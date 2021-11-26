ECSO: Alabama man raped woman in Escambia County who gave him place to stay after drinking

An Alabama man is accused of raping a woman who allowed him to stay at her home in Escambia County after he drank too much at a Pensacola bar one night this summer.

Travell Schultz, 31, of Foley, Alabama, was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexual battery and booked into the Escambia County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

County records indicate Schultz was released from custody Tuesday. He did not return the News Journal's request for comment Friday.

According to an arrest report, an Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputy responded June 18 to an undisclosed location in reference to a sexual assault case.

The deputy spoke to a woman who was crying "profusely" and said she had been raped.

The woman said she met Schultz about two months earlier at Seville Quarter in downtown Pensacola, where she said he was a regular customer. The woman ran into him again at Seville Quarter on the night of the incident.

"Schultz asked (the woman) if he could stay the night due to having too much to drink,” the report stated. "The woman) stated she allowed Schultz to meet her at her residence around midnight on 6/18/2021."

The woman said Schultz slept in her bed and made multiple sexual advances toward her before he pinned her down and removed her clothing. The woman told authorities Schultz raped her and then almost immediately left her home.

"(The woman) stated she told Schultz multiple times 'NO' but Schultz continued," the report stated.

The woman told deputies she only knew the man as "Chuck" and noted he had a prominent scar on his face from a past burn.

Want to stay up to date on the latest news? Click here to subscribe to pnj.com.

She showed investigators a Facebook account for a man who she believed was the attacker. The Facebook account was for a man named "Chuck Schultz," and when investigators ran the name through law enforcement databases, the search returned a result for "Travell Schultz" who matched the description of the man accused of raping the woman.

Story continues

On Oct. 13, a new investigator was assigned to the case and asked the woman to come into an ECSO station to complete a photo lineup.

The woman immediately pointed to a photo of Schultz and said "That's him," adding that he has a recognizable scar on his face, according to the arrest report.

After the photo lineup, a warrant was written for Schultz’s arrest.

Colin Warren-Hicks can be reached at colinwarrenhicks@pnj.com or 850-435-8680.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: ECSO: Man raped Escambia County woman who gave him place to stay after drinking