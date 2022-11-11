Economy shrinks as UK heads for recession - live updates

UK GDP economy recession inflation interest rates - Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The UK economy shrank in the third quarter, marking the latest sign that Britain is heading into a recession.

GDP fell 0.2pc in the three months to the end of September, according to the Office for National Statistics.

That was down from a 0.2pc expansion in the previous three months, but not as severe as the 0.5pc drop predicted by economists.

The numbers reflect the deteriorating economic outlook as surging inflation and rising interest rates eat away at household finances, as well as the impact of an extra Bank Holiday due to the Queen’s death.

But they come before the rise in energy bills in October, as well as the market turmoil unleashed by Liz Truss’s tax-cutting mini-Budget, suggesting that the decline in the fourth quarter could be even more severe.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead – one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability.

"But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way."

Many economists believe Britain is already in recession, which is technically defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

07:35 AM

UK only economy to shrink in G7

My colleague Tim Wallace points out that Britain is spearheading the world’s fall into recession as the only G7 nation so far to report a contraction in the third quarter.

07:33 AM

CBI: Tough decisions to be made in Budget

Alpesh Paleja, CBI lead economist, says the economic outlook will make for some difficult decisions in next week's Budget:

The latest GDP data likely marks the start of a downturn for the UK economy, which could last for most of the coming year. Even accounting for an extra bank holiday in September, it’s clear that underlying activity has weakened – as shown by our recent business surveys. A weaker growth outlook and persistently high inflation will make for some difficult decisions on economic policy. The Autumn Statement must learn the lessons of the 2010s: fiscal sustainability and lifting trend growth are both immediate priorities. Alongside reassuring markets and protecting the most vulnerable, the government should safeguard capital spending and investment allowances to drive private sector growth.

07:29 AM

GDP tumbles 0.6pc in September

While the economy shrank over the third quarter as a whole, the fall in September was particularly acute.

This was due to a decline in consumer-facing services caused by the extra bank holiday for the Queen's funeral.

GDP fell 0.6% in September, after a revised fall of 0.1% in August 📉



This was driven by a fall in consumer-facing industries, which were affected by the additional bank holiday for the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.



➡️ https://t.co/eixjkIgIdo pic.twitter.com/voK3k25wBT — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 11, 2022

07:26 AM

Reaction: Economy settles into a prolonged recession

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, points out that the economy is now 0.4pc smaller than before the pandemic hit:

The sharp rise in energy and other consumer prices has contributed to a squeeze on household finances, which is expected to have pushed the UK economy into a recession from the third quarter of this year. The current downturn is likely to last until the end of 2023, during which GDP is expected to shrink by 1.6pc. Interest rate rises and the prospect of the Bank of England raising them even further could exacerbate the stalemate in the UK housing market, causing more pronounced cutbacks in spending. In addition, a turn to a more austere fiscal policy expected from next week’s Autumn Statement could contribute to prolonging any downturn. UK GDP fell by 0.2pc in the third quarter, driven largely by falls in consumer spending, leaving the economy 0.4pc smaller than prior to the pandemic.

07:17 AM

Chancellor: There is no other way

Here's what Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has to say about the latest GDP figures:

We are not immune from the global challenge of high inflation and slow growth largely driven by Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine and his weaponisation of gas supplies.



I am under no illusion that there is a tough road ahead – one which will require extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability. But to achieve long-term, sustainable growth, we need to grip inflation, balance the books and get debt falling. There is no other way.



While the world economy faces extreme turbulence, the fundamental resilience of the British economy is cause for optimism in the long run.

07:12 AM

Queen's funeral sparks September slump

Here's more detail from my colleague Tim Wallace:

The economy shrank by 0.2pc in the third quarter of the year, beginning what is expected to be a prolonged recession stretching on for as much as two years. GDP dropped by 0.6pc in September alone in part because of the extra bank holiday for the late Queen’s funeral, while rising energy costs and other prices were already hammering family and business finances. The situation is expected to get worse into the winter as inflation is in double digits, household energy bills went up again in October, and interest rates are rising steeply. Another contraction in the final three months of the year would put the UK into an official recession, which is usually defined as two consecutive quarters of declining GDP.

07:08 AM

ONS: Manufacturing drives fall in GDP

Darren Morgan at the ONS says:

With September showing a notable fall partly due to the effects of the additional bank holiday for the Queen's funeral, overall the economy shrank slightly in the third quarter. The quarterly fall was driven by manufacturing, which saw widespread declines across most industries. Services were flat overall, but consumer-facing industries fared badly, with a notable fall in retail.

GDP fell 0.2% in Quarter 3 (July to September) 2022 with:



▪️ services flat (0.0% growth)

▪️ manufacturing falling 2.3%

▪️ construction growing 0.6%



➡️ https://t.co/IsdBc7KmAM pic.twitter.com/lwcKVBUOOC — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) November 11, 2022

07:01 AM

Good morning

The UK economy shrank in the third quarter in the latest sign Britain is heading for a recession.

GDP fell 0.2pc in the latest three-month period, according to the ONS. This was down from 0.2pc growth in the previous three months.

The figures highlight the impact of surging inflation and tumbling consumer confidence. The economy is technically in recession after two straight quarters of contraction.

What happened overnight

Asia’s stock benchmark jumped by the most since March as slowing US inflation and Beijing’s softer tone on Covid Zero triggered a relief rally.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed as much as 3.5pc, on track for its best weekly gain since April 2020. Chipmakers soared, driving benchmarks in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan higher. Hong Kong’s benchmark surged more than 5pc after China’s top leaders called for a more targeted approach to controlling the coronavirus.

Local currencies got a boost as the dollar suffered its worst day since 2009 overnight. Bond yields declined as the Federal Reserve appeared closer to moderating its aggressive rate-hike campaign after data showed consumer price increases slowed in October.