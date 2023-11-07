Economy, social issues, COVID. What KY voters thought about as they went to the polls

Voters across Kentucky went to the polls Tuesday with a variety of issues on their mind as they picked between incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and GOP challenger Daniel Cameron.

Voters surveyed by the Herald-Leader Tuesday said economic growth, social issues and education progress were among the things they cared about most. All three of those topics have been heavily discussed by both Beshear and Cameron, who is currently the state’s attorney general.

Beshear has championed economic successes during his time in office, but Cameron has hit back with accusations that Beshear hasn’t done enough to improve workforce participation in Kentucky. Abortion and LGBTQ rights have shown up frequently in attack ads from both campaigns, as Beshear has cast Cameron’s stances on abortion as too extreme. Cameron has aimed to tie Beshear to national Democratic movements, which he has called “woke,” regarding rights for transgender minors.

Both candidates have called for more investment into Kentucky’s education systems. Cameron has also used education discussions as an opportunity to be critical of “woke” ideologies in schools.

Here is what Kentucky voters had to say about the issues they cared about most, and how those affected their vote Tuesday.

KY’s economy was popular focal point for voters

The most common issue mentioned by Kentucky voters was the state of Kentucky’s economy. C.J. Current, a 43-year resident of Harrison County, said he wants to see more economic progress made in his hometown. C.J. Current also said he voted for Beshear because of the work he does for teachers.

“We need to build, have more jobs here,” C.J. Current said. “That’s the way I look at it.”

Mary Current, a teacher in Harrison County and the wife of C.J. Current, said education is a big part of the economy and she hopes to see it improve regardless of who wins the gubernatorial election. She said she voted for Beshear because of the way he led the state through the pandemic.

“Things are getting so bad,” Current said of the cost of living. “Even working people can’t pay what they need to pay. So we really need a lot of help with jobs and to bring some of these prices down.”

Ryan Evans, who voted for Beshear at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Lexington, said Kentucky’s economic situation has improved after the COVID-19 pandemic, but effects are still being felt.

“It’s not nearly as much of an issue, but we’re still facing the economic repercussions of that,” he said.

Shelia Horton, who voted at Sandersville Elementary School Tuesday morning, is concerned about the workforce and how certain businesses have been shorthanded for years. Horton declined to say who got her vote in the governor’s race.

“It’s hard to recruit people for jobs,” Horton said. “Even though the pay has increased, there is still a lot of job openings and there’s a lot of industries that are shorthanded, especially the childcare industry.”

Social issues another hot topic for voters

The social climate across the country was another common issue mentioned by voters Tuesday. Ethan Hall, who voted at Frederick Douglass High School, said social issues should have top priority. Abortion, climate change, racial equity and LGTBQ rights have played a significant role in national politics, and some of those issues have affected Kentucky politics too.

“I think without civil rights and liberties you don’t really have a good nation to live in,” Hall said. “So who cares if the economy is great if you don’t have those things?”

Hall said he voted for Beshear because he supports human rights for all people.

Jim Embry, a 74-year-old lifelong civil rights advocate in Madison County, said he’s been focused on climate change, rights for people of color and women, and voting rights. Embry said that after the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, he fears American ideologies are regressing.

Embry said he is a registered independent but voted straight-party Democrat for the first time ever. He did so because he didn’t hear anything he liked from the Republican Party.

“There is such division and a growing divide between parties on crucial issues,” Embry said.

Beshear’s response to COVID: How voters viewed it

Several voters who picked Beshear Tuesday said they did so in part because of how he responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rochelle Haliburton, who voted for Beshear at Arlington Elementary School Tuesday morning, was a big fan of the way Beshear navigated the state through the pandemic.

“I always thought he was a great leader,” Haliburton said. “He got us through COVID in the best manner that he could. He was always a great communicator. I love Andy.”

Trisha Douin, who voted for Beshear at Sandersville Elementary School Tuesday morning, said she respects the way the governor handled COVID despite all the closures.

“Whether or not people agree with his lockdown strategies, I think that a lot of people were ultimately more healthy because of some of the strategies that he took,” Douin said.

But Beshear’s response to the pandemic hurt him in the eyes of some voters too.

Chip Stamper, a Lexington resident, said he didn’t vote for Beshear because of business shutdowns implemented via executive order during the pandemic. While he said he didn’t vote for Beshear, he declined to say who got his vote.

“I think that the governor overstepped his boundaries some during COVID,” Stamper said, adding that some of Beshear’s actions were “totally against what I believe.”

Bernie Lemay, a Madison County resident who did not explicitly say who he voted for, criticized Beshear’s handling of COVID-19, specifically mentioning closure of churches and police taking down license plates at houses of worship.

Several other issues were raised by voters when they went to the polls Tuesday, including respecting residents’ life experiences, policing issues and immigration.

John Alexander, a 46-year-old from Somerset, said hopes the repercussions from ongoing turmoil in the Middle East doesn’t have effects on Kentucky’s economy. He voted straight-ticket Republican because of the candidates’ pro-life and pro-business stances, he said.

“Inflation is already bad enough as it is,” he said.

Advice for the winner? ‘Take care of Kentuckians’

Voters who spoke with the Herald-Leader Tuesday said they wanted the winner of the gubernatorial election to put Kentuckians first, do bipartisan work, stay true to themselves, and be transparent and honest.

“Stay true and honest with us,” said Callie Ryan, a Lexington resident who voted for Beshear.

Kathy Reece, a registered Republican who voted for Beshear, asked for the governor to “stay in touch with the people.”

Lana Renner, a retired school teacher from Somerset who voted for Beshear, said she would tell the winner of Tuesday’s race to “take care of Kentuckians.”

“Do work for all people, not just some of the people, but all the people,” said Ponice Cruse, a Lexington resident who voted for Beshear at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Lexington.

Other people want to see the next governor work in partnership with the overwhelmingly Republican-led state legislature.

“We just need somebody to try and reunite everybody,” said William McFarland, a 24-year resident in Harrison County who voted for Beshear. “Right now we’re too polarized. We need to be reunited and respect opposing opinions.”

Tashira Oladapa, a Lexington resident who voted for Beshear at Highlands Baptist Church, hopes the governor will be honest and transparent with Kentucky.

“Just tell us what you’re going to do,” Oladapa said. “What can we expect in the next four years, just tell us and ask us what we want,” Oladapa said.

Other voters said they hoped the winner of Tuesday’s election would listen to marginalized demographics, support teachers and focus on improving the economy.