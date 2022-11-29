'The economy's at risk': Biden urges Congress to stop rail strike, fund government

Maureen Groppe, USA TODAY
·3 min read

WASHINGTON – Meeting for the first time with congressional leaders since the midterm elections, President Joe Biden urged lawmakers to intervene in a labor dispute between unions and operators of the nation's freight railroads and complete other items on a hefty to-do list before leaving town for the holidays.

"There's a lot to do, including resolving the train strike," Biden said in brief remarks before the news media was ushered out. "It’s not an easy call, but I think we have to do it. The economy’s at risk."

Biden wants lawmakers to adopt before a Dec. 9 strike deadline an agreement brokered by the White House in September between labor union leaders and rail operators. Four of the 12 rail unions have voted to reject the five-year agreement, leaving Congress as the last option to avert a system shutdown.

"We're working on it," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said after the meeting, when asked whether there's sufficient support to pass the legislation.

Lawmakers also face a Dec. 16 deadline to agree on a 2023 budget before the expiration of a temporary funding measure that would lead to a partial government shutdown.

Biden has asked Congress to include in the funding package more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine and $9.25 billion for a possible winter surge of COVID-19.

"We're going to work together to fund – I hope work together to fund the government, COVID and the war in Ukraine," he said.

Later, on the Senate floor, Schumer warned of the danger of not passing a full-year funding bill.

“If we don’t take action, the results will be a pointless and painful government shutdown," he said. "Ultimately, it’s average Americans who get a raw deal if the government is forced to function with one hand tied behind its back.”

Republicans have been resistant to additional pandemic funding and have called for more scrutiny over Biden's Ukraine funding requests.

Republicans might also try to block passage of an annual defense policy bill to try to force changes on vaccine mandates and other issues when they regain control of the House in January.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said this month that the bill should be held until January so lawmakers could "get it right."

Facing a slim majority and opposition from a handful of hard-right lawmakers, McCarthy is trying to pin down the votes he'll need to be elected House speaker in January.

President Joe Biden, center, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss legislative priorities for the rest of the year, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2020, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
President Joe Biden, center, at the top of a meeting with congressional leaders to discuss legislative priorities for the rest of the year, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2020, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

It was the first meeting between Biden and congressional leaders since the midterm elections. Democrats fared better than expected, but the president must still contend next year with a GOP-run House intent on setting its own priorities and using its investigative authority to hold the administration accountable.

"I think the administration got an indication it’s going to be different," McCarthy said after the meeting, promising to begin an investigation into border security on Jan. 3. "No longer is our administration going to look you in the eye and lie to you and tell you a border is secure when it’s not."

Still, Biden said the group could find "areas of common ground."

“The American people want us to work together,” he said.

There's bipartisan support for legislation to codify the right to gay and interracial marriage, a measure that could be sent to Biden's desk by the end of the week.

Democrats also hope to pass before the end of the year legislation to clarify how presidential Electoral College votes are tallied and challenged, aiming to prevent confusion that helped foment the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Is a government shutdown coming?: Will same-sex marriage pass? Breaking down Congress' big week

Biden to Congress:: Intervene in labor dispute, avert rail strike that would 'devastate' US

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden urges lawmakers to stop rail strike, avoid government shutdown

Recommended Stories

  • Supreme Court wrestles with Biden's deportation policy

    The Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled with a partisan-tinged dispute over a Biden administration policy that would prioritize deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk. It was not clear after arguments that stretched past two hours and turned highly contentious at times whether the justices would allow the policy to take effect, or side with Republican-led states that have so far succeeded in blocking it. At the center of the case is a September 2021 directive from the Department of Homeland Security that paused deportations unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.”

  • Supreme Court leans toward limiting corruption prosecutions in New York cases

    The Supreme Court questioned whether an ex-aide to former Gov. Cuomo was lawfully convicted of bribery as it considered the scope of a public corruption law.

  • Kremlin: Peace talks with Ukraine currently 'impossible'

    Meanwhile, Ukrainians are bracing for more attacks on the energy grids with 250,000 people in Mykolaiv completely cut off from water supplies and other essential services.

  • Georgia's Senate runoff between Warnock and Walker nears. What you need to know.

    Georgia's crucial runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is approaching. Here's what you need to know.

