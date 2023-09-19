Ecotoberfest hosts day of fun, sustainability in Boulder County

Sep. 18—Erie, Lafayette, Louisville and Superior will host Ecotoberfest to envision and help create a healthy, resilient and sustainable future for Boulder County.

The event will be held from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 7 at Louisville Community Park, 955 Bella Vista Drive.

There will be more than 60 exhibitors and vendors, a sustainable makers market, an EV and e-bike showcase, free small electronics recycling, a Halloween costume exchange, a pumpkin patch, food trucks, face painting and live music. The Louisville Chamber of Commerce will also provide a beer garden.

Attendees can also pick up a Halloween costume at the costume exchange. People can drop off their gently used Halloween costumes through Sept. 30 at the Superior Community Center, Erie Community Center and Louisville Public Library or through Sept. 29 at the Lafayette Public Library.

More information about the event is available at tinyurl.com/Ecotoberfest2023.