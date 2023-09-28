ECSO arrests man who escaped Gulf Breeze police custody after breaking out of patrol car

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday night they have arrested the escaped Gulf Breeze prisoner near 10th Avenue and Romana Street.

In a Facebook post, the ECSO said they arrested Dmitriy Glushko, who Gulf Breeze police originally arrested Monday night, after receiving a tip that he was traveling in Escambia County.

A Gulf Breeze Police Department press release said officers arrested Glushko, 40, on Monday for an outstanding warrant with nationwide extradition during a traffic stop at Gregory Street and 14th Avenue. After being placed in the patrol car, he managed to escape.

"While in the back of the patrol vehicle, Glushko was able to free a hand from his handcuffs, reach a partially cracked window, and open the door," the release says. "Glushko then ran from the vehicle on foot in the area of Gregory Street and 14th Avenue."

In an X post, the Pensacola Police Department said they began searching for the Glushko around 11 p.m. near 14th Avenue and Gregory Street.

In addition to his pending charge, Glushko also now has escape from police custody, petit theft and obstruction without violence charges.

