditions make cryptocurrencies attractive despite the risks.

  • Latin America turns to China and Russia for COVID-19 vaccines

    Several countries in the Americas have received their first vaccine shipments over the past few weeks — not from the regional superpower or from Western pharmaceutical giants, but from China, Russia, and in some cases India.Why it matters: North and South America have been battered by the pandemic and recorded several of the world’s highest death tolls. Few countries other than the U.S. have the capacity to manufacture vaccines at scale, and most lack the resources to buy their way to the front of the line for imports. That’s led to a scramble for whatever supply is available.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOnly Chile (17%), the U.S. (15%), Barbados (12%), Canada (3%), Brazil (3%), Argentina (2%), Mexico (2%), Costa Rica (1%) and Panama have managed to provide a first dose to at least 1% of their populations.Driving the news: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador — who has railed against vaccine “hoarding” by rich countries — was expected to ask President Biden in their virtual meeting Monday to share a portion of the U.S. vaccine supply with Mexico.Ahead of the meeting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the answer would be “no,” at least until all Americans have access.Canada, which has purchased more doses relative to its population than any other country but struggled to obtain them due to limited manufacturing capacity, has received a similar response from Washington.The state of play: Other global powers have begun shipping doses to the region. At least 10 Latin American countries have obtained Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine or expect to soon, while 10 more are expecting doses from China’s Sinovac or Sinopharm.Argentina was one of the first countries in the region to begin its rollout, using Sputnik V, while Chile has climbed to the top of the vaccination charts using a combination of Pfizer and Sinovac.Meanwhile, most of the doses that have reached the Caribbean thus far have come from India, which has become a global player in vaccine distribution due to its massive manufacturing capacity. New Delhi has donated Oxford/AstraZeneca doses to countries including Barbados and Dominica.Israel got into the “vaccine diplomacy” game on a small scale, sending 5,000 doses each to friendly governments in Guatemala and Honduras.Worth noting: At least eight countries have signed bilateral deals with Pfizer or AstraZeneca. Cuba, meanwhile, is banking on a homegrown vaccine.Zoom in: While Bolivia was negotiating the purchase of 5.2 million Sputnik doses in December, at $10 per shot, the government was also in talks with Western pharmaceutical companies who “told us developing countries that we had to wait until June,” Trade Minister Benjamin Blanco told Reuters.Bolivian President Luis Arce pumped his fist on the tarmac when the first Sputnik shipment arrived. Around the same time, he spoke with Vladimir Putin about potential joint energy projects.But while Psaki warned last month that Russia and China could use vaccines to build leverage over other countries, it’s Pfizer that has been accused of bullying Latin American countries during negotiations.Vaccines arriving from Russia and China are often received with great fanfare, with political leaders and TV cameras on hand.Yes, but: The shipments are often quite small.Russia has thus far provided Bolivia with 20,000 doses and Paraguay 4,000, enough to cover a fraction of 1% of their populations.Both Russia and China will face manufacturing capacity challenges to cover their own populations, let alone send doses all over the world.However, deals to produce the Sinovac and Sputnik vaccines in Brazil and Sputnik in Argentina should boost supplies. Crucially, the vaccines don't require ultra-cold temperatures.Questions about efficacy remain, though, particularly for the Chinese vaccines. A trial in Brazil found that the Sinovac vaccine was just 50.4% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, though it was more effective at preventing severe cases.And while both countries are clearly winning diplomatic points, multiple polls have found that many in Latin America would be less willing to take a Russian or Chinese vaccine than a Western alternative.What to watch: By this summer, the U.S. and other rich countries will likely be prepared to share doses internationally, significantly shifting the vaccine diplomacy picture.The global COVAX initiative, which is crucial to the vaccination outlook in the Americas, will also start to ramp up distribution this month. It should quickly surpass Russia and China as the largest source of vaccines for several countries.The bottom line: Moscow and Beijing may have gained lasting goodwill and influence in the region by stepping in when vaccines were at their most scarce.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.