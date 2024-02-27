ECSO arrests 4 juveniles with felony grand theft and fleeing deputies

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested three teens and a 12-year-old Tuesday morning after they allegedly stole a Chevy Cruise and ran from law enforcement.

Deputies arrested a 12-, 13-, 14- and 15-year-old for felony grand theft of a motor vehicle and resisting an officer after they allegedly stole the Chevy Cruise in Myrtle Grove near the Weatherwood area, according to an ECSO Facebook release.

The release says that just after midnight, the ECSO received a call about juveniles pulling on the door handles "in an attempt to burglarize unlocked vehicles."

Then at 3 a.m., the ECSO received a report that a white Chevy Cruise was stolen from a driveway and was last seen leaving Grocery Advantage on Lillian Avenue.

"Deputy Megan Kearns observed the vehicle in the area of 77th Avenue and Fairfield Drive, where she attempted to stop the vehicle," the release says. "The driver refused to sop, leading to a short pursuit. Deputy Kearns conducted a pit maneuver, causing the vehicle to stop near 77th Avenue."

When the vehicle came to a stop, the four juveniles exited the vehicle and fled, but were immediately apprehended.

According to the Interstate Commission for Juveniles, a defendant must be 14 years old for a criminal case to be transferred to adult court in Florida, so the 12- and 13-year-old will be tried as juveniles. The Office of the State Attorney will determine if the other two suspects will be tried as adults.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia teens charged with grand theft after Myrtle Grove theft