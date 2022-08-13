Economy: U.S. adds jobs despite recession fears

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Week Staff
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
Hiring.
Hiring. John Smith/VIEWpress

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

After another stellar jobs report, it's time to give credit to the White House, said Paul Waldman in The Washington Post. Counting the 528,000 jobs added in July, "the U.S. economy has recovered all the jobs lost (22 million) when the economy shut down in 2020." It's the fastest employment bounce-back in this country's history. Some of it happened on former President Donald Trump's watch, but in his "first three years in office, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the economy added 6.5 million jobs." President Biden has already overseen the creation of 9.5 million jobs in half the time, giving him, "so far at least, the greatest job-creating record of any U.S. president." The passage of the American Rescue Plan in March 2021 gets a lot of blame for helping fuel the inflation we're now seeing. But lending all that support to individuals and businesses kept consumers flush and got people their jobs back, "averting what could have been a prolonged catastrophe."

The Biden administration is taking credit for the exceptional jobs number publicly, but privately "they mostly hoped it would be lower," said Ben White in Politico. The data "will almost certainly frighten the Federal Reserve into raising rates more and faster to slow the economy." With the unemployment rate at just 3.5 percent, employers are fighting for workers and offering higher wages to attract talent. That's normally a good thing. However, the Fed fears it "could create a wage/price spiral," in which higher labor costs are passed on to consumers. The latest report gives Fed chairman Jerome Powell the "green light to stay aggressive" on inflation, said Jonathan Levin in Bloomberg. Average hourly earnings rose another 0.5 percent last month from June. The uptick "was fairly broad-based across industries and sectors," with airlines — disrupted this summer by shortages of pilots and crew — being a prime example of a business that has been forced to hike wages to meet demand. The upward pressure on wages then feeds rising prices. Any way you look at it, taming inflation "will entail some level of trade-off with unemployment."

It's still a great market for job seekers and job-hoppers, said Chip Cutter in The Wall Street Journal. While job vacancies ticked down slightly last month, there is still an unprecedented number of openings (10.7 million). But "employers in hospitality, retail, health care, and other industries say they are seeing emerging signs that recruiting workers is becoming less of a challenge." Uber is having an easier time finding drivers and cites "inflationary pressures" as a motivator for "more people to drive for their service." "Fears of a recession also appear to be keeping workers in their existing jobs." It's time to say goodbye to the Great Resignation, said Zoe Han in MarketWatch. Workers still have bargaining power, but the "quits rate" among low-wage workers is clearly slowing down after peaking in early 2022. On the other hand, because employers have had such "a hard time hiring in the past year," they may be more willing to hang on to workers and "ride out this downturn," mitigating potential job losses.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

You may also like

Home

Recommended Stories

  • John Stossel: Politics by profession

    Professions can speak strongly as to which political belief people follow.

  • GOP lawmakers adopt ‘defund’ rallying cry for FBI, not police

    The killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many other Black Americans by police officers in recent years have sparked protests around the country. Many activists demanded cities defund their police, an idea scorned by Republicans. Now, though, some GOP leaders have adopted the rallying cry when it comes to the FBI and former President…

  • U.S. consumer sentiment up more than expected in August, survey shows

    The University of Michigan's preliminary August reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 55.1, up from 51.5 in the prior month. "All components of the expectations index improved this month, particularly among low- and middle-income consumers for whom inflation is particularly salient," survey director Joanne Hsu said in a statement. Indeed, the survey's one-year inflation expectation fell to a six-month low of 5.0% from 5.2%, while its five-year inflation outlook edged up to 3.0% from 2.9%, holding within a range that has prevailed for the past year.

  • Letters to the Editor: A week of nonstop Trump news — is it 2016 all over again?

    Times readers continue to write in about the FBI search of the former president's home and the ensuing fallout.

  • The Memo: What the latest dramatic twists mean in the Trump-FBI saga

    The 45th president of the United States is under investigation for potential violations of the Espionage Act. That one potent fact was the most explosive bombshell on Friday as the saga of the FBI investigation into former President Trump took several new turns. The story has sidelined every other piece of news in the political…

  • Biden approval hits two-month high after week of wins for Democrats

    President Joe Biden's national approval rating jumped to 40% this week according to a new poll, after Democrats succeeded in passing major legislation into law.

