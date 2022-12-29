ecotel communication ag's (ETR:E4C) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

ecotel communication ag's (ETR:E4C) stock is up by a considerable 23% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to ecotel communication ag's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for ecotel communication ag is:

54% = €19m ÷ €35m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.54 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

ecotel communication ag's Earnings Growth And 54% ROE

First thing first, we like that ecotel communication ag has an impressive ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 8.8% the company's ROE is quite impressive. As a result, ecotel communication ag's exceptional 81% net income growth seen over the past five years, doesn't come as a surprise.

We then compared ecotel communication ag's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 42% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is E4C fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is ecotel communication ag Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

ecotel communication ag has a three-year median payout ratio of 47% (where it is retaining 53% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. So it seems that ecotel communication ag is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, ecotel communication ag has been paying dividends over a period of eight years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 98% over the next three years. Consequently, the higher expected payout ratio explains the decline in the company's expected ROE (to 11%) over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that ecotel communication ag's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. That being so, according to the latest industry analyst forecasts, the company's earnings are expected to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

