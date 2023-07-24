ECSO: 1 dead, 2 injured after three separate shootings in Escambia over weekend

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office responded to three shootings that killed one and injured two over the weekend.

The ECSO responded to Sam's Lounge off Old Corry Field Road Friday night around 11:50 p.m. to a reported shooting. Deputies then found one male fatally shot in the bar parking lot, according to ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Deputies arrested suspected shooter Michael Andrew Rodriguez and charged him with homicide. He is held in the Escambia County Jail without bond.

Woman shot in face on L Street

The next day, deputies responded to a home on the 2600 block of L Street after a man allegedly shot a woman in the face. Deputies identified 35-year-old Joshua Burch as the suspect, but an ECSO Facebook post says he refused to leave his home.

SWAT was called in and Burch was apprehended and charged with attempted homicide. He is held in Escambia County Jail on $600,000 bond.

The status of the woman is unknown.

Roommate shot during dispute on DeLuna Drive

The final shooting of the weekend took place Sunday between two roommates on DeLuna Drive, according to Lewis. The ESCO spokesperson told the News Journal deputies arrested 34-year-old Desmond Keon Vinson for allegedly shooting his roommate in the abdomen after a dispute.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, and Lewis said he "is expected to survive." Vinson was charged with aggravated battery and was released from Escambia County Jail Sunday on $25,000 bond.

