Ecoslops S.A. (EPA:ALESA): Is Breakeven Near?

Ecoslops S.A.'s (EPA:ALESA): Ecoslops SA produces recycled marine fuels from oil residues. With the latest financial year loss of -€1.5m and a trailing-twelve month of -€606.9k, the €36m market-cap alleviates its loss by moving closer towards its target of breakeven. Many investors are wondering the rate at which ALESA will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for ALESA.

Expectation from Commercial Services analysts is ALESA is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of €1.7m in 2021. Therefore, ALESA is expected to breakeven roughly a few months from now. What rate will ALESA have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 73%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, I won’t go into details of ALESA’s upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that by and large a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing I’d like to point out is that ALESA has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 31% of equity. This means that ALESA has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

