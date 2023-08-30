ECSO: 15-year-old girl shot at mom, killed mother's fiancé at Essex Pointe Apts.

Wednesday morning's fatal shooting at Essex Pointe Apartments allegedly happened at the hands of a 15-year-old girl, according to Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons.

Around 7 a.m., Sunshine James was standing, speaking with her mother and her mother's fiancé while the couple was lying in bed, when James suddenly pulled out a gun and began firing toward both adults, Simmons said.

"They were awake, they were having a conversation, it seemed to be a normal morning," Simmons said. "(James) was getting ready for school, and then all of a sudden she pulls a gun and fires a couple times at her mother, luckily her mother was not struck ... and unfortunately she did shoot and kill her mother's fiancé."

Simmons said deputies arrested James on first-degree premeditated murder and attempted first-degree premeditated murder charges. The sheriff also said there does not appear to be an immediate motive, as there was not argument or disagreement Wednesday morning.

"We obviously look for motive," Simmons said. "We have not determined anything other than she just, out of nowhere, pulled a weapon and shot at them both."

ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that the fiancé was transported to a local hospital but died of his wounds. His identity has not been released.

The Office of the State Attorney will determine if they will charge James as an adult. As of Wednesday afternoon, James does not have a case file in adult criminal court.

Simmons said James is held in the Escambia Juvenile Detention Center.

