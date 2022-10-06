ECSO announces $10K reward for information on fatal Bellview football game shooting

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office has announced a $10,000 reward for anyone with information regarding a fatal shooting during a youth football game Saturday.

The ECSO announced the reward on Facebook after asking citizens to provide information regarding an incident where a 22-year-old man was shot and killed and another unidentified individual was wounded at Bellview Athletic Park during a game between the Bellview Packers and Milton Panthers​​​​.

"In addition to the Crime Stoppers reward, an anonymous donor has agreed to offer a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest," the Facebook post announced.

According to the sheriff, the ECSO is looking for four to six suspects in the ballpark shooting.

"The only thing that is allowing (the suspects) to be free is because someone who has information is not calling us and letting us know," Simmons said at a press conference about the incident Monday. "That's a shame. Shame on them. Shame on our community for wanting to do something right and then for whatever reason not doing it."

Simmons said two victims were involved in an altercation with as many as six other individuals, and "at some point, at least two of those people left the ballpark to return but this time they were wearing masks."

When the masked men returned they exchanged gunfire with the victim, who was found dead at the scene with a firearm, according to Simmons.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or submit videos and pictures online at p3tips.com.