  • Trump Calls Nuclear Documents Claim A 'Hoax,' Describes FBI As 'Sleazy'

    “Nuclear weapons issue is a hoax, just like Russia," the former president said.

  • She spent 50 years protecting people from wildfires. Then one took her life

    Kathy Shoopman, 73, was known in her community as a ‘legendary lookout’ and had started her career as a firefighter

  • Airlines add new international routes

    As airlines try to stabilize their schedules, new international routes could set them up for a good fourth quarter and next summer's anticipated demand.

  • Stimulus Updates To Know for Summer 2022

    At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the American economy immediately fell into recession, with unemployment spiking to 14.8%, the highest since records began in 1948. In response, the U.S....

  • The U.S. Economy Has Officially Regained All Jobs Lost During the Pandemic

    When the COVID-19 outbreak erupted on U.S. soil in the early part of 2020, the economy was quick to shed jobs. Not only did the national unemployment rate reach a record high in April of 2020, but the situation became so dire that lawmakers boosted jobless benefits and sent stimulus checks to shore up Americans' bank accounts. In fact, recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the economy has now officially regained all of the jobs it lost during the pandemic.

  • Hiring in Second Half Expected to be Strong

    Managers plan to continue hiring during the remainder of 2022 as the 'Great Resignation' left many positions open.

  • Zelenskiy: EU should not be a "supermarket" for rich Russians

    Zelenskiy said his proposal did not apply to Russians who needed help for risking their freedom or their lives by resisting Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's policies. "There must be guarantees that Russian killers or accomplices of state terror not use Schengen visas," Zelenskiy said in a nightly address, referring to visas granting the holder access to the border-free Schengen Area that spans several EU states.

  • Proposed U.S. corporate tax hike won't save global minimum tax deal

    A corporate minimum tax in a congressional spending bill set for passage on Friday will not bring the United States into compliance with a separately negotiated 137-country deal for a global minimum tax. Although both taxes are the same rate - 15% - they are separate items that apply differently to companies. The U.S. House of Representatives was scheduled to vote on Friday on the $430 billion legislation, already passed by the Senate, and send it to President Joe Biden's desk for signing into law, a political triumph for his Democratic Party ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

  • Bianca Andreescu hits back at critics after gamesmanship accusations

    The Canadian star hit back at her critics after some on-court drama.

  • A 2017 Article by 'The Onion' Goes Viral for Joking That a Nuclear Briefcase Is in Mar-a-Lago's Lost and Found

    Real news this week offered a similar theme: that FBI agents who searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on Monday were reportedly looking for classified nuclear documents, among other items

  • The GOP Cares About Trump’s Civil Liberties—and No One Else’s

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyI have a confession: I sometimes get mistaken for—gasp!—a Republican.It’s been happening, on and off, for the last 20 or 30 years. My former co-host of a Los Angeles radio show in the mid-1990s swears I’m “O.G. GOP.”I’ve worked for both liberal and conservative media outlets. I voted for Bill Clinton, and later voted for George W. Bush—twice. And admittedly, my positions on a dozen issues have a rightward tilt to them.But I’m not a Re

  • Does Wyoming want Liz Cheney to hang onto her House seat?

    Perhaps no midterm primary is getting more attention than that of Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, whose race next week could be the highest-profile test yet of the voter backlash -- or lack thereof -- to a Republican participating on the House Jan. 6 committee and whether anti-Trump conservatives have a path forward within their own party. As it stands, Cheney's chances for reelection are slim: Her opponent, Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman, bests her in past head-to-head polling match-ups, according to FiveThirtyEight, helped in part by a blessing from former President Donald Trump. On Thursday, Cheney released an ad crystalizing her closing argument: The "big lie" about the 2020 election -- and Trump's embrace of it -- is ruining democracy.

  • Novak Djokovic handed late US Open boost

    Novak Djokovic’s hopes of playing at the US Open have been given a late boost after American health chiefs relaxed nationwide coronavirus guidance for unvaccinated people two-and-a-half weeks before the tournament.

  • These figures in Trump’s orbit have pleaded the 5th Amendment

    The Fifth Amendment gives Americans certain rights in legal proceedings, including the protection that no one can be “compelled in any criminal case to be a witness against himself.”