ECSO: 20-year-old man found dead from apparent gunshot wound

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office launched a murder investigation Sunday after a 20-year-old man was found deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

ECSO spokeswoman Amber Southard said deputies responded about 4:50 p.m. Sunday to reports of the shooting in the 8600 block of Rawls Road.

Once on scene, deputies discovered the body of the 20-year-old man who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

ECSO: Pensacola man charged with murder for shooting and killing man who owed him money

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-7867.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO launches murder investigation after20-year-old man found deceased