When Will ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX:ECS) Breakeven?

ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd (ASX:ECS) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. ECS Botanics Holdings Ltd, an agribusiness and hemp food company, cultivates and processes industrial hemp in Australia. On 30 June 2021, the AU$34m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$4.3m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which ECS Botanics Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

ECS Botanics Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Pharmaceuticals analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of AU$3.2m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 104% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving ECS Botanics Holdings' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, take into account that generally a pharma company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the drug and stage of product development the business is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 0.008% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

