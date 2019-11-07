Economy slows in Ohio and other pivotal 2020 swing states

CINCINNATI — The economy slowed in several political swing states during the second quarter of 2019, new data says.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia saw their economies grow as measured by gross domestic product – the total value of goods produced and services.

President Donald Trump praises Dayton police officers for "calmly charging forward in the midst of chaos and constant fire” to stop a mass shooter. More

But data released Thursday from the federal Bureau of Economic Analysis shows the growth is uneven.

The top five fastest-growing state economies were: Texas, Wyoming, New Mexico, Alaska, and Washington – four growing 4.1% or higher.

Meanwhile, three states eked out growth below 1%: Hawaii, Maine and New Jersey.

The Do Nothing Democrats are working hard to make everyone forget the Best Economy Ever, the monumental weekend raid, Tax Cuts, the Rebuilding of our Military, etc. The Impeachment Hoax is a disgrace. Read the transcript! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2019

Slowing growth in Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia might also spell trouble for President Trump who is seeking to make "the best economy ever" a cornerstone of his re-election campaign.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 2020 Election: Economy slows in Ohio, other swing states