  • Supreme Court sympathetic to group convicted in NY scandal

    The Supreme Court seemed ready Monday to side with a onetime top aide to ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and others convicted of corruption related to an upstate economic development project dubbed the Buffalo Billion. Both liberal and conservative justices seemed sympathetic to the group over approximately two and a half hours of arguments. Two years ago, the high court threw out the convictions of political allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie over the “Bridgegate” scandal that involved four days of traffic jams on the George Washington Bridge.

  • The AP Interview: IMF head urges China to end mass lockdowns

    It is time for China to move away from massive lockdowns and toward a more targeted approach to COVID-19, the head of the International Monetary Fund said days after widespread protests broke out, a change that would ease the impact to a world economy already struggling with high inflation, an energy crisis and disrupted food supply. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva urged a “recalibration” of China's tough “zero-COVID" approach aimed at isolating every case “exactly because of the impact it has on both people and on the economy.” Georgieva made the comments in a wide-ranging interview Tuesday with The Associated Press in which she also cautioned it is too early for the U.S. Federal Reserve to back off on its interest rate increases and held out hope that an energy crisis driven by Russia's war in Ukraine will speed the push into renewables in Europe.

  • Biden calls on Congress to avert "national rail shutdown"

    American consumers and virtually all industries could take a hit at the beginning of the holiday season if workers do strike as soon as Dec. 5. Natalie Brand reports.

  • House Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin dies at 61

    Rep. Donald McEachin, a Democrat representing Virginia’s 4th Congressional District since 2017, died Monday night after a battle with colorectal cancer, according to his office. He was 61. McEachin’s chief of staff, Tara Rountree, said in a statement the congressman had been experiencing “secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013.” “We are all devastated at the…

  • Dolphins make slew of practice squad moves on Monday

    An offensive tackle is among the new additions.

  • The Broncos’ defense seems to have had enough of Russell Wilson

    The Broncos' defense seems to have had enough of carrying Russell Wilson's water.

  • Enter to win a 4x4 Sprinter camper van this Cyber Monday

    There's a way to have an amazing van life without the amazing budget, because Omaze is giving a van away.

  • 1/6 panel to interview ex-Secret Service agent Tony Ornato

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is expected to interview former Secret Service agent Tony Ornato on Tuesday about Donald Trump's actions on the day of the insurrection, according to a person familiar with the matter. This will be the third time the committee has interviewed Ornato, who also served as Trump’s deputy chief of staff for operations. Lawmakers sought his testimony to try to corroborate what other witnesses have said about Trump's actions on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about closed-door depositions.

  • Dem dreams of a ‘real’ majority hinge on Georgia

    Republicans don't have a chance at taking the Senate majority, but Democrats could have more steady control that's no longer at the mercy of Joe Manchin.

  • What Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin's death means for the new Congress

    After Virginia Rep. Donald McEachin died Monday following a battle with cancer, the new Congress will begin with a vacancy until there is a special election.

  • Biden’s Secret Service rental vehicles burst into flames after he left Nantucket vacation

    The vehicles President Biden's Secret Service rented for his Nantucket vacation burst into flames in a parking lot just one day after Biden left the island on Monday.

  • McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for omnibus

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that there is “widespread agreement” among leaders in Washington about the need to pass an omnibus spending package next month, despite calls from conservatives to punt such decisions into next year. But the GOP leader cautioned there are “significant hurdles” to reaching a deal, which means talks…

  • Trump Organization rests case on sour note in NY tax-fraud trial after judge scolds defense over 11th-hour evidence dump

    Trump's real-estate company rested its defense case in a Manhattan tax-fraud trial, after getting scolded by the judge for an 11th-hour evidence dump.

  • These Republicans say they won't vote for McCarthy to be House speaker

    House Republicans are projected to have only a narrow majority. That makes things tougher for Rep. Kevin McCarthy to win election as House speaker.

  • GOP rep says there are 20 firm ‘no’ votes against McCarthy as Speaker

    Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) said 20 members of the House Republican Conference are “pretty hard no” votes against House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) becoming Speaker next session. Biggs said in an interview on the podcast “Conservative Review with Daniel Horowitz” that those who plan to not vote for McCarthy are not all from the…

  • McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House floor

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) warned his skeptics in the House Republican Conference against opposing him for Speaker on the House floor. “We have to speak as one voice. We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually. This is very fragile — that we are the only stopgap for…