ECSO arrests Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste for racketeering, fraud

Escambia County Sheriff's Office deputies found and arrested embattled contractor Jesse LaCoste Monday evening after issuing a release that he was wanted.

LaCoste was booked into Escambia County Jail on a racketeering violation and a fraud charge. He's also be rearrested for violating the parole for his six other criminal cases.

This is now his fifth arrest in Escambia in 2023 and sixth overall for failing to refund money to clients after allegedly failing to complete contractual obligations.

His brother-in-law, former contractor Matthew Banks, was stripped of his contractor's license in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Banks is currently battling a slew of white collar crime charges that include fraud and racketeering in Escambia County.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste found by ECSO, arrested for fraud