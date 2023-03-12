We Like ecotel communication ag's (ETR:E4C) Returns And Here's How They're Trending

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of ecotel communication ag (ETR:E4C) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for ecotel communication ag:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = €18m ÷ (€108m - €19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, ecotel communication ag has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 5.7% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for ecotel communication ag compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at ecotel communication ag are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 20%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 227%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

One more thing to note, ecotel communication ag has decreased current liabilities to 18% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

The Key Takeaway

All in all, it's terrific to see that ecotel communication ag is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if ecotel communication ag can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

ecotel communication ag does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

