ECSO arrests 19-year-old for allegedly attempting to kill woman in early April shooting

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook Wednesday that deputies arrested a 19-year-old Pensacola man for a shooting earlier in April.

Darien Johnson was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and resisting an officer after deputies determined him to be a suspect in an April 7 shooting on Potomac Drive.

According to the ECSO's post, a "female victim was located with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital."

Deputies located Johnson as a passenger in a stolen vehicle on Tuesday when the driver fled from a traffic stop. Johnson allegedly tossed a firearm while fleeing once the driver of the stolen car stopped the vehicle.

Johnson is currently held in Escambia County Jail without bond.

Two other men were previously arrested in connection with the Potomac Drive shooting, Ryan Earl Seals and Ke'Juan Whiting, both 18.

Seals' arrest report said that a trio of men had walked up to a property in the 1000 block of Potomac Drive and begun shooting into the yard. They allegedly entered a vehicle, sped away, then returned a short time later and fired another volley of shots as they drove past the residence.

Police located the men in a stolen truck a short time later and after a brief pursuit detained Seals and Whiting. Seals was reportedly found in possession of a Glock handgun matched to shell casings recovered from the scene of the shooting.

He was charged with one count of attempted murder, fleeing and eluding police, resisting an officer without violence and a number of weapon offenses. Whiting is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a Florida delinquent and resisting an officer without violence.